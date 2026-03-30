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Can we get healthier as we age? Your questions answered

Our experts respond directly to your health queries
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

Back in January we brought you a live podcast with our health experts who answered your questions on how to get healthier as you age. We couldn't answer them all, so we've recorded another episode to cover more of your burning health questions.

In this bonus episode of our healthy living podcast, we're joined by our public health nutritionist Shefalee Loth and the founder of CityDietitians, Sophie Medlin, who share their expertise on supplements, exercise and the menopause.

Plus, our experts explain whether or not it's ever too late to adapt your lifestyle to make you live longer.

Live well and stay healthy

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