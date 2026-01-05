What you need to know about weight loss jabs and supplements

January is a big month for health, with plenty of us making new year's resolutions to improve our health for the year ahead.

In this episode of our health and wellbeing podcast, we're joined by our public health nutritionist, Shefalee Loth, and the founder of CityDietitians, Sophie Medlin, to discuss the reality of using weight-loss jabs. They outline how much they cost, who might be eligible to receive them on the NHS, and what side effects you might experience if you choose to use them.

Plus, we're joined by Which? researcher Megan Thomas, who shares some of her findings into dodgy weight-loss supplements being sold online.

Click to download a transcript of this podcast .

