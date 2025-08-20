Anybody can be a scam victim... including you

In this week's episode of Which? Shorts, we explain how anybody of any age can become a scam victim.



You might think you’ll never fall victim to a scam, just because some of them seem obvious to you. But you could be caught at a bad time or become the subject of manipulation over a lengthy period by a skilled scammer.

This episode was written and read by Tali Ramsey, and was based on Tali's article that was originally published in the August / September 2025 issue of Which? Tech Magazine.

