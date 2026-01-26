Can we get healthier as we age?

Staying fit and healthy as we grow older can seem difficult, especially in a world of misinformation. But are there any tried and tested methods to help us stay in good physical condition?

To mark the end of this series of our health and wellbeing podcast, we hosted our first ever live episode in front of an online audience to get expert advice from some familiar and trusted names in the health industry.

In this episode, presenter Lisa Webb was joined by: Dr Nighat Arif, family GP specialising in women’s health; Kate Lawler, radio and TV presenter and Sunday Times best-selling author; Sophie Medlin, founder of CityDietitians; and Shefalee Loth, public health nutritionist at Which?.

More podcasts from Which?

The Which? podcast showcases the best content from across our website and magazine.

Which? Money episodes, released on Fridays, give advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackle the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.

The Which? Shorts podcasts offer you a free insight into some of our favourite articles from our suite of magazines.

Plus, keep an eye out for bonus episodes that tackle important issues, from motoring to tech, health and wellbeing to travel.

