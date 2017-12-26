Which car class is right for you?

To make it as easy as possible to find your perfect vehicle, we’ve rounded up the best cars in each class.

Already know which type of car you want? Click the links below to see our round-up of the very best. Otherwise, read on to find out more about each class.

Diminutive cars that are easy to drive and park, cheap to buy and won’t see you emptying your wallet at the fuel pump, either.

Every car we test in our lab is driven for hundreds of miles on UK roads by the reviewer, so we can say, with authority, whether or not the car is easy to drive.

City cars are competitively priced. While our testing has found some cheap and cheerful models, we’ve also found Don’t Buys with puny engines, poor handling, and a lack of safety equipment such as speed limiters and autonomous emergency brakes.

Popular models include the Toyota Aygo, Fiat 500 and VW Up.

More spacious than city cars but just as simple to drive, the best small cars are comfortable, cheap to buy and deceptively roomy.

We determine how quickly a car accelerates from 37-62mph, rather than 0-60, so you know how well smaller cars will cope with overtaking and changing lanes.

One small car has the dubious honour of being our lowest-rated car. A terrible safety rating, poor brakes and unresponsive handling resulted in a total test score of 15%. Buy this car and you’ll regret it for years to come.

By contrast, the best scores 90%. It's a pleasure to drive and is packed with clever ways of maximising space in the compact interior.

Popular models include the Ford Fiesta, Honda Jazz, Nissan Micra and Vauxhall Corsa.

Comfortable, efficient, spacious and reliable – the best medium cars are consummate all-rounders that aren’t difficult to drive or park.

We found that 98% of cars can’t meet their official mpg. This is why we perform our own fuel-economy tests, so you will know how often you’ll really need to fill up and how much your car will cost you over time.

Popular models include the Ford Focus, Honda Civic, Hyundai i30 and VW Golf.

Often seen as the ideal long-distance cruisers, top-rated large cars put comfort first, with supportive seats and suspension that smooth out even the bumpiest roads. As you’d expect, interior space won’t be an issue, and sizeable engines mean the extra weight won’t make for sluggish performance.

We look at how well each seat is padded, looking in depth at lumber, thigh and head support, so you know whether a car will give you back ache after a long drive.

We’ve found cars that don’t give nearly enough consideration to passenger comfort and, coupled with poor suspension, your lower back will feel every pothole.

Popular models include the Ford Mondeo, Skoda Superb and VW Passat.

Sitting between medium hatchbacks and full-sized SUVs, the best small SUVs have bundles of cabin space. They should be easy to drive, despite their large size, and offer a commanding view of the road.

To make sure visibility is good, we use a 360-degree rotating camera to measure exactly how much the driver can see. Huge door pillars and small rear windows can make parking a nightmare. Sensors that help guide you into a space are becoming more common, but these pricey extras shouldn’t come at the expense of a well-designed cabin.

Don’t be wooed by some of the low-cost crossovers, because sometimes you really do get what you pay for. We’ve found Don’t Buy small SUVs that are light on in-car tech and safety equipment. There’s no excuse for manufacturers making unsafe cars, and all our reviews show the Euro NCAP test results as well as the results of our own avoidance tests. Unsafe cars put everyone at risk in the event of a crash.

Popular models include the Citroen C4 Cactus, Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai.

Hulking 4x4s and large SUVs shouldn’t be short of space, whether that’s in the boot or the cabin. All that extra room means there’s no excuse for a large SUV not to be comfy either.

When determining the amount of interior space we don’t just get in and stretch our legs. We use dummies to work out exactly how much head, leg and knee space each occupant will have.

Sometimes the back seats are more cramped than the front, particularly when it comes to coupé SUVs – the sloping roofs can significantly diminish rear headroom.

Popular models include the Honda CR-V, Range Rover and Volvo XC90.

Estate cars are known for boot space and comfort, and the top-rated ones will have both. They will also be a breeze to drive.

Some manufacturers remove carpets and include the space designated for a spare tyre when measuring and reporting boot capacity. We use foam blocks, which ignore the small nooks that nothing practical can fit into, to give a realistic figure for boot space.

There’s more to consider than just a large boot. If an estate car is high off the ground or has a raised lip at the base of the boot, it can be difficult to load, especially if you’re carting heavy items around.

Popular models include the Mercedes C-Class estate, Skoda Superb estate and Volvo V90.

The quintessential family cars with plenty of space and safety features, MPVs shouldn’t be too expensive to run despite being some of the largest cars on the road.

We check to see how well every car copes with last-minute avoidance. We swerve around objects at 56mph to make sure the car remains stable and grips the road.

If the front wheels lock, then the car can’t be a Best Buy. Our testing has found cars that can’t handle sharp turns at high speeds. Locked wheels mean you’ve effectively lost control of the car, which can lead to serious accidents.

Popular models include the Citroen C4 Picasso, Ford S-MAX and Renault Scenic.

The go-to family car if you need two extra seats. The best 7-seaters should still have a sizeable boot and not be cramped, even when they’re full.

Seven seats is all well and good, but if the car is cramped and hard to get into, then those extra seats aren’t much good. We check to see how easy it is to enter any car, so you’ll know if the car you’re considering is suitable for elderly or disabled passengers.

Sliding doors can make it easier to get in and out of a car, particularly in cramped parking spaces, but we’ve found that some large MPVs have heavy sliding doors that frail passengers may find difficult to open and close.

Popular model include the Citroen C4 Grand Picasso, Ford Galaxy and VW Touran.

It’s all about the look, the drive and the engine on a sports car. The best models will look fast and go even faster, thanks to state-of-the-art engines kicking out enough bhp to power four small cars.

We understand what people want from a sports car, and that is reflected in our testing. The final score will be based more on how well the car handles and how fun it is to drive, rather than practicality – no one ever bought a sports car for its boot capacity.

The high price means we often have higher expectations for how a sports car should perform on the road. Handling is paramount for an enjoyable driving experience, but some sports cars we’ve driven aren’t nearly responsive enough. The last thing you want is to be tens of thousands of pounds worse off, with only a boring car to show for it.

Popular models include the Audi R8, Mazda MX-5 and Porsche 911.

Expectations of luxury cars are understandably high – the top-rated models we’ve uncovered in our tough tests meet them. Superb ride quality and comfort, mixed with every piece of in-car tech you can think of, make these cars some of the most impressive around.

We drive every car we test over a test track with more than enough lumps, bumps and potholes to replicate a British road. If the suspension isn’t up to scratch, we have the sore bums to prove it.

Second-hand luxury cars can be tempting, but some of the older models are difficult to get repaired. If you can’t find the part you need or it’s very expensive, then your lovely luxury car is all but useless. We update our reviews so that you don’t buy an excellent model of yesteryear that hasn’t aged well.

Popular models include the Audi A8, BMW 7-Series and Mercedes S-Class.

Being exempt from car tax has made electric cars more popular than ever. Top-rated models will have a good range while meeting the same standards as their petrol and diesel counterparts.

The chief drawback for many would-be electric-car buyers is the range. Most manufacturers claim more than 100 miles, but our own tests have found electric cars that fall well short of the claimed figures.

Our Which? Car Survey asks tens of thousands of owners how reliable their cars are. The information we collect informs our reviews; if a car is known to break down often or require a lot of costly repairs, it can’t be a Best Buy.

Popular models include the BMW i3, Nissan Leaf and Renault Zoe.