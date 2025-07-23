12 essential safety and security products you need for your home

There are some products every home should have – not just for peace of mind, but for protection when it matters.

Some, like a first aid kit or a generator, are there for emergencies. Others, such as smoke alarms or security cameras, help you prevent problems before they happen.

Our round-up of safety and security essentials includes burglar alarms, security cameras, carbon monoxide detectors and more. If you're a Which? member, you'll get exclusive access to our experts' high-scoring recommendations – so when you choose a Best Buy, you're choosing products you can trust to help keep your home and loved ones safe.

Read on for our expert guide on what to look for – and how to make sure you're covered.

Safety at home

First aid kit

If you haven't got a first aid kit tucked away in a cupboard at home, it's worth investing in one for extra peace of mind. You shouldn't worry too much about spending big, either – most first aid kits available online cost around £20. Online retailers that stock First aid kits include Amazon , Boots and Superdrug .

Our expert says:

'Pre-made first aid kits should contain essentials such as assorted waterproof plasters, absorbent dressings, antiseptic wipes and scissors, but you might also want to boost them with extras. For example, hydrocortisone cream (mild steroid cream), antihistamines, tweezers (for getting out splinters) and pain relief medication.

'You may find that pre-made kits contain items more suited to workplace or travel use (eg ice packs and foil blankets).

'It might also be worth considering downloading a first aid app to your smartphone. First aid by British Red Cross (available on iOS and Android ) offers practical, easy-to-follow instructions to assist if someone you’re with experiences a medical emergency until help arrives.'

Martha Roberts, Senior health writer at Which?

Smoke alarms

The best we've tested: In our sound output tests, it was loud enough for everyone to hear.

Every home needs a reliable smoke alarm.

Unfortunately, our expert testing shows some models simply can't be trusted to keep your home safe. The worst we've seen are slow to detect smoke from wood fires, slow to react to cotton fire smoke, or both.

Before a smoke alarm can earn Which? Best Buy status, it has to perform brilliantly in our lab. We test smoke alarms with cotton, wood, plastic and solvent fires to make sure they sound every time. Plus, our experts test how loud each model is at the moment it first detects danger and after it has been sounding for a few minutes.

The following smoke alarms are among the best we've tested:

Model A (84%, Best Buy) – during testing, it did an all-round excellent job of detecting smoke. It was prompt to sound when faced with smoke from cotton-fuelled fires and did just as good a job with plastic-based fires.

Model B (84%, Best Buy) – this alarm responded quickly to smoke from wood fires and performed just as well with smoke from burning plastics. It's certainly loud enough and is very easy to use.

Model C (81%, Best Buy) – another model that responded quickly in all of our test fires. This is a standalone alarm, so it can't be linked to other smoke or heat alarms from the same brand.

To see all of the models that we recommend, explore our guide to the best smoke alarms.

Carbon monoxide detectors

The best we've tested: Loud and sensitive regardless of the concentration of the gas

Low amounts of carbon monoxide (CO) can be dangerous, while higher concentrations can be deadly. That’s why it’s essential to have a working CO alarm to protect you. In our lab, we test how quickly detectors sound at CO concentrations ranging from 50 parts per million (ppm) to 300 ppm.

To find out which CO alarms you can truly rely on, our experts expose each detector to an extremely high concentration of CO. We then test it again to see if it still responds accurately to danger. All the models we test are also re-evaluated after 90 days to check whether they continue to perform as well as they should.

How loud a CO alarm is also crucial, which is why we require each one to reach at least 85dB at a distance of one metre to pass our tests.

The following carbon monoxide alarms are among the best we've tested:

Model A (Best Buy) – crucially, this model is excellent at detecting carbon monoxide. Plus, it's interlinkable with other related alarms from the same brand.

Model B (Best Buy) – this Best Buy sounded in all of the CO gas detection tests we put it through.

Model C (Best Buy) – in our lab, it detected the gas in all of our CO detection tests and sounded the alarm in good time.

We test carbon monoxide detectors so that we can tell you which are ineffective or unreliable. See our guide to the best carbon monoxide detectors.



Smart products

Wireless security cameras

The best indoor camera we've tested: An excellent choice with plenty of features.

The best outdoor camera we've tested: Video quality is outstanding, day or night.

Whether you're looking for peace of mind when you're away or simply a strong deterrent to burglars, building a security camera setup at home can give you an extra layer of protection.

Our experts have tested a range of indoor and outdoor security cameras. The high-scoring models are easy to set up and you can monitor the live view through your smartphone – even when you're out of range of your home wi-fi connection.

An indoor camera can help you check in on pets, children or older relatives. Most models are equipped with motion detection, so you'll receive a notification on your phone or tablet when movement is detected.

Meanwhile, you might be considering an outdoor camera to guard your driveway, front door or other entrances to your home. Safety aside, they can also be useful for keeping an eye on packages left at the door. Remember, you must consider privacy laws when installing security cameras outdoors – see our piece on whether your home security camera or video doorbell could be breaking the law.

The following wireless security cameras are among the best we've tested:

Model A (86%, Best Buy) – good image quality and an excellent choice if you're happy to spend a bit more on an indoor security camera.

Model B (82%, Best Buy) – this model is equipped with solar panels, and you get a separate panel in the bundle too, so you shouldn't find yourself having to recharge the battery indoors for quite a while.

Model C(80%, Best Buy) – an affordable but highly functional outdoor security camera.

For a full overview of high-scoring cameras, check in with our guides: Best indoor security cameras and best outdoor security cameras.

Smart video doorbells

The best we've tested: Offers clear and crisp sound with no lag, along with highly responsive motion detection.

Connect a video doorbell to your home wi-fi and you can see who's at your door without needing to answer it – handy if you're away from home or just don’t want to answer to cold callers. Plus, like an outdoor security camera, a video doorbell can also serve as a visual deterrent to doorstep scammers or potential intruders.

Depending on the model you choose, footage will be backed up to an internal storage card or a cloud service. Note that, if your videos are stored in the cloud, you’ll probably need to pay a subscription fee to keep them accessible.

When shopping for a video doorbell, pay attention to the video quality on offer. For example, a 4K feed should offer more detail compared to 1080p or 720p models.

The following video doorbells are among the best we've tested:

Model A (84%, Best Buy) – sound quality is crisp with very little lag, and the motion detection is among the best we've seen.

Model B (80%, Best Buy) – the colour balance is good, details are sharp, and the picture always appears natural and lifelike.

Model C (76%, Best Buy) – it copes with a cloudy day with no problems, and in both low light and full darkness everything stays visible.

Whatever your budget, our guide to the best video doorbells will help you protect your home and keep an eye on packages.

Burglar alarms and smart security systems

The best we've tested: Responsive, reliable and loud.

Unlike a traditional burglar alarm, a smart home security system gives you the ability to monitor, control and interact with your alarm from an app on your smartphone.

To uncover the best for your budget, we have a ‘burglar’ approach the sensors from various angles, moving fast and slow during the day and night, to find the alarms that will trigger when they should. Our experts also check how loud every alarm is, testing the sound level both inside and outside the home.

Our rigorous testing has uncovered Which? Best Buy systems for less than £100.

The following burglar alarms and smart security systems are among the best we've tested:

Model A (95%, Best Buy) – well designed and a breeze to navigate. You’ll have no problems setting the alarm to home, away or disarm.

Model B (88%, Best Buy) – the base system is fast, effective and reliable, while also being very easy to set up and use.

Model C (86%, Best Buy) – this bells-only alarm comes with two motion detectors and a door contact sensor, along with a keypad that you fit to the wall.

We've tested security systems from brands such as Yale, ADT, Ring and more. Explore our guide to the best burglar alarms and smart security systems.



Building an off-grid setup

Generators

Investing in a generator means you’ll have off-grid power for events or in case of a power cut, ensuring essential appliances can continue running. These machines are relatively heavy, whether they're weighted down by the parts of an internal engine or a large battery. For more tips on how to prepare your home for bad weather or storm damage, read our piece on how to protect your home from a thunderstorm.

If you're shopping for a generator, the first choice you'll face is what kind of power it runs on.

Petrol or diesel generators – these are filled with liquid fuels, which are then used to generate power. The engine in a petrol or diesel generator turns an onboard alternator, which converts mechanical power into electrical power.

– these are filled with liquid fuels, which are then used to generate power. The engine in a petrol or diesel generator turns an onboard alternator, which converts mechanical power into electrical power. LPG generators – these connect to a propane tank, which you'll need to replace once it's empty.

– these connect to a propane tank, which you'll need to replace once it's empty. Battery generators – these use battery packs to store electricity. They are smaller and more portable than generators that use a fuel tank, but are only really useful if you have low power demand. They can sometimes be charged with solar panels.

For more shopping advice, consult our guide on how to buy the best generator.

Home insurance

Home insurance typically covers the cost of repairing damage to the structure of your property (buildings insurance) and contents within the home (contents insurance).

This could include protection against events such as fire, theft, and damage. Liability coverage, alternative accommodation, and optional add-ons for personal possessions and legal expenses may also be included in comprehensive policies.

To highlight the top home insurance providers and policies, we asked 1,678 home insurance customers who made a claim within the last two years to score their insurer. We rated 41 elements of contents cover, 25 elements of buildings cover and 25 features that apply to both – such as admin fees.

Explore our full guide to the best home insurance.

Also worth considering: