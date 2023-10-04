Cheap electric heaters for 2023

Plugging in a portable electric heater is a quick and easy way to take the chill out of a cold room. A portable heater also makes a good emergency option if your usual heating system's on the blink.

Cheap electric heaters can be surprisingly hard to come by during winter, though, with many going out of stock, so you might find it hard to track down a particular heater that you're after if you wait until the coldest spell to buy or when the next Beast from the East strikes.

We've noticed that prices tend to edge up the closer to colder weather we get - we've seen some price increases over the last few weeks. So if you want to get a cheap electric heater, our advice would be not to hang around.

We've found some of the cheapest heaters available right now and shared some tips on what makes a heater truly good value.

How much do portable electric heaters cost?

The priciest portable electric heaters will set you back around £150 or more. Some are more expensive because they have extra features, such as air purification claims and wi-fi connectivity.

You still don't want to spend more than you need to, though, and many cost less than £30 to buy.

Electric heater running costs

The cost of a cheap heater can soon mount up once you factor in the running costs.

On average, most electric heaters run at a maximum output of 2kW. In other words: if you run your 2kW electric heater at full blast for one hour, you'll be paying around 55p. For just half an hour, it'll cost you around 27p.

However, many of the 2kW electric heaters we've tested tipped above and below that power output over the course of an hour's use in our tests, resulting in costs from 9p - 83p.

Under the current Energy Price Guarantee, electricity costs 27.35p per kilowatt hour for domestic customers on a standard variable tariff.

The cheapest electric heaters we've tested all have thermostats that detect the ambient temperature and adjust the heater's output according to your preferred setting. They usually have adjustable energy settings and timers so you can turn the heat down if you want to, or limit your heater's running time.

Not many of them have specific temperatures in degrees °C, though, so rather than programming specific temperatures on the thermostat you'll need to experiment with your heater's settings and find the coolest setting that still gives you the warmth you're looking for.

Once that desired temperature is reached, the heater won't run constantly anymore. It will toggle on and off sporadically to maintain that temperature.

Cheap heaters usually have fewer features

Cheaper electric heaters tend to have fewer features than more expensive ones. Compared with more expensive ones, a cheap heater is less likely to have:

Smart functionality. Though if you prefer manual controls anyway then this is no loss.

A fashionable design, such as a tower shape or a glass panel.

A programmable timer, that lets you set specific times the heater will switch on. Some cheap electric heaters do have 24-hour timers that will switch the heater on at the same time every day, but some pricier heaters have digital timers that can be set to switch on at various times throughout the week.

A wide range of heat settings: some only offer a couple of heat settings and basic thermostatic control that gives a vague steer towards hot or cold rather than letting you choose specific temperatures in degrees °C.

Dehumidification or, as in the case of some Dyson electric heaters, claimed air purification functions. The best heaters aren't necessarily top at these additional jobs, so check out our Best Buy air purifiers and Best Buy dehumidifiers if you're primarily after those features.

How important these features are is down to personal preference. If all you want is something to keep you warm when there's a nip in the air, and you don't care about how it looks or require the ability to control it at a distance, a decent budget electric heater should be perfectly adequate.

The electric heaters we've featured here all cost £100 or less. If you're prepared to pay a bit more, head to our electric heater reviews what that extra outlay gets you in return.

Cheap fan heaters

Fan heaters generate heat and blow it around the room. They get going much more quickly than other types of heater.

We've found that convector heaters and oil radiators can take more than half an hour to raise a room's temperature significantly, but a good fan heater can do this in half the time.

Be wary of fan heaters if you need something really quiet though - their internal fans can be noisy.

De'Longhi Capsule Hobby 2.4kW Fan Heater

Typical price £45

Where to buy

This 2.4kW fan heater stands stationary on an elevated surface and blows hot air in whichever direction you face it.

It's useful year-round because of its cold-air setting, where the fan operates without the appliance generating any heat.

It does make noise, but it's not so loud that it'll drown out the TV.

Challenge 2.4kW Upright Oscillating Fan Heater

Typical price £27

Where to buy

You'll usually need to pay more for tower heaters with oscillating fans. However that's not the case with this Challenge heater.

It also has a cold air setting which might come in handy in the summer months if we face another heat wave.

Spreading heat evenly is less of a challenge for this heater too thanks to its oscillating setting.

Beldray EH0569SSTK Portable Fan Heater

Typical price £14.99

Where to buy

You won't find many electric heaters cheaper than this Beldray fan heater and it weighs very little at less than 1.5kg.

It has feet on the side as well as the bottom, so you can set it up flat or upright as a very mini tower heater.

Our stability tests found this heater much more secure when it was laid flat, though. When stood upright, it falls over quite easily if knocked.

Cheap convector heaters

Convector heaters heat up the air in your room in a different way to fan heaters. They have an exposed heating element which warms up cold air that passes through.

They're not quite as cheap generally as fan heaters - the average convector heater tends to cost between £50 and £100. However, they tend to be more thorough, managing to heat rooms evenly from corner to corner, floor to ceiling.

Challenge Diamond 2kW Convector Heater

Typical price £40

Where to buy

You won't find too many convector heaters cheaper than this one.

Its low price is reflected in its lack of features, but it does still have a manual 24-hour timer and three heat settings to choose from.

The handles at each end on the top also make it easy to move it around.

Russell Hobbs RHCVH4002 Convection Heater

Typical price £34.99

Where to buy

This heater is in demand and has drifted in and out of stock frequently over the past couple of years.

It's another no-frills convector with a mechanical timer and an adjustable thermostat that doesn't list specific temperatures in degrees °C.

It doesn't have full size handles, but there are little hand-holds on the sides to help you grip while moving it.

DeLonghi HSX2320 Convector Heater

Typical price £49.99

Where to buy

This mid-range convector heater has a simple design despite being more expensive than the cheapest heaters, but that simplicity might appeal.

It has three power settings to choose from, a frost protection setting, and a basic thermostat.

We found it stable when it had the feet attached, but it can be wall-mounted if you want to secure it in one place. It's also quiet as a mouse when it's running.

Cheap electric oil heaters

Oil heaters or oil-filled radiators aren't seen in shops quite as often as other types of electric heaters.

They warm up oil inside the heater that acts as a heat reservoir that tends to warm rooms up at a slower, but longer-lasting, rate.

They're usually among the largest electric heaters, so they're rarely the cheapest. We've found and tested ones for less than £100, though.

Zanussi ZOFR5005 Portable Oil-Filled Radiator

Typical price £69.99

Where to buy

This oil-filled radiator is at the pricier end of our selection of cheap heaters, but you do get more features for your money.

It has a digital display and 24-hour timer, a thermostat that lets you select specific temperatures between 5°C and 35°C, and it comes with a remote control.

The wheels also help make it easier to move around. It is quite heavy if you need to lift it, though.

Russell Hobbs RHOFR5002B Portable Oil-Filled Radiator

Typical price £59.99

Where to buy

The wheels do make this heater easier to push around, and it's also only 9.5kg, which is light compared to several other oil-filled radiators we've tested.

It's pretty basic in its controls. It has three power settings and a thermostat that ranges from non-specific cool to hot temperatures.

We found the handle on the side extra helpful when moving it around, especially when needing to take it up or down stairs.

Daewoo Mini Oil Filled Radiator

Typical price £29.99

Where to buy

This oil-filled radiator really is mini - it's not much bigger than some of the smallest heaters we've tested.

With that in mind, you won't be surprised to hear that you'll need to run it for a bit longer than other heaters to benefit from the heat it gives out.

It's as simple as can be, with a single dial to switch it on and dial the heat up or down.

Are cheap electric heaters less effective than expensive ones?

Not necessarily. Heaters are highly efficient at turning electricity into heat regardless of their price. You don't necessarily need an expensive heater to get 'more' out of the electricity you draw.

That said, plenty of cheap electric heaters are quite poor at doing the basic job of keeping you warm. If you want a heater that's good value (rather than just cheap), check our electric heater reviews first. You're much more likely to buy a poor quality heater if you buy a cheap model without doing your research.

Paying more doesn't guarantee good quality either, though.

Choose the right heater for your needs, regardless of price

Regardless of price or type, portable electric heaters aren't designed to be used to heat your entire home. Trying to do so will be an exercise in frustration and high costs. Use an electric heater selectively, as a top-up or a fallback option. Here are some things to consider.

Is a portable heater the correct heating solution? They will rarely be as cost-effective in the long run as, for example, a storage heater that uses off-peak electricity rates, or a gas boiler that's connected to a central heating system and costs a fraction of the price per hour.

They will rarely be as cost-effective in the long run as, for example, a storage heater that uses off-peak electricity rates, or a gas boiler that's connected to a central heating system and costs a fraction of the price per hour. Do you want short bursts of heat, or something to keep you warm over several hours? Some of the cheapest fan heaters run at 3kW, so are good for short, intense bursts. More expensive and much slower convectors won't get the heat going as fast, but they'll be better over longer periods.

If you're relying on your portable heater because your boiler isn't doing its job, find out how to buy the best boiler or whether you're eligible for a free boiler or a boiler grant.

You can also read our guide to the best heating for your home to find a whole-home solution for your heating needs.

If you have a combi boiler, you can make money savings right now by running it more efficiently. Boilers are able to run as low temperature systems, but many are set up to run at full tilt, costing you extra money.

Read: one simple way to adjust your boiler to lower your heating bill to see how you can save money by lowering the temperature of the water supplying your radiators.

A central heating system running efficiently and proportionate to your heating need is the best way to heat your home and keep your bills down.

