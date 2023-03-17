Airlines rack up millions of pounds in court judgments – after passenger expenses and refunds aren’t paid

Four of the biggest airlines have been told to pay out more than £4.5m in ‘outstanding’ court judgments between them, with Wizz Air accounting for almost half of that figure.

A High Court enforcement officer told us that his firm is ‘doing very well out of Wizz Air’, with dozens of visits to the airline’s Luton Airport office to enforce writs for failure to pay passengers’ refunds, expenses and compensation.

Wizz Air alone still has 1,601 ‘outstanding’ county court judgments according to official records – adding up to a total of £2,166,044.

EasyJet has 884 ‘outstanding’ judgments, amounting to £611,436, Ryanair has 840 worth £549,892, and Tui has 313 worth £1,261,897.

Which? Recommended Provider Jet2, in contrast, has just four ‘outstanding’ judgments.

Airlines ‘outstanding’ county court claims

EasyJet told us that none of the court judgments listed as outstanding are unpaid. Wizz Air said that it has settled 400 outstanding county court judgments since December. It added that third-party records aren't up to date and it’s trying to get the official record updated to reflect its progress on the claims.

We put the figures to the other airlines but they didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Trust Online, the official register of court judgments, told us that: ‘Even when a judgment is paid, the judgment will continue to show as ‘unsatisfied’ until the court records are updated.’ But it said that it was the defendant’s responsibility to update the court when payments are made.

County court judgments by airline

Airline ‘Outstanding’ county court judgments Money owed Wizz Air 1,601 £2,166,044 easyJet 884 £611,436 Ryanair 840 £549,892 Tui Airways 313 £1,261,897 British Airways 82 £96,042 Jet2 4 £1,434

Figures are for county court judgments that are still listed as ‘outstanding’ - ie there is not yet any record of them having been paid - on Registry Trust - the official register of judgments.

Wizz Air flight cancellation misery

One Wizz Air passenger, Russell Quirk, had the start of his family holiday ruined when Wizz Air cancelled his flight to Portugal without explanation, three hours before departure.

Although Wizz Air had a legal obligation to reroute him as soon as possible it suggested that he book himself onto a new flight and promised to refund him. A last-minute British Airways flight for his family of five cost £2,500 and he incurred numerous other expenses.

He waited weeks for Wizz Air to finally refund him and had to chase the compensation he was owed. Months later, he still hadn’t been reimbursed for his expenses.

Wizz Air didn’t even respond to the case he brought through the small claims court – Money Claims Online. He was awarded a judgment by default but still didn’t get his money. In October he had to instruct court bailiffs, who visited Wizz Air at Luton Airport. The airline was finally forced to pay him more than £4,500, including costs, in December – seven months after his original flight.

Russell, a property expert, told Which? Travel: ‘I feel like their attitude is “if we stonewall customers for long enough, they’ll give up”. But I wasn’t going to give up.’

Dispute resolution scheme fails to save passengers from courts

Nobody should have to fight their airline in court for a refund, expenses or compensation. EasyJet, Ryanair, Tui and Wizz Air are all members of the dispute resolution scheme AviationADR.

AviationADR is a free adjudication scheme authorised by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), and its rulings are binding on the airlines. However, Russell says Wizz Air didn't mention the scheme to him.

Which? Travel has criticised AviationADR on many occasions since it began life as The Retail Ombudsman in 2016.

AviationADR fails Wizz Air passenger

One passenger, who took his claim to AviationADR, regrets not going straight to court.

Mattia Zenere was told by staff his Wizz Air flight was cancelled when he got to the departure gate. He didn’t receive any further explanation, but ended up booking a night in a hotel and a new flight from another airport, costing almost £800.

When Wizz Air didn’t refund him or pay his expenses, he escalated his claim to AviationADR.

AviationADR initially ruled that he should get a refund for the flight, but not his expenses. He queried this twice, only to receive a ‘final determination’ saying he was entitled to nothing – as the flight had never officially been cancelled. It then closed his case and stopped responding to his emails.

AviationADR acknowledged that Mattia’s experience hadn’t been positive, but claimed that it had made the correct decision in the end.

However, we’ve seen an email from Wizz Air to another passenger, booked on exactly the same flight, saying that it was cancelled and confirming his refund.

Wizz Air said: ‘We are sorry that Mr Zenere’s flight was delayed and regret the inconvenience this caused him. We participated willingly in the independent AviationADR process initiated by Mr Zenere and run by the regulator, and will abide with its decision.’

We have asked Wizz Air why it told some passengers that the flight was delayed and others that it was cancelled. It says that it is looking into this.

AviationADR members still clogging up courts

The CAA introduced dispute resolution in 2016 to save passengers from having to take expensive, time-consuming court action.

AviationADR quickly became the airlines’ favoured supplier of adjudication services, with the majority of UK carriers joining its scheme.

British Airways is a member of an alternative scheme, CEDR. Jet2 isn't a member of any adjudication scheme; its customers have to escalate complaints to the CAA itself.

In December 2018, the CAA released a statement praising AviationADR and saying it was ‘very disappointed’ that Jet2 had not joined the scheme. However, Jet2 has received a fraction of the number of county court judgments compared with airlines that are members of AviationADR.

What to do if your flight is cancelled or severely delayed

Under EU laws (retained in British law) passengers are still entitled to refunds, expenses – and compensation in many cases – if flights are cancelled or severely delayed.

You can see more details here on your rights during flight disruption.

If the airline hasn’t responded to a legitimate claim – or has turned it down – you can take your case to an adjudication service such as AviationADR or CEDR if the airline is a member. AviationADR is free, and CEDR charges £25 if your case is not upheld. If the airline isn't a member of an adjudication scheme, you can take complaints to the CAA.

If you don’t think that the adjudicator made the right judgment, there’s nothing to stop you using the government’s Money Claims Online service to take the airline to court.