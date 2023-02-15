Strike dates February 2023: days to avoid booking holidays and what to do if you are travelling

Border Force and air traffic controller strikes in the UK and France could cause disruption for families planning to travel back to the UK towards the end of February half term.

UK Border Force strikes are set to take place on 17, 18, 19 and 20 February at Dover and various French ports. It will only affect travellers returning to the UK.

French air traffic controllers are also set to strike on 16 February. This could cause delays and cancellations on the likes of EasyJet, Ryanair and Jet2 flights (among others) flying into or through French airspace. The Eurostar is minimally affected.

Airport and railway staff are also expected to walkout on various other dates in France, Italy, Portugal and Spain throughout February.

To help you avoid disruption we’ve rounded up key travel strike dates below. We’ll update this regularly. And if you already have travel planned, we have advice on what to do and what your rights are if your journey is delayed or cancelled.

In this article:

Border force staff are due to strike at Dover, Calais, Coquelles and Dunkirk ports on 17 - 20 February (until 7am on the final day). This may lead to longer wait times at the border, as half term travellers will be returning to the UK.

The government says it plans to minimise disruption by training military personnel, civil servants and volunteers to carry out border checks. During previous Border Force strikes at UK airports, disruption was minimal.

Currently there are no planned walkouts by Border Force at UK airports during February.

What can I do if Border Force strikes mean I miss my ferry?

If you plan to return to the UK from France via one of the affected ports in half term, you should allow extra time as queues at the UK border, in France, are likely to be longer than usual.

It’s worth packing extra water and food, especially for those passengers driving as you may be stuck in your car for a long period. Make sure your phone is charged and you are able to access roaming, as you may need to rebook via an app or website.

But what happens if you miss your ferry due to queues? Irish Ferries, which runs a Calais-Dover route says on its website to 'expect queues and possible delays at UK Border Control'. It continued that if delayed, Irish Ferries 'will transfer you where possible, to the next available departure.'

We have contacted P&O and DFDS for comment on the possible disruption.

Be aware that if your journey is delayed, you won't receive compensation. Industrial action and disputes are classed as 'extraordinary circumstances' meaning ferry companies won't pay compensation.

Airport strikes in the UK in February

Staff at 11 airports in the Scottish highlands and islands will walk out between 17 - 23 February.

This will affect Dundee airport on 17 and 20 February. However, staff on strike from Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Inverness, Islay, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh, Tiree and Wick airports will walk out on 21, 22 and 23 February. Mark these days in your diary to avoid.

Airport traffic controller strikes in Spain in February

Air Traffic Controllers in Spain are in dispute with employers over pay and conditions and walked out on 6 and 13 February. Strikes are also planned on February 20 and 27. It will affect 16 Spanish airports:

A Coruña (LCG)

Alicante-Elche (ALC)

Castellón (CDT)

Madrid-Cuatro Vientos (LECU)

El Hierro (VDE)

Fuerteventura (FUE)

Ibiza (IBZ)

Jerez (XRY)

Lanzarote (ACE)

La Palma (SPC)

Lleida (ILD)

Murcia (RMU)

Sabadell (QSA)

Seville (SVQ)

Valencia (VLC)

Vigo (VGO)

On the last strike date Jet2 advised passengers to arrive at least two hours before departure. EasyJet told us that it doesn’t expect disruption to its flights on 20 or 27 February but if travellers are impacted they will be contacted. It advises customers to check their flight’s status on the Flight Tracker page .

Airport strikes in France in February

France will have a general strike on February 16. It starts at 5pm on 15 February and ends at 5am on 17 February.

Air traffic controllers are expected to walk out. As a result, airlines have been asked to scrap 30% of their flights on 16 February to/from Paris Orly Airport (ORY) and 20% of flights to/from Toulouse, Marseille, Lyon, Montpellier and Nantes airports.

Ryanair is expected to cancel a small number of flights. EasyJet and Jet2 confirmed that flights to and from French airports as well as those flying over French airspace could be affected.

BA said it isn’t seeing any significant impacts to its services.

Read our reviews on the best and worst airlines - as rated by Which? readers

Airport strikes in Cyprus in February

More than 20 flights were affected at Larnaca and Paphos airports by a general strike on 26 January. There are currently no planned airport or airline staff strikes upcoming in Cyprus.

How can I check if my flight is affected by strikes, and what are my rights if I miss my flight?

Firstly, check your airline’s website to see if your flight is delayed, as well as the airport website - often the latter is updated faster than the airline.

If security staff strike, long queues may mean you miss your plane. Try and kick up a fuss if you are in the security queue and your flight is departing soon. Security staff may fast track you. Alternatively, contact your airline before the flight departs to tell them you won’t get through security in time - some, like British Airways, offer free rebooking.

If you miss your flight during airport staff strikes due to queues, you may be able to claim against the airport under the Frustrated Contracts Act, but this would likely require going to court.

You could try to claim on your travel insurance if it includes missed departure, and provided you followed airline advice and arrived at the airport at the right time. Keep hold of evidence proving what time you turned up to the airport (such as car park or train tickets) in case you can claim.

If airline staff go on strike, it can lead to long queues at check-in and bag drop. If, while queuing, it becomes apparent that you may miss your flight, call your airline before departure to see if you can move to a later flight for free. Unlike with security queues, if you do miss your flight due to long check in and bag drop queues the airline is responsible.

You may be able to claim for a missed flight under the Consumer Rights Act or via your insurance policy. Find out more about your rights if you miss your flight because of disruption at the airport.

Airline cancellations and delays refund and compensation advice

If an airline cancels your flight for any reason you are covered under the Denied Boarding Regulation, provided you are due to fly with a UK or EU airlines, or any carrier departing from a UK or EU airport. You must be offered a refund or rerouting (either on the next available flight on any airline or at an agreed future date, although this is often difficult to enforce).

Your airline is also obligated to offer assistance if your flight is delayed by more than two or three hours (it depends how far you are flying). That includes vouchers for food and drink, and if required overnight accommodation. See more on what you’re entitled to in our strikes compensation guide.

Will I get compensation for strike delays and cancellations?

It depends on the reason your airline had to cancel or delay the flight.

If an airline cancels your flight because its own staff are striking you’re entitled to compensation. This is unless you are informed of the cancellation at least two weeks before departure. There are other rules on compensation, check our denied boarding regulations advice guide.

If, however, a flight is cancelled because of airport staff, border force or air traffic control strikes this will be classed as an extraordinary circumstance. You are entitled to a refund or rerouting but not compensation.

If you choose to cancel a flight-only booking, it’s unlikely you’ll get a refund. It is better to wait and see if the airline cancels first.

If you want to move your package holiday however, some companies are more flexible than others. Check the final column in our best flexible package holiday provider table - this details the costs involved with moving or cancelling your holiday when you no longer wish to travel.

UK rail strikes in February 2023

No further rail strikes have been announced for February.

Advice and refund information if rail strikes affect travel

If you have an advance ticket booked for a strike day and your service is no longer running, is delayed or rescheduled, you are entitled to a date change or refund. Request this from the retailer you purchased your tickets from.

If your specific journey isn’t affected but falls on a strike day and you no longer wish to travel, you will usually be charged an admin fee of £10 to amend or cancel your ticket.. You may be able to travel on the days around the strikes without charge - but will need to check National Rail's disruption updates page nearer the time.

If you have a monthly or yearly season ticket and you can’t travel due to strikes, then you can claim money back via Delay Repay . For other season ticket refund questions check the FAQs on National Rail .

European rail strikes in February 2023 to mark in your calendar

Italy

Public transport staff in Italy will walkout for 24 hours on February 17.

France

There will be disruption to public transport on 16 February in France during its general strike. Check French public transport provider sites such as SNCF (trains) and RATP (Metro and buses) for updates on which lines are affected.

Eurostar has also cancelled four trains going between London and Paris on 16 February. These services are the 7.58am train and 5.56pm train going to Paris and the 7.01am and 6.01pm trains travelling from Paris to London. Other services will run as normal.

Portugal

Rail workers in Portugal began striking on 8 February. This will continue until midnight on 21 February. It’s best to avoid train travel during this period.

Advice and refund information if European rail strikes affect travel

If you have to travel on a strike day, check whether your train will run before you set off. Coach operators, like National Express, sometimes put on extra services and can offer an alternative. There are often long waits for these services on strike days, including for essential airport routes.

Remember that Uber (and equivalents) may increase rates on strike dates due to a surge in demand. Regular taxis booked in advance may be cheaper.

For peace of mind, you could book a hotel near the airport the night before flying to avoid travelling on a train strike day.

Advice and refund information for Eurostar services on strike days

If your Eurostar train is cancelled , you can claim a refund, accept a Eurostar voucher valid for 12 months or choose a new date to travel for free.

Will there be strike action affecting travel in the Easter holidays?

Over 3,000 security guards, engineers and firefighters will be voting from 17 February to 17 March on whether there will be further strike action. If walkouts go ahead, it could potentially cause cancellations and delays at Heathrow over Easter.

Border Force staff at airports also plan to walkout on 15 March. This coincides with the Spring Budget.