Citroën announces another ‘stop-drive’ recall

Citroën has announced a new ‘stop-drive’ recall for its current C3 model range.

The issue relates to the assembly of the brake pedal box. This could result in the car’s brake pedal falling off, which would prevent the mechanical brakes from being applied.

What cars are affected?

All of Citroën’s current C3 range is affected, which comprises the following models (manufacturing years in brackets):

Citroën C3 (2025-present)

Citroën e-C3 (2024-present)

Citroën C3 Aircross (2025-present)

Citroën e-C3 Aircross (2025-present)

While Citroën launched the e-C3 in 2024, the other three models were launched in 2025. Stellantis told us that around 1,100 of these cars have been delivered to UK drivers.

The recall also affects the new Vauxhall Frontera and Vauxhall Frontera Electric models, although deliveries of these cars are yet to start in the UK.

What should owners do?

As this is a ‘stop-drive’ recall, owners should refrain from driving their cars.

Stellantis is offering courtesy cars to owners of these vehicles while the brake pedal assembly is checked and, if necessary, fixed by dealerships.

What is a stop-drive recall?

A ‘stop-drive recall' is an extremely rare type of car recall that tells owners of affected cars to stop using their cars until they are fixed, as the fault that caused the recall is so dangerous.

This is the second major recall that has affected Citroën cars in 2025, after over 100,000 cars were recalled to fix an airbag fault.

