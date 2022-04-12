If your vacuum is making a strained, desperate noise and the suction has dropped, it could be blocked because you've hoovered up something you shouldn't have.

Poor suction and blocked filters are among the most common problem reported by corded and cordless vacuum owners in our annual reliability survey.

Vacuum cleaners aren't cheap to replace, but regular maintenance – such as keeping the floor head and filters clean – will help to keep it working effectively for longer.

It's also worth remembering that some household spills, tempting as it may be to suck them up, are like kryptonite to your vac.

Keep reading to find out which six common spills could damage or block your vacuum.

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1. Ash and sawdust

Ash is a right pain to clear up, especially if you've had a spillage while emptying the fire grate. It's the same with the endless flecks of sawdust and grit you get during a building project.

But you might want to think twice about vacuuming all the leftover ash and sawdust, as they contain dust particles so fine that even a small amount will totally jam up your filters and cause suction to drop.

What to do instead: Even sweeping this stuff can send ultra-fine dust up into the air, which can irritate your lungs, so be careful. One handy trick to help keep it at bay is to dampen it first before sweeping it with a dustpan and brush.

If your vacuum needs replacing, our tests reveal the best cordless vacuums and best vacuum cleaners

2. Sharp objects

If you've dropped a glass, it can be very tempting to vacuum surfaces near the breakage to make sure you catch any small sharp bits that can cut your hands, feet, or pet's paws.

But vacuuming broken glass will damage your appliance. Tiny shards can lodge themselves in the hose, motor and – if you use a bagged vacuum – they can tear the bag, potentially resulting in a messy spill.

What to do instead: Sweeping up the glass is the best approach, followed by dabbing surfaces with damp kitchen roll to pick up the tiny shards you might miss. Be careful and be patient. You need to make sure you get it all.

3. Soil and plant debris

Whether caused by shoes on the carpet or feline funny business, a bit of soil or dirt on the floor is a common annoyance in any home.

Your vac can make it all disappear, right? Wrong. The push force and weight of your vacuum will more likely grind the dirt deeper into your carpet and may even stain it.

Plant debris that has fallen from house plants can easily clog up your vac too, particularly if it's moist. The leaves can also stain your carpet.

What to do instead: Sweep up visible soil, dry mud and fallen leaves. This is a task for your dustpan and brush.

Our annual reliability survey will help you find a brand that goes the distance. Discover which cordless vacuum cleaner brand is the most reliable, and find out for corded vacs too.

4. Liquids

You can buy 'wet & dry' vacuums that are specifically for dealing with liquids and moist debris such as used coffee grounds, but this is definitely not a task for your everyday vac.

Vacuuming up wet stuff is a sure-fire way to clog up the tube and block the filter. Sucking up liquids will make whatever's inside wet too, and will invite any dust you suck up afterwards to collect and build up into a dirty damp mess, which could become mouldy.

Sucking up liquids into an electric appliance is also a safety risk, and could cause an electrical failure that will put your vacuum out of action for good.

What to do instead: Use kitchen roll, a cloth or mop to wipe up spilled liquids. This isn't a job for your vacuum.

In a jam? Try our guide on how to fix a vacuum cleaner that's lost suction

5. Small objects

Just because it can be picked up by your vacuum cleaner doesn't mean it should be.

Sucking up small bits of debris is no problem for most vacs, but you should keep an eye out for anything sharp and bigger than dry cereal pieces or small bits of gravel. Larger objects can block and damage the inner workings of your appliance.

Common culprits are objects such as small coins, paperclips and pins – not only can they get stuck in the brush, but their hard or pointy edges can crack or pierce the internal tubing or the motor of your vacuum on their way in.

What to do instead: Grab your trusty dustpan and brush and sweep them up.

6. Sticky stuff

It does what it says on the tin – sticks to stuff. It will stick your dusting brush bristles, clog the filter and jam up the motor.

What's worse is that sticky stuff such as syrup, glitter or glue that ends up in your vacuum will heat up and is likely to melt. This is certain to break the motor, and make your vacuum both unsafe and unusable.

What to do instead: A damp, soapy cloth is the only way to handle this kind of mess. And if there's glue in your carpet, white vinegar can help to dislodge it.

Take a look at all our vacuum cleaner reviews and discover how we test vacuum cleaners