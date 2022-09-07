Latest crash test results: How safe is the Tesla Model Y?

Building on the full five-star result in 2019 for its Model 3, Tesla enjoys further success for safety with its Model Y, with it too getting five stars out of five in the latest Euro NCAP crash tests.

The new Kia Niro does well too, but only models with the full safety pack get a five star score - without this, the Niro scores a still-commendable four stars out of five for safety.

Keep reading to find out all the details on how these cars, and others, performed in the latest crash tests.

Best cars for 2022 - whether it’s for safety, reliability, fuel efficiency or emissions, our Best Buy cars won’t let you down.

Tesla Model Y, £54,990 – five stars

Tesla continues to carve out a loyal following for its ever-expanding range of electric cars, with its latest Model Y SUV effectively being a high-riding, pumped-up version of its popular Tesla Model 3.

Euro NCAP has awarded the Model Y exceptional scores for safety, including a near-flawless 97% for protecting adults in the car and an even better 98% for its safety-assistance systems. Its scores for protection for children (87%) and vulnerable road users (82%) are also impressively high.

Euro NCAP says the Model Y's Vision system ‘performs remarkably well’ in preventing collisions - not only with other cars, but also cyclists and pedestrians.

It might have impressive safety credentials, but does this perform well in other areas? Find out in our comprehensive Tesla Model Y review.

Watch: Tesla Model Y crash test

Genesis GV60, £47,005 – five stars

Genesis is Hyundai’s luxury car arm, and it’s certainly making its presence known with the eye-catching design of the Genesis GV60, new for 2022.

The GV60 is the smallest model in the Genesis range and also the manufacturers first full-electric car.

It’s certainly a very strong offering as far as safety is concerned, scoring 89%, 87% and 88% for protecting adults and children, and for its safety assistance systems respectively.

It doesn’t score quite as well for protecting vulnerable road users (63%), but this isn’t enough to dent its overall five-star rating. Detecting pedestrians was the weaker area here, but Euro NCAP still said the system performed ‘adequately’.

Is the GV60 a case of style over substance? Read our first impressions in our Genesis GV60 first drive review.

Kia Niro, from £27,745 – four stars (five with safety pack)

The Kia Niro small SUV is available as a full hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full electric car.

Regardless of which fuel type you choose, the car gets four stars out of five for safety with its standard safety equipment – the Euro NCAP Safety Assist score of 60% prevents it from getting five stars.

However, with the optional safety pack fitted, the Safety Assist score increases to 79%, bumping up the overall crash test score to five stars out of five.

The Niro with standard equipment performed excellently in NCAP's other tests, with scores of 91%, 84% and 75% for protecting adults, children and vulnerable road users respectively.

Find out what we think of the Niro in our first look Kia Niro Hybrid, Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid and Kia Niro EV first drive reviews.

Hyundai i20, £18,276 – four stars

The latest iteration of Hyundai's i20 supermini launched in the UK in 2020, promising dynamic styling, lots of on-board technology and – crucially – enhanced safety features.

The i20 is closely-related to the Hyundai Bayon compact SUV (shown in its crash test below), and Euro NCAP has assessed that the Bayon’s ratings also apply to the i20.

The i20’s four-stars-out-of-five performance is very strong for a supermini. It scores well in all areas, including 76% and 82% for protecting adults and children respectively, 76% for protecting vulnerable road users and 67% for its safety assistance systems.

Tempted by the i20? Get all the details in our extensive Hyundai i20 review.

Drive smarter and cut costs using our expert advice. Get our Cars newsletter – it's free monthly