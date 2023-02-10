Best grow bags for summer salads in 2023

If your tomato plants struggle to give you a great crop, the problem might well not be how you grow them, but the compost they're growing in.
Grow bags are an easy way to grow summer crops such as tomatoes, cucumbers, chillies, peppers and aubergines. You don't need a greenhouse, just a sunny spot such as a patio.
However, grow bags have traditionally been a pile-it-high, sell-it-cheap option made with peat compost, which is low cost and readily available. With the ban on peat compost coming into force from next year, more manufacturers are creating peat-free alternatives.
Which? Gardening magazine tried 10 different grow bags to find the best. Discover our Best Buy grow bags.
We tested peat-free grow bags, as these are becoming more common. By the end of 2024, peat compost will be banned for sale in garden centres, so now is the time to make the switch from peat.
We tried 10 peat-free grow bags to find the best ones for your tomato, cucumber and pepper plants.
We counted how many cucumbers were harvested from each bag and weighed them. From this we calculated the mean weight of cucumbers for each brand. We also graded the plants for vigour (their general health) and the size and colour of the leaves.
There were two Best Buys that grew outstanding crops of cucumbers, growing more than twice as many as the lowest-scoring bag.
Grow bags are great in the greenhouse, but you can also use them in any area of the garden that's in sun for most of the day.
Look at our guide to the best summer veg for everything you need to know about how to grow and which varieties will give you bumper crops that taste delicious.