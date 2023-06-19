Dyson launches Gen5detect - the brand's most powerful vacuum cleaner yet

Dyson claims its latest model has the brand's longest ever runtime in a cordless vacuum cleaner. We’ll have to wait for the full lab test to confirm this, but here's our first look at the Dyson Gen5detect's key new features.

Unlike corded vacuums, cordless vacs have a limited run time, with some lasting as little as 11 minutes on minimum power. If this is one of the reasons you're still not ready to cut the cord, the new Gen5detect might just be the product to change your mind.

With a claimed running time of up to 70 minutes, plus other upgrades such as a whole-machine HEPA filter and an advanced 10-cell battery, it's no wonder this Dyson will cost you a whopping £849.99, which puts it at the top of the cordless vacuum price spectrum. Keep reading to get the lowdown on the new Dyson Gen5detect.

Dyson Gen5detect: key new features

Digital motorbar

While anti-tangle technology isn't new to cordless vacuum cleaners – we've seen it on Dyson's previous models such as the Dyson V15 Detect and some competitors such as Shark – we're happy to see Dyson include this handy feature on its latest release. Dyson says the removal vanes automatically detangle hair from the brush bar while you clean. This prevents it from wrapping around the brush bar, which would otherwise clog the floorhead and reduce suction.

This isn't the only feature of the digital motor bar, however. The cleaner head is also designed to adapt its suction depending on the type of floor you're cleaning – carpet or wood, for example – and makes sure you use only as much power as necessary.

The Gen5detect comes with what Dyson calls a Fluffy Optic cleaner – an upgrade to the Slim Fluffy floorhead we've seen on the V15. It also has an upgraded custom lens that spreads the blade light into a fan shape – exactly 7.33mm from the ground, according to Dyson – to illuminate the dust in your path.

Single-button power control

We're also glad to see the return of the single-button power control.

It's previously been a niggle of ours that some older Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners had a trigger-hold power button that needed to be continuously pressed during use, rather than a single button to turn the vacuum on and off.

This feature is a welcome plus on the Gen5detect, and in theory (make sure to check back once we have the full lab test results), it should make for more comfortable cleaning.

Advanced 10-cell battery

Dyson says you'll get up to 70 minutes – the brand's longest ever run time – of cleaning with Gen5detect's 10-cell lithium-ion battery, which has two more cells than the Dyson V15 Detect. This helps it run at a higher voltage and create more power.

Whole-machine HEPA filter

We've tested hundreds of cordless vacuum cleaners over the years, so we know how important filters are when it comes to quality cleaning. The best models entrap dust and allergens within the filters, letting only a minimal amount back into the air, but the worst leave you breathing in what you've just vacuumed.

The Gen5detect has whole-machine HEPA filtration, which captures particles as small as 0.1microns, according to Dyson. The filters work to trap unwanted particles such as viruses, pollen, dust mites, fleas and hair.

We can't confirm which end of the filtering scale Dyson's Gen5detect will fall into just yet, but make sure to keep checking our website for the full review of this vac once it's been through the rigorous Which? testing process.

How does it compare to the Dyson V15 Detect?



Dyson Gen5detect Dyson V15 Detect Price £850 £600 Type Cordless and bagless Cordless and bagless Weight (kg) 3.5 3 Claimed dust capacity (litres) 0.77 0.76 Claimed charging time (hours) 4.5 4.5 Claimed run time (minutes) Up to 70 min

Up to 60 min Filtration system type

Whole-machine HEPA filtration Advanced whole-machine filtration

At 3.5kg, the Dyson Gen5Detect is slightly heavier than the V15, but also has a slightly larger dust capacity.

One of the most exciting upgrades is the claimed run time, which is 10 minutes longer on the new model.

DysonGen5detect also features whole-machine HEPA filtration, as opposed to advanced whole-machine filtration we've previously seen on Dyson models such as the V15.

What else is new from Dyson?

Dyson 360 Vis Nav: A new robot vacuum - the most powerful robot vacuum with twice the suction of any other, according to Dyson. Its sensors detect the edges of a room and redirect suction to achieve more precise edge cleaning. We haven't tested this model yet, but take a look at our round-up of the best robot vacuum cleaners to compare brands.

Dyson Submarine: The brand's first wet vacuum cleaner works to remove spills, stains and small debris from hard floors with a wet roller head. Dyson says a plate extracts contaminated water from the wet roller and deposits it into a separate waste-water tank. This ensures no dirt and debris is transferred back onto the floor.

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde & Dyson Purifier HEPA Big+Quiet Formaldehyde: The Big+Quiet Formaldehyde air purifier is designed specifically for large, open-plan spaces, while the HEPA Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is engineered specifically for simplicity in shared commercial spaces. Dyson says the Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is the brand's quietest and most powerful purifier. Discover the best air purifiers we've tested so far.

Where to buy Dyson Gen5detect



Here are some of the more popular retailers that stock the Gen5detect and other Dyson products:

Dyson - The brand's official website stocks vacuum cleaners (including the Gen5detect), hair care, air treatment, headphones and lighting.

- The brand's official website stocks vacuum cleaners (including the Gen5detect), hair care, air treatment, headphones and lighting. John Lewis - You can find the Gen5detect and a variety of other Dyson products in stores and online.

- You can find the Gen5detect and a variety of other Dyson products in stores and online. Currys - stocks a large variety of Dyson products, including the Gen5detect.

- stocks a large variety of Dyson products, including the Gen5detect. eBay - offers a variety of new and secondhand Dyson products.

- offers a variety of new and secondhand Dyson products. Electricshop - stocks a number of different Dyson products and ranges, including the V15 Detect and Gen5detect.

- stocks a number of different Dyson products and ranges, including the V15 Detect and Gen5detect. Very - this online retailer sells most Dyson vacuum cleaners and other products from the brand.

Before making your decision to buy, make sure you check the retailer’s returns policy, as well as its customer feedback and reviews.

