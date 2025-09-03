Eurostar releases December tickets – book now for cheaper Christmas 2025 tickets to Paris, Amsterdam and more

You can now book winter Eurostar tickets available for as little as £39 for this December

Planning a Christmas trip to Paris, Amsterdam or Brussels this year in November or December?

If you’re already organising festive shopping trips, Christmas city breaks or other seasonal travel, you might want to book your Eurostar tickets now, in advance.

We're still waiting for the next Eurostar flash sale, but it has already released travel fares for December. Using Eurostar's lowest fare finder, we were able to find tickets for £39 up until 17 December — even during weekends.

How far in advance are Eurostar tickets released?

Eurostar says its tickets go on sale at least six months in advance, and that this can be the best time to get cheap tickets for peak travel seasons such as the festive period.

You may be able to get tickets slightly cheaper in a flash sale if one takes place between now and your travel dates – we’ve seen sale prices as low as £29 in the past.

But if you’re keen to lock in your travel dates, the fares we’re currently spotting on the Eurostar site might be the next best thing.

When is the next Eurostar sale in 2025?

Eurostar does not tend to announce its flash sales in advance. You can sign up to its mailing list to find out about its next flash sale or discount.

Read our guide to Eurostar flash sales to read more about how to get cheap Eurostar tickets all year round.

How to find cheap December train tickets

Navigate to the 'find lowest fares ' section of the Eurostar website, select your destination and find a travel date displaying the £39 price.

You’ll then be redirected to a page where you can choose a departure time. Make sure to select one with the £39 fare.