Why it pays to go on an all-inclusive cruise

An all-inclusive cruise may cost more upfront but it's likely to save you money overall, Which? research shows.

Noble Caledonia, Saga and Viking - which include everything from wi-fi to excursions in the headline fare - were among the top-rated ocean cruise lines in our survey of 1,700 passengers.

Tui’s cruise line Marella - which doesn’t charge extra for drinks or tips - was also among the top brands, which all received at least four out of five stars for value for money.

Princess was the lowest-scoring cruise line. P&O, Cunard and Fred Olsen also received a lower rating for value for money.

Expensive extras can add up

Some brands lure you in with a low headline price, but costly add-ons soon mount up once you’re on board - from drinks and premium restaurants to wi-fi and service charges.

P&O passengers on a seven-night cruise can expect to fork out around £400 extra per week for a drinks package, a couple of speciality dinners and wi-fi (see the table below).

Holidaymakers on Cunard or Princess cruises also have to cough up for service and daily gratuities. We estimate Cunard guests could shell out £600 a week for these add-ons, while Princess customers could end up paying over £650.

Many passengers were unhappy about the daily gratuities often added to bills, especially those who sailed with Princess - the worst-rated cruise line.

All-inclusive vs big brand cruise lines

Cruise line Indicative price per night* Drinks package per day Service charge Cover charge for a meal at a premium restaurant A week's wi-fi Daily gratuities charge per day Cost of a 7-night Med cruise including add-ons*** Princess £178 $65 (£54) 18%

$18-29 (£15-24) From $105 (£87) $16 (£13) £1,915 Cunard £225 $70 (£58) 15% $25-45 (£21-37)

From $126 (£105) $11.50 (£10)

£2,192

P&O £171 £40 Included £7.50-£28 From £84 Included £1,596 Marella £212 Included Included £10-35 £49** Included £1,586 Saga £351 Included Included Included Included Included £2,457

*Based on spot-checks of the brochure price of a Mediterranean cruise in a balcony cabin in June 2023, not including flights, discounts or extras. **Indicative price, varies depending on destination ***Based on indicative price per night, including drinks package, a week’s wi-fi and service charges where applicable.

Could you save by going all-inclusive?

We also compared the average cost of a Mediterranean cruise booked with popular brands. While Marella charges a higher price upfront than P&O and Princess, its Mediterranean cruises end up costing less once you factor in the add-ons.

Cunard’s headline fare is only slightly pricier than Marella’s, but passengers would fork out £600 more if they buy a drinks package, a couple of premium meals and a week’s wi-fi.

If you also add on a few excursions (from around £30 to £100), a Cunard cruise could end up costing more than a top-rated Saga cruise - which includes several excursions, transfers within a 250-mile radius and travel insurance, as well as drinks, wi-fi and all dining options.

Princess, P&O and Cunard - which are owned by Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company - all received the joint lowest rating for value for money in our survey.

Is a cruise drinks package worth it?

If your cruise isn’t all-inclusive, you can keep costs down by buying beer, wine and soft drinks by the glass. The exorbitant price of some ‘unlimited’ drinks packages means you’ll have to drink like a fish to get your money’s worth.

There are also price and ordering restrictions. For example, P&O’s package only allows you to order drinks up to £6.95 in value, and you can’t have double measures of spirits, order room service or use the mini-bar.

Some cruise lines also dictate that both people in a cabin must buy a package (to prevent sharing) for every single day you’re at sea. You can't get a refund if you decide not to drink for a day or two.

How we carried out the survey

In November 2022, we asked 1,727 holidaymakers (members of the Which? Connect panel and the general public) about their experiences of cruise holidays in the past two years.