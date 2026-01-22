How to save up to 25% on airport parking at Stansted, Heathrow, Manchester and more

Airport parking can rack up the cost of your holiday, but there’s no need to pay full price when you can use airport parking discount codes to reduce the price.

For instance, sign up to SkyParkSecure’s mailing list and you’ll get 25% off your first booking. Or grab one of the live discount codes we’ve listed below to get up to 15% off from official airport parking websites without having to necessarily give away your email address.

While booking airport parking may not be top of your to-do list, especially if your trip is still months away, it should be.

You could save hundreds by booking in advance – even if it’s as little as a month before. For instance, a week’s stint in the long stay car park at Gatwick airport for February half term was £62 when we checked on 15 January, whereas the on-the-day price is £230.

So if you’ve just booked a trip, now is a great time to think about parking, too, especially as several discount codes are floating around. It means your already cheaper booking-in-advance price will become even more of a bargain.

Bristol Airport parking discount code

What’s the deal? 15% off

Code: FLY2026

Does it work on peak and off-peak dates? Yes

How to use: Don’t wait until checkout. Instead, when searching for parking at the first screen, there’s an option to add a promotional code.

Glasgow Airport parking discount code

What’s the deal? 15% off

Code: JAN-PARK-15

Does it work on peak and off-peak dates? Yes

How to use: At the checkout page under the ‘Payment’ heading, click on ‘Got a promotional code’, enter the code and hit apply.

Heathrow Airport parking discount code

What’s the deal? 5% off parking when you sign up to MyHeathrow

Code: No code.

Does it work on peak and off-peak dates? Yes

How to use: Click on the exclusive link in your online account once you're a member and book by 30 January.

Unsure where to park? Our survey of thousands of customers tells you the best on and off-site parking options at UK airports.

Luton Airport parking discount code

What’s the deal? Sign up to MyLLA and you’ll receive a limited-time 15% offer in your online account.

Code: No code.

Does it work on peak and off-peak dates? Yes

How to use: Check your online account after signing up and use by 11.59pm on 2 Feb.

Manchester Airport parking discount code

What’s the deal? 15% off

Code: CP12012026M

Does it work on peak and off-peak dates? Yes

How to use: Find the ‘Payment’ heading at the checkout page, click on promo code, enter the code and hit apply.

Stansted Airport parking discount code

What’s the deal? 10% off

Code: AFFHUKDSTN

Does it work on peak and off-peak dates? Yes

How to use: At the checkout page under the ‘Payment’ heading, click on promo code, enter the code and hit apply.

How to get further airport parking discount codes

1. Sign up for the mailing list of any airport you regularly use, as they often send discounts throughout the year. Most also give you a discount in your welcome email to use towards your first parking booking (through their official site). The following airports offer these welcome discounts:

Bristol Airport: 15% off when you first sign up

Edinburgh Airport: 10% off when you first sign up

Gatwick Airport: 5% off when you first sign up

Glasgow Airport: no discount at initial sign-up

Heathrow Airport: no emailed discount (current limited-time offer linked to your account as mentioned above)

Leeds Bradford Airport: 10% off parking

London City Airport: no discount at initial sign-up

Luton Airport: no emailed discount (current limited-time offer linked to your account when you sign up as mentioned above)

Manchester Airport: 20% off parking when you first sign up

Newcastle Airport: no discount at initial sign-up

Stansted Airport: 20% off parking when you first sign up

2. Sign up for mailing lists on off-site parking sites (check our airport parking reviews first), or comparison sites, to get welcome discounts and codes throughout the year. For instance, SkyParkSecure offers 25% off when you join their mailing list, and Holiday Extras provides a link that reduces prices by varying amounts up to 20% (depending on airport, car park, and package chosen).

3. Check discount sites such as hotukdeals.com and vouchercodes.co.uk for codes to use on official airport parking sites, comparison sites such as Holiday Extras and off-site parking companies, such as APH, I Love Meet and Greet, Purple Parking, and more. The codes don’t always work and sometimes expire, though, so you may have to try a few before you find one that works.

4. If you’re a Blue Light Card holder, there are varying Blue Light Card discounts to make use of.

5. Charity workers can benefit from airport parking discounts when they sign up free to charityworkerdiscounts.com . Once a member, choose the deal you want and it should take you directly to the website you’ve chosen to purchase from.

Check out our full guide for more tips on how to reduce the cost of airport parking

Notes: We checked parking prices on 15/01/26. Discount codes were active on 20/01/26 but may expire.