Can I get my PC to boot up quicker?

If your computer is taking a frustratingly long time to load up, you don't necessarily need to replace it entirely. Often, slow startup speeds are the result of too many apps launching at once or a lack of storage space.

The good news is that it doesn't take long to make changes and see the benefits. Whether you're using Windows or macOS, a few simple tweaks can help improve startup times.

Below, our tech experts explain how you can breathe new life into your machine and get to your home screen quickly – that means less time staring at a spinning loading wheel and more time using your computer.

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Question of the month: Why is my computer so slow to start up?

‘My laptop has gradually become much slower to start up over the past few months. It now takes several minutes to boot, and I often end up waiting around before I can actually use it. I haven’t installed anything major recently. Is there anything I can do to speed it up?’

Which? Tech Support member

Why your PC might be slow to boot

Often, a computer that takes an age to start up is slowed down by too many apps set to open automatically when you turn it on. These are referred to as Startup apps on Windows and Login Items on macOS. Each one adds a small delay, particularly if your hardware is older, and these can quickly add up.

How much free storage you have can also be a factor. If your main drive is nearly full, your system has less room to operate efficiently and may struggle with temporary files needed during startup.

You can plug an external drive into your PC to help you free up space – see our pick of the best external hard drives.

How to manage startup apps on Windows

Once you've logged into your user account and reached your home screen, right-click the taskbar and open Task Manager. Select Startup apps from the left-hand side of the window (the icon looks like a car’s speedometer). On Windows 11, you can also access this via Settings > Apps > Startup.

From the Startup apps screen, you'll see a list of apps that, within the Status column, are marked with Enabled or Disabled. Your task is to work through the apps that are enabled and disable any that you don't think are necessary – apps that you're unlikely to need as soon as you log in.

Need to know

The key is to avoid disabling essential system processes. If you're unsure what an enabled process is, run a web search for it and make sure it’s safe to disable. You wouldn't want to turn off your antivirus software or core Windows services, for example.

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How to manage startup apps on Mac

To control which apps run when your Mac starts up, head to System Settings and make a few adjustments.

Once you're logged in, click the Apple menu in the top-left corner and go to System Settings > General > Login Items & Extensions. Here, you'll see a list of apps set to open automatically when you sign in.

Work through the list and remove any apps you don’t need at startup by selecting them and clicking the minus (–) button. These are often messaging apps, cloud storage tools or music services that don’t need to launch straight away.

If you don’t recognise an item, check online before making changes to avoid disabling anything important.

If you need a new Apple computer, consult our expert guide to the best MacBooks.

Other ways to improve boot times

Alongside reviewing startup apps, it’s worth taking a few additional steps:

Restart your computer regularly – leaving your device in sleep mode for long periods can allow background processes to build up and impact performance.

– leaving your device in sleep mode for long periods can allow background processes to build up and impact performance. Free up storage space – While there’s no fixed rule, if you’ve got around 10% left, it’s a good sign that you should start freeing up space or consider expanding your storage (see also: How to free up space on your PC ).

– While there’s no fixed rule, if you’ve got around 10% left, it’s a good sign that you should start freeing up space or consider expanding your storage (see also: ). Uninstall unused programs – removing apps you no longer need can reduce background activity and improve performance. On Windows, go to Settings > Apps > Installed apps (or Apps & features on Windows 10), select a program and click Uninstall . On a Mac, open the Applications folder in Finder , then drag unwanted apps to the Bin .

– removing apps you no longer need can reduce background activity and improve performance. On Windows, go to > > (or on Windows 10), select a program and click . On a Mac, open the folder in , then drag unwanted apps to the . Check for malware or unwanted software – adware and other unnecessary programs can slow down startup (see also: Best antivirus ).

– adware and other unnecessary programs can slow down startup (see also: ). Keep your system up to date – installing the latest updates can improve performance and fix bugs that may affect startup times. On Windows 10 and 11, go to Settings > Windows Update and click Check for updates. On a Mac, go to System Settings > General > Software Update and install any available updates.

When is it time to upgrade your PC or laptop?

'If your computer is several years old and still slow to start after trying the steps above, it could be a sign that the hardware is struggling to keep up.

'One of the biggest factors is the type of storage drive. Older machines fitted with traditional hard disk drives (HDDs) are typically much slower to boot than those with solid-state drives (SSDs). If your computer still uses an HDD, upgrading to an SSD can make a noticeable difference.

'If your laptop or desktop is more than 10 years old, upgrading parts may not always be worthwhile. In some cases, it might be more cost-effective to replace your device altogether. A newer model will not only start up more quickly, but also offer better performance, improved battery life and ongoing software support.

Our guide to the best laptops reveals Which? Best Buys for every budget.'

Oliver Trebilcock, Which? laptops expert

Prefer a desktop model? See our expert pick of the best all-in-one PCs.

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