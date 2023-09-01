Cheapest destinations for a last-minute holiday this September

With the school summer holidays drawing to a close, Mediterranean resorts get a little cheaper and less crowded – and it’s not too late to find a good last-minute September deal.

Halkidiki is the cheapest destination for a last-minute beach holiday this September. A week on this sun-soaked peninsula in northern Greece will typically cost you £711 – a third of the price of a holiday on Santorini, where a week’s holiday costs a whopping £2,121 on average.

The Greek island of Zakynthos, Dalaman on the Turkish Riviera and Catalonia’s coast also offer cheap package holidays for late-season sunshine.

What does cheapest destination mean?

We compared the prices of 3,350 short-haul package holidays in 10 countries from Jet2holidays and Tui to find the cheapest destinations in mid-September. Halkidiki being the cheapest may reflect comparatively lower prices in that region or that there are more budget holidays or hotels available – it’s probably a combination of these factors.

Our data doesn’t tell us about the quality of the accommodation, but it does reveal where you’re most likely to find bargains if you’re looking to book a last-minute break.

Our guide to this month’s bargain destinations: from Catalonia’s golden coast to Greece’s cheapest island

Halkidiki

September high: 25°C

Average price of a 7-night holiday: £711

Halkidiki is less popular with British holidaymakers than Greece’s islands, but it has beaches to rival the finest of them as well as picturesque peaks and fantastic food.

It’s divided into three pine-carpeted peninsulas: head to Kassandra for silken sands and lively resorts, such as Sani and Skala Fourkas. Neighbouring Sithonia is where the Greeks like to holiday and has traditional fishing villages, low-key resorts and secluded coves.

Jet2holidays has a seven-night all-inclusive holiday in Kriopigi – a verdant village on Kassandra – at Kriopigi Hotel for £646pp , departing from Stansted Airport on 23 September. (Jet2holidays was rated the best UK holiday company in our survey of almost 8,000 holidaymakers).

Tui has a week in Gerakini, a laidback resort on Sithonia, at the all-inclusive Glavas Inn Hotel for £659pp , departing from Gatwick Airport on 27 September.

Zakynthos

September high: 28°C

Average price of a 7-night holiday: £731

Zante – as it’s also known – is the cheapest Greek island for a last-minute getaway this September. The average price of a holiday here is less than half the price of a week on Mykonos.

Visitors awarded Zakynthos four out of five stars for its beaches, food and drink and scenery in our survey of the best and worst Greek islands survey (Mykonos was the worst).

Zakynthos Town has traditional tavernas as well as boisterous clubs and souvenir shops.

Laganas is the island’s party zone. Tsilivi, on the northeast coast, is quieter, with watersports galore.

Tui has seven nights in Laganas at the all-inclusive Pallas Hotel for £683pp , departing from Manchester Airport on 19 September.

Jet2holidays has a week in Tsilivi at the all-inclusive Karras Grande Resort for £651pp , departing from Edinburgh Airport on 21 September.

Dalaman

September high: 30°C

Average price of a 7-night holiday: £738pp

Turkey’s Turquoise Coast still sizzles in September and typically clocks up 11 hours of sunshine a day. Most Brits flock to Antalya, but our price checks have consistently found cheaper holidays on offer down the coast in Dalaman. In mid-September, a week in Dalaman is £350 cheaper than a week in Antalya, on average.

Dalaman’s largest resort, Marmaris, has an old town and fishing harbour as well as a long beach, plentiful bars, restaurants and watersports. Further east, Olüdeniz also has excellent tourist facilities and swimming beaches, including a sandbar that unfurls into a serene blue lagoon.

Jet2holidays has a seven-night package holiday to Olüdeniz at Karbel Sun Hotel for £477pp including breakfast, departing from Birmingham Airport on 19 September.

Tui has a week in Marmaris at Forum Residence Hotel for £506pp including breakfast, departing from Birmingham Airport on 15 September.

Costa Brava

September high: 25°C

Average price of a 7-night holiday: £738pp

Costa Brava roughly translates as ‘rugged coast’ – think lofty mountains and rocky coves as well as sweeping golden beaches. A seven-night holiday to this swathe of coast north of Barcelona typically costs £200 less than a week on the Costa del Sol this September.

Lloret de Mar is your typical package holiday destination with its tower block hotels and lively nightlife, but there are also quieter beaches and a hilltop castle. More picturesque Tossa de Mar has a 12th-century walled town, three beaches and a scenic coast path leading to peaceful coves.

Tui has a week in Tossa de Mar at the beachside Giverola Resort for £605pp , including breakfast and dinner, departing from Birmingham Airport on 12 September.

Jet2holidays has seven nights in Lloret de Mar at L’Azure for £537pp on a room-only basis, departing from Birmingham Airport on 22 September.

Costa Dorada

September high: 26°C

Average price of a 7-night holiday: £766

Stretching south from Barcelona, Catalonia’s ‘golden’ coast has 125 miles of beaches to choose from. And if you hire a car, Barcelona and the Montserrat mountains are an easy day trip.

The stylish resort of Sitges has handsome old buildings and smart shops. Further west, Salou’s big draw is PortAventura – Spain’s answer to Disney. But if stomach-churning roller coasters aren’t your thing, this sprawling resort has eight beaches, a weekly market and a five-mile coast path. Neighbouring Cambrils is a former fishing village with more character.

Tui has an apartment in Salou at H10 Mediterranean Village Apartments for £493pp for seven nights , departing from Manchester Airport on 22 September.

Jet2holidays has a one-bedroom apartment in quieter Cap Salou at ApartHotel SunClub for £530pp for seven nights , departing from Manchester Airport on 15 September.

Our research

We gathered the prices of 3,350 package holidays in 10 countries – Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, France, Croatia, Cyprus, Turkey, Malta and Montenegro – from Jet2holidays and Tui on 29 August. The average price is for a seven-night holiday including flights, departing between 13 and 19 September, based on two people sharing a standard double or twin room. We’ve only included destinations with good availability.