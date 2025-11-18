Best smoked salmon for Christmas 2025

Looking for a budget-friendly smoked salmon to enjoy this Christmas? Our taste test has uncovered superb salmon for less than £3.50.

We asked 72 smoked salmon fans to rate 10 premium options in a blind taste test, revealing two fantastic Best Buys.

Both stood out for their delicious flavour and satisfying texture, making them perfect for Christmas brunches and canapés.

Keep reading to discover which brands impressed in our festive taste test.

Best smoked salmon – see the full results from our taste test

Best-value smoked salmon

Aldi Specially Selected Mild & Delicate Smoked Salmon (£3.09 for 100g) proved that you don't need to splash out for superior smoked salmon.

It's not only one of the cheapest packs we tested but also one of the best-rated overall, earning our Great Value recommendation.

Our tasters loved its gentle smoky flavour, balanced saltiness and good thickness.

It scored fantastic marks across the board and offers outstanding value for money.

Available from Aldi (in-store only).

Best Buy organic smoked salmon

Mowi Organic Scottish Smoked Salmon (£8.05 for 100g) was also a big hit with our tasters, finishing in joint first place alongside Aldi.

They thought it had a fantastic flavour, with a lovely subtle smokiness and satisfying texture.

It doesn't come cheap at more than £8 a pack, which is more than double the price of Aldi's.

However, it's the only organic salmon we tested, so could be worth considering if you're looking for a more sustainable option.

Available from Ocado .

Smoked salmon for festive celebrations

When it comes to choosing which food and drink to test, Which? member feedback is our top priority.

We asked members to vote on what they'd like to see this Christmas, and smoked salmon was a clear favourite, so we made sure it was on the line-up this year.

Mild and delicate salmon was the most popular type that members said they're most likely to buy, and most people said they have it for a starter/canapé (55%) or a festive brunch (47%).

As well as smoked salmon, we've tested plenty of other festive food and drink that we know Which? members love. For more Christmas food and drink recommendations, see our guides to the best champagne, the best red wine and the best Christmas pudding.