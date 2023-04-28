With just weeks to go until the cornation of King Charles III on 6 May, many of us are gearing up for a long bank holiday weekend of royal celebrations.

If you're looking for a cheap and crowd-pleasing fizz to mark the occasion, our expert taste tests have uncovered some impressive budget-friendly bottles you can pick up at the supermarket.

Whether you're after a cava, prosecco or champagne, we've found own-label bottles from the likes of Asda, Aldi, Co op and Tesco that punch above their weight when it comes to taste.

And if you want to have the best of British, we've picked out a great-value English sparkling wine to raise a toast to.

Keep reading to find out the bottles to buy, how to choose the best for you, and for more top food and drink picks for coronation parties and bank holiday gatherings.

Best cheap sparkling wine and champagne

Switching from champagne to a cheaper alternative is the simplest way to save on sparkling wine.

Cava, prosecco and crémant are all typically cheaper, and we've found two own-label bottles for less than £10 that are perfect for kicking off the celebrations.

Asda Extra Special Mas Miralda Cava Brut 2017

£8 for 75cl

Asda's cava put in a strong showing in our 2022 summer sparkling wine taste test, finishing in joint-third place.

It wasn't quite up to our Best Buys, but our experts liked its fun, fresh and simple style with notes of lemon curd, and an earthy, nutty complexity.

At £8, it's a great choice if you're after a tasty tipple for a reasonable price and it's currently on offer for £7, saving you even more.

Available from Asda .

Co-op Irresistible Prosecco

£9.50 for 75cl

Co-op's prosecco is another good option if you're after a more affordable fizz.

While not one of the top-scorers in our tests, it was still highly rated. Our experts enjoyed its sweet, fruity flavours of peach and pear, which were balanced by slightly acidic lemon and lime.

Available from Co-op .

Best special fizz for coronation celebrations

If you're after an English fizz, Aldi's English sparkling wine trumped several pricier rivals in our tests and is one of our top picks. But if only champagne will do, try Tesco's keenly priced Premier Cru.

Aldi Bowler & Brolly Winemasters Lot English Sparkling Wine

£19.99 for 75cl

While English sparkling wine is still typically pricier than other types, this light and lemony offering from Aldi was the cheapest Best Buy in our English fizz taste test.

It impressed with flavours of ripe apple and honeysuckle, and had a slightly savoury finish reminiscent of bread-and-butter pudding.

It's only around for a limited time, so it's one to snap up if you're keen to try it.

Available in Aldi stores only.

Tesco Finest Premier Cru Champagne

£23 for 75cl

Despite costing around half as much as some big brands, Tesco's £23 bottle scooped the top spot in our 2022 champagne taste test, surpassing Lanson and Moët & Chandon.

Our experts were big fans of this elegant, well-balanced champagne, which had notes of brioche and roasted apples, with a pleasant nutty finish.

It's sometimes on multibuy offers, too, where you can save 25% if you buy a set number of bottles, so it's worth keeping an eye out for deals if you're planning a bash, especially if you're a Tesco Clubcard member.

Available from Tesco .

Which sparkling wine should I buy?

Price is often a key factor when determining which bottle you pick, but different sparkling wines have different taste profiles and characteristics. Knowing which are similar can help you choose a style to suit your budget and your tastes.

Crémant and English Quality Sparkling Wine have similar flavour profiles to champagne, as they're made with the same traditional 'bottle fermentation' method, and in regions with similar weather and soil patterns.

Cava uses the same method, but tends to have lower acidity due to the sunny Spanish regions it's grown in.

Prosecco, from Italy, is a different style and completes its secondary fermentation in tanks, so expect lighter, looser bubbles and a fruitier more delicate flavour.

Find out more in our full guide to choosing the best sparkling wine.

What about non-alcoholic options?

Classic British flavours that echo those found in fizz, such as sparkling elderflower, are a good choice, and can be jazzed up with a fancy glass and some raspberries and fresh mint thrown in.

Best coronation party food and drink

Whether you're planning a street party, a picnic or a bank holiday barbecue, our taste tests can help you to put together a fabulous feast for less.

We often find that some unassuming supermarket products match or even exceed pricier branded options for taste, as trialled by 60-plus hungry consumers in our blind taste tests.

Discover our top food and drink picks using the links below.

