10 destinations where your pound will stretch further in 2023

The cost of living crisis is making a huge dent in our holiday budgets, so choosing the right destination is crucial if you want to make your money go further.

We’ve done the hard work for you; comparing average flight and hotel prices, the strength of the pound, and the cost of food and drink once you land.

The value of the pound may be plummeting, but the exchange rate doesn’t paint the whole picture. You might get plenty of Icelandic krona to the pound, but it’s pricey to eat and sleep in Reykjavik. And while sterling has taken a battering in the USA and Europe, mainland Spain and Portugal still offer good value for money. You can also get away with half the spending money in Florida compared with pricey New York.

A hefty airfare shouldn’t necessarily deter you, either. South Africa and Mauritius might be expensive to get to, but your money will stretch further once you’re there.

Cheap holiday destinations in Europe

Bulgaria

Return flight: £117 (1,010 kg CO2)

£117 (1,010 kg CO2) Hotel: £60

In Bulgaria you’ll find terracotta-tiled rooftops and sandy beaches reminiscent of Croatia, but reachable at a fraction of the price.

Even in the big, brash resort of Sunny Beach, a three to four-star hotel is just £60 per night and you can get change from £20 for a three-course meal and wine for two. To the south, the Unesco listed town of Nessebar offers a quieter setting and history spanning 3,000 years. Likewise, in Sveti Vlas, north of Sunny Beach, you’ll find fine gold sand and a yacht-lined marina.

Sofia, the capital, is in the northwest of the country at the base of Vitosha Mountain. The city’s magnificent architecture has been shaped over 2,000 years by everyone from the Romans to the Ottomans, and St Alexander Nevsky Cathedral is a must-see .

All of that exploring is thirsty work and the good news is you can refuel with a coffee for 60p or a large bottle of water for 40p. A couple of cold beers cost less than £1.

Turkey

Return Flig h t: £209 (1,201 kg CO2)

h £209 (1,201 kg CO2) Hotel: £70

It’s easy to eat like a king in Turkey as a three-course meal comes in at just £7.50 a head in the popular beach resort of Marmaris, while a round of drinks is less than £5. In fact, Turkey is our cheapest destination overall for wining and dining, even beating traditionally good-value Thailand and South Africa. Mass inflation means the pound’s strength against the lira has increased by 80% since 2018, so make the most of a shopping spree in Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar.

Turkey is a country full of Byzantine and Ottoman ruins, and edged with lovely beaches, so you can choose between sightseeing or simply whiling away the hours on a deckchair by the sea. For a lesser-known alternative to Marmaris, try Izmir on the Aegean coast. The Greeks and Romans also left their mark on this city, meaning there are lots of historic sites to visit, as well as a decent choice of beaches, restaurants and hotels.

Portugal

Return flight: £119 (776 kg CO2)

£119 (776 kg CO2) Hotel: £91

Sterling’s value against the euro has plummeted since Brexit, but Portugal is one Eurozone destination where your cash will work harder, depending on where you go.

In the Algarve, dinner for two will come to around £20, half the price than on the island of Madeira. But even with the bigger food bills, Madeira and the Azores are still relatively inexpensive compared with some Greek equivalents. Sample port in Porto, fly and flop in the coastal city of Albufeira, or rattle around Lisbon, Portugal’s coastal capital, on the number 28 tram. Wherever you choose, watch the sun go down with a cold bottle of Sagres or a glass of vinho – both are just £1, on average.

While not as cheap as Bulgaria, three and four-star hotels in Portugal are still less than £100 per night on average.

Spain

Return flight: £130 (677 kg CO2)

£130 (677 kg CO2) Hotel: £112

Spain is another holiday hotspot where the euro stretches further. A café con leche will only set you back £1.19, on average - half the price of Greece.

But, like Portugal, not everywhere in Spain is as cheap. Holiday in the Canaries or Balearics and a three-course meal will cost you an extra £8 on average than on the mainland. So enjoy the sunshine along the Costa del Sol in resorts such as Nerja or the more upscale Puerto Banus. Alternatively, visit the Royal Alcazar of Seville or explore Gaudi’s Barcelona. In the Catalonian city, you could wake up and open your shutters to the sight of La Sagrada Familia for roughly £112 per night.

To get away from the crowds, touch down in Madrid, hire a car and journey west into old Spain. Salamanca is known for its ornate sandstone buildings and Baroque town square. Or in Avila, find an 11th-century cathedral and Romanesque catholic church within its well-preserved medieval walls.

Hungary

Return flight: £97 (603 kg CO2)

£97 (603 kg CO2) Hotel: £77

In search of something a little bit different? Then jet off to Hungary for less than £50 each way. In addition to bargain flights, Hungary is our third cheapest destination to stay in and the second best for exchange rates.

Grab a three-course dinner and a bottle of wine with your travel companion for £55 in Budapest – not bad for a capital city – while a nightcap along the main Vaci utca strip will set you back £5. Spending less on food, you can see the sights in style with a boat cruise along the Danube. And a must for any first-timer to Budapest is a soak in one of its famous thermal baths – the temperature of Szechenyi’s outdoor thermal pool is 38°C. If time allows, consider a day trip to Margaret Island. Once a hunting ground for the upper classes, its parklands, boat houses and huge outdoor swimming pool provide a tranquil escape without having to leave the city.

Or head to freshwater Lake Balaton to the west of Hungary, best known for its beaches, water sports and nearby national parks.

Long haul locations where your pound will go further

Thailand

Return Flight: £607 (5,480 kg CO2)

£607 (5,480 kg CO2) Hotel: £78

Millions flock to Thailand each year for its laid-back islands, temples and street eats. It’s one of our cheapest long-haul destinations to fly to and once you’re there, you can easily live on a shoestring budget. Just £5 will typically buy you a pad Thai and a couple of Chang beers at simple restaurants and street food carts. And you can expect even more bang for your baht when you veer away from tourist hotspots such as Phuket, where a three-course meal with wine is around £25 per person.

If you’re keen to max out your time sightseeing, opt for a cross-country train instead of flying and wind your way past rice terraces and farming communities. Trains in Thailand are very affordable and a sleeper service will save on a night’s accommodation. Hop on in Bangkok and wake up in the southern city of Surat Thani where you can easily travel onwards to Koh Samui island, which is famous for its palm-fringed beaches. Alternatively, trundle north to the city of Chiang Mai for Buddhist temples, hill-top villages and jungle-covered national parks.

South Africa

Return Flight: £607 (5,570 kg CO2)

£607 (5,570 kg CO2) Hotel: £78

South Africa might not be the cheapest place to get to, but once you’re there you won’t have to dig too deep into your wallet. Expect to pay around £20 per person for a three-course meal with a bottle of wine in Cape Town and £1.55 for a coffee.

With dining out being relatively cheap, focus your budget instead on those once-in-a-lifetime wildlife experiences such as a big-game safari in Kruger National Park or Sabi Sands. In the capital, visit the wild penguin colony on Boulders Beach and survey the city from the top of Table Mountain – it’s a five-minute cable car ride to the summit. If you’re craving some rest and relaxation, try either St James Beach, characterised by its colourful huts, or Camps Bay Beach, where bars and restaurants are mere steps away from the sand. History lovers in Johannesburg might enjoy a visit to Mandela’s House or the Unesco-listed Cradle of Humankind, home to the world’s largest concentration of ancestral human remains, including early human fossils dating back 3.5m years.

Florida, USA

Return flight: £466 (3,360 kg CO2)

£466 (3,360 kg CO2) Hotel: £179

Florida isn’t all eye-watering Disney prices. We’ve found that the sunshine state is actually pretty good value compared with some other long-haul destinations we looked at.

A cup of coffee averages at £1.87 in Orlando and a three-course dinner for two with a bottle of wine costs around £44. That’s about the same as you would pay in Spain, but with much larger portions.

While there, whisk around the Everglades wetlands in an airboat, spot wild dolphins off Daytona Beach or see how the other half lives along Fort Lauderdale’s canals. In Miami, swim on the sumptuous Venetian Islands, enjoy a taste of Cuba in Little Havana or enjoy a shopping spree in upmarket Brickell City Centre.

While you can expect things to be more expensive in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a more affordable US option at a time when the pound has slumped against the dollar.

Mauritius

Return flight: £695 (5,229 kg CO2)

£695 (5,229 kg CO2) Hotel: £162

Famous for its powdery white beaches, volcanic landscapes and the natural phenomenon known as the underwater waterfall at Le Morne, Mauritius is pure island paradise.

It isn’t the cheapest to fly to in comparison with our other destinations, but once you’re there, eating and drinking is fairly reasonable. Since 2016, the pound’s strength against the Mauritian rupee has steadily increased. A couple of coffees while souvenir shopping around Grand Baie Bazaar will still give you change from £5 and a slap-up crab curry with a starter and dessert comes in at around £25 per person.

Hikers will have plenty of ground to cover on the forest trails in Black River Gorges National Park, while the less active might enjoy a catamaran tour of the Northern Islets. But it’s impossible to go wrong with so many beautiful beaches to choose from. Some of the most popular include Le Morne, Grand Baie and Flic en Flac, all on the west coast.

Costa Rica

Return flight: £569 (4,464 kg CO2)

£569 (4,464 kg CO2) Hotel: £153

Home to 5% of the world’s biodiversity, Costa Rica in Central America – with its tropical cloud forests and volcanoes – has enjoyed a boom in popularity over the past few decades.

Its unrivalled exchange rate makes it one of our best-value long-haul destinations – currently you’ll get around 730 Costa Rican colon for every pound.

It’s cheaper to fly to than Mexico or Argentina and also offers more for your money on the ground. In the coastal resort of Tamarindo, a three-course dinner for two comes in at just over £50, on average (compared with almost £60 in Mexico) and you’ll pay less than £5 for a couple of local beers.

The capital of San Jose offers a combination of culture, history and wildlife encounters in its surrounding rainforests – a scarlet macaw, perhaps – and to the east is Irazu, the country’s largest active volcano (the last eruption was in the 1960s). Spend a morning gazing into its milky blue crater lakes, before heading back for some olla de carne (beef and vegetable stew), getting lost in the National Museum of Costa Rica or browsing for souvenirs at the Central Market.

Our research

Flight prices provided by Skyscanner are the average cost of an economy return between 2019 and 2021. Hotel prices, provided by Kayak, are the annual average cost of three and four-star accommodation per room per night between 2019 and 2021. The cost of food and drink is taken from Post Office research . We used Xe.com for exchange rates and flight CO2 estimates are from Atmosfair ’s carbon calculator.