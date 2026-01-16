Are you being left in the dark by your bank?

There’s no doubt that you remember receiving notifications from your bank telling you that the interest rate on your savings account is set to go down. But are banks doing enough to tell us when an account with a better rate is available?

In this episode, we’re joined by Which? researcher Holly Lanyon who shares the results of her investigation into whether or not banks are keeping us up to date on savings products - something they’re legally required to do.

Plus, Andy Webb from Be Clever With Your Cash explains the different types of accounts we should consider opening, and why spreading your cash across multiple providers could be crucial.



