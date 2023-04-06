11 summer safety hazards every parent needs to know about

When you click on a retailer link, we may earn affiliate commission, which helps fund our not-for-profit mission. This tracks your activity using third party cookies. By clicking a link you are consenting to this.
If you're spending more time in the garden or travelling to see friends and relatives this summer, it's important not to let your guard down when it comes to your baby or toddler's safety.
Supervision is vital but you can't always account for tiredness, distractions or a child wandering out of sight - that's why safety measures are essential too.
Find out the key hazards that every parent, guardian and grandparent needs to be aware of, plus what you can do to help keep your kids out of harm's way now the weather is getting warmer.
For ways to keep your family living costs down, and kids of all ages happy and healthy, get our Family newsletter – it's free monthly
Stair or baby gates can add an extra level of safety - not just to internal doors but to external ones, too.
Even if you have childproofed your garden or outside space, there are bound to be times when you'll want your child inside so you can keep a proper eye on them, or to prevent them going unsupervised from the back of your property to the front via a side return.
There are different types of stair gate available - pressure, screw, roll-up mesh and travel gates - that have different features, advantages and disadvantages. RoSPA (the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents) recommends installation before your child starts crawling, which can be from around six months of age.
See our guide on how to buy the best stair gate and familiarise yourself with our Don't Buy stair gates to help you avoid a bad purchase
A baby monitor can be an essential bit of kit if you're in the garden hanging washing or checking on older children playing and need to listen out for your slumbering tot.
However, if you're planning to use a baby monitor you need to know if it has the spec to allow you to use it in this way - in other words, if it has the range, signal and battery life suitable for the type of property you live in.
Our Which? testing found that while some allow you to move more than 80 metres away from the baby (or nursery) unit without losing the signal, others won't let you get much further than 20 metres away.
Remember to keep the base unit at least three metres away from your baby to avoid any strangulation risk from wires.
Take a look at our Best Buy baby monitors including video, audio and smart wi-fi monitors
Babies under six months old should be kept out of direct sunlight, according to the NHS, and the skin of young children should be protected from the sun when UV levels are high.
Although they offer the same protection as adult ones, formulations for infants and children tend to be fragrance-free to reduce the number of potential allergens because their skin tends to be more sensitive.
Look for a short ingredients list, the words 'fragrance-free' and 'hypoallergenic' on the container, and steer clear of our Don't Buy sunscreens.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends 35ml of sun cream (seven teaspoons) to cover an adult, so use a quarter to a half of this, depending on the size of your child. Use more if you're using spray rather than cream in order to get good coverage.
Read about baby and child sun creams, including how popular sun cream brands compare
You may be tempted to drape some fabric over your little one's buggy to shade them from the sun, but Which? research revealed that whether it was a muslin, towel, fleece blanket, Koo-di sun/sleep cover or a SnoozeShade - temperatures still spiked within the pushchair.
In some cases this was by 6°C more after 60 minutes in hot temperatures, than when just the hood was up.
When temperatures soar, it may cause your baby to overheat, increasing the chance of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). On a hot day:
See our pushchair safety tips for great advice on how to avoid accidents and injuries
A vehicle can soon get hot inside, even if the outside temperature isn't baking. On days measuring just 22°C, car temperatures can rise 10-15°C every 15 minutes and can quickly reach 47°C, says the European Child Safety Alliance.
Little ones who are exposed to rising temperatures could end up with heat exhaustion, when the body temperature rises to between 37°C and 40°C. If this isn't treated it can escalate into heatstroke, where their body temperature climbs above 40°C.
Both heat exhaustion and heatstroke should be treated as medical emergencies. If they're not, fatalities can occur within two hours. Avoid overheating by:
Best baby or child car seats 2023 - expert buying advice from and our top car seat recommendations
Paddling pools are a great way of cooling down, but when it comes to water and children, safety has to come first.
Even if you're planning to put just a little splash of water in, you need to supervise little ones to guard against slipping and, most importantly, drowning.
Ponds, hot tubs and other containers with water in, such as buckets, can also pose a danger - in fact, RoSPA says children can drown in as little as 5cm of water.
How to buy the best hot tub - check out our buying guide for our pick of popular hot tubs
There's no doubt that garden play equipment can be great fun but whether it's a climbing frame, swing or trampoline, these also pose a hazard to excitable kids - for example, home trampolines cause 13,000 injuries requiring hospital care each year, according to RoSPA.
Although you can't protect little ones against every bump and bruise, you can hopefully help to safeguard against injuries with a few simple actions.
Best trampolines - we tested the best trampolines on sale at Argos, Plum, Smyths and more to help you decide what will suit your needs and your budget
When you're getting ready for the barbecue season, be sure to put safety at the forefront of your preparations - especially if there are kids around.
See our round-up of the best barbecues
There are several rashes that can end up causing discomfort to kids during the summer.
These include heat rash (prickly heat) from blocked sweat glands, hives (also known as nettle rash) such as from insect bites and stings, and sun allergy, which is an allergic skin reaction caused by inherited sun sensitivity or from taking certain medications such as certain antibiotics.
Not sure what your child's rash is caused by? Read our childhood rash guide to familiarise yourself with what these and other rashes look like - and what you can do about them.
You may be tempted to fill your garden or outside space with stunning ornamental flowers, but before you do it's worth knowing that some could pose a hazard to children.
The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Campaign for School Gardening advises the following:
Four easy gardening activities for kids in April. Get them into the garden to discover the joys of growing your own flowers and veg
There's nothing more tempting for an inquisitive child than a shed or garage filled with interesting tools, boxes and bottles - that's why keeping the door firmly locked is so important.
However, there are other safety measures you should take just in case a little one happens to wander in when it's unlocked and unsupervised.
Looking for a storage solution for your gardening equipment or somewhere to keep the bikes? Our expert guides advise you on how to buy the best greenhouse and the best garden storage, depending on your needs