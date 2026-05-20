6 must-haves for fire safety at home

Taking small steps or picking up a few bits of kit can significantly improve your fire safety.

Most fires start accidentally and unexpectedly. Getting your fire safety sorted now could help prevent a small fire from spreading or give you additional time to escape.

These are our top tips to help get your fire systems and safety up to scratch.

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1. A fire extinguisher

What may seem like an obvious choice comes with some unobvious caveats – not all fire extinguishers can tackle the same fires. They can be filled with foam, dry powder, wet chemicals, water or CO2 - each rated to handle different 'classes' of fires.

You can buy 'multipurpose' models, but the extinguisher that should cover the most bases at home is a 'blue' dry powder fire extinguisher. These are rated to tackle:

Materials fires like a wood or textile fire ('class A' fires)

Flammable liquids like petrol ('class B')

Gas fires like a small butane fire ('class C')

Electrical fires.

If you're worried about cooking oil or grease fires ('class F') in your kitchen, it's worth picking up a separate 'yellow' wet chemical extinguisher, too, as they're the only ones rated to tackle these types of fire.

Although buying a fire extinguisher can give you some peace of mind and help in an emergency, never try to fight a big fire on your own. Only use an extinguisher to tackle a fire in its very early stages, and put your own and other people's safety first.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Get fire blue dry powder extinguishers from retailers like Amazon , Screwfix or Toolstation . Otherwise, compare prices for some popular models below:

If you're after a yellow wet chemical extinguisher, get them from Screwfix , or compare prices below:

2. A fire blanket

Fire blankets are made of fire-resistant fabrics that, when thrown on a fire, smother it and deprive it of oxygen so it burns out quickly.

Some manufacturers claim their fire blankets can be used to put out all sorts of fires, but many fire safety organisations and the government , recommend using them primarily to extinguish grease or cooking oil ('class F') fires.

While you could splash out on a 'yellow' fire extinguisher, fire blankets tend to be the cheaper choice to help prevent cooking fires from getting out of control.

As with extinguishers, fire blankets should only be used to tackle a fire in its very early stages. Always call 999 in an emergency.

Can you reuse a fire blanket?

No. Once a fire blanket has been used to put out a fire, manufacturers recommend replacing it as soon as possible, as the old one may be damaged – which could cause more harm than good if used again.

That said, if you didn't use the blanket or it was a false alarm, you can simply repack it until it's needed again.

Get fire blankets from shops like Amazon , B&Q and Screwfix , or compare prices on bestselling ones:

3. Smoke alarms

Another obvious pick – a smoke alarm detects smoke coming from any potential fire, warning you of the danger before it's too late. This is important because it gives you critical time to reach your escape route.

The London Fire Brigade recommends fitting smoke alarms in any room where a fire could start – not just in a hallway. A single smoke alarm won't cover your entire home, so it's important to get coverage on every floor and in multiple rooms.

We put models to the test to detect several different types of fires – the best smoke alarms sounded every time but, unfortunately, we also found models that couldn't be trusted to keep you safe.

Read our guide and advice on buying the best smoke alarms. Compare prices on models we tested below:

4. Heat alarms

These alarms aren't set off by smoke; they detect sudden increases in heat and go off when they reach a specific temperature.

According to the London Fire Brigade, you should fit a heat alarm rather than a smoke detector in your kitchen, as steam or fumes from cooking can damage a smoke alarm or unintentionally set it off.

You can find models or bundles that are interlinked with smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms. Heat alarms are required for homes in Scotland, but are a great choice for those living in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, too.

Read up on the best heat alarms, including our expert advice on what you need to know before buying. Compare prices for the models and interlinked systems we tested below:

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5. Carbon monoxide detectors

While it may not be the first thing that comes to mind when we think about fire safety, carbon monoxide detectors are important in case a fire does occur.

Carbon monoxide (CO) builds up when fuel or certain materials, such as wood, aren't fully burnt. If you have put out a fire at home, you may still be exposed to CO, which poses significant health risks even at low levels.

It's similar to why you should never immediately move an extinguished BBQ into an enclosed space: the smouldering fuel produces much more CO than when it's openly or actively on fire.

We've put dozens of CO monitors to the test, including how fast they alert you, how loud they are and how well they perform. Getting a Best Buy carbon monoxide alarm could save your life.

Read our reviews and advice on the best carbon monoxide detectors, or compare prices for the models we tested below:

6. First aid kits

If you do suffer a burn, being able to properly treat it quickly can prevent it from getting worse. Many pre-packed first-aid kits come with the dressings needed to treat minor burns. However, if you're ever in doubt, seek proper care through 111 or 999.

First-aid kits are also handy to keep around for everyday mishaps or injuries, such as cuts or scrapes. It's worth downloading the First Aid by British Red Cross app (available on iOS and Android ), so you can get practical, step-by-step advice on treating minor ailments.

We'd also recommend reading our advice on the free smartphone apps that could save your life.

Pick up kits from online shops like Amazon or Boots . Compare prices for pre-packed first aid kits below:

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What else should I do?

Plan a fire escape route and keep it clear

Having these essentials is a good step toward fire safety, but the most important thing you can do is plan an escape route. You should always prioritise your own and others' safety during a fire, and being able to get away from one is essential.

We'd recommend taking a moment to work out the fastest ways to escape from your home in a fire and to keep any routes free of obstacles such as furniture, boxes or cables.

Don't overload your plug sockets

Many appliances use a lot of power, and plugging too many into one socket can easily overload adaptors and extension leads.

A kettle alone can easily max out a socket's capacity when it's on, so we wouldn't recommend having it share a plug with anything else. Try to keep high-powered appliances to their own set of sockets, rather than plugging a dishwasher and a washing machine into the same twin outlet.

To help prevent a fire, read our advice on how to avoid overloading your plug sockets.

If in doubt, contact your local fire brigade for a fire safety visit

Many local fire departments will come and check your home to assess the best steps for your fire safety. Even better - they're usually free.

Contact your local authority or fire brigade to learn more.