Could a 'new town' be built near you?

Between the end of World War Two and the 1970s, a series of new towns was designated, built at a scale we haven't seen in more than 50 years.



The government has bold plans to change this, and 12 potential locations for new towns in England have now been narrowed down to seven.

Here, Which? explains what’s planned, where the new towns could be and what you should consider if you’re thinking about moving.

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What is meant by a 'new town'?

Before outlining where the government is proposing to build new towns, it’s worth understanding what the term means.

To tackle England’s housing shortage, the government has made building at scale a central part of its strategy.

To achieve this, it plans to build a series of 'new towns', each offering at least 10,000 new homes. Some projects will offer up to 40,000 homes. For context, Cheltenham has approximately 53,000 dwellings, according to the 2021 census.

The government says building at this scale allows for more efficient land use, supports supply chains and innovation, and makes it easier to plan transport links, jobs and green spaces alongside new homes.

Housing policy is devolved, so the new towns are planned for England only. The Senedd, Holyrood and Stormont have control of housing policy in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland respecitively.

The government aims for the developments to be geographically spread across England. Not all the proposed sites will actually result in a 'new town'. Instead, some of the proposed developments will expand or regenerate existing urban areas.

There is no specific goal for the number of new towns that will be built.

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Where are the proposed new towns?

Seven locations have now progressed to consultation and environmental assessment before a final decision is made:

Tempsford, Bedfordshire: plans for up to 40,000 homes. Development to be built around a new East West Rail station, linking residents to Cambridge, Oxford, London and Milton Keynes.

plans for up to 40,000 homes. Development to be built around a new East West Rail station, linking residents to Cambridge, Oxford, London and Milton Keynes. Crews Hill and Chase Park, Enfield: plans for up to 21,000 homes.

plans for up to 21,000 homes. Leeds South Bank, West Yorkshire: plans for up to 20,000 homes.

plans for up to 20,000 homes. Manchester Victoria North, Greater Manchester: plans for at least 15,000 homes. Development focuses on regenerating the heart of Greater Manchester and taking advantage of a new Metrolink stop.

plans for at least 15,000 homes. Development focuses on regenerating the heart of Greater Manchester and taking advantage of a new Metrolink stop. Thamesmead, Greenwich: plans for up to 15,000 homes. Enabled by the planned Docklands Light Railway extension.

plans for up to 15,000 homes. Enabled by the planned Docklands Light Railway extension. Brabazon and the West Innovation Arc, South Gloucestershire: plans for up to 40,000 homes.

plans for up to 40,000 homes. Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire: plans to expand the city by around 40,000 homes. Development is also part of the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor and will coincide with a new local transport system.

Six other locations were not taken forward as new towns: Adlington, Heyford Park, Marlcombe (East Devon), Plymouth, South Barking and Wychavon. House building may still take place in these areas, but not at the same scale.

A further £234m will be given to mayoral combined authorities to help unlock 8,000 homes on brownfield land. Areas set to benefit include Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, the East Midlands, Greater Lincolnshire, Hull and East Yorkshire, Tees Valley, the West of England and York and North Yorkshire.

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When will the new towns be built?

The government will determine which projects become new towns later this year, once the consultation and an environmental assessment are complete.

The consultation is running from 23 March to 19 May 2026.

Households won't be moving into a new town for some time. The government aims for construction to start on at least three new towns during this Parliament.

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How to find the best place to live?

If you’re researching where to move, there are several key factors to consider.

Start by thinking about whether local shops and facilities suit your lifestyle. For example, would you like a pub or gym within walking distance, or do you prefer a quieter setting?

It's also worth checking what services are nearby. Consider whether you can easily access essentials such as a bank or a doctor’s surgery.

Many of the proposed developments are linked to new or improved transport. If you plan to commute, check how long journeys will take and how much they cost, as fares can vary significantly even between nearby routes.

If you're thinking of buying a new build, read our 9 tips from experts across the property industry.