Five things you’re getting wrong when you mow your lawn

Whether you’re fighting against uneven patches, dying grass or a stubborn mower, lawn mowing will feel like much less of a battle if you avoid these key pitfalls.



You're mowing the grass too short

Many homeowners make the mistake of cutting their grass too short, a blunder often referred to as ‘scalping’. This leaves your lawn vulnerable to diseases and weed infestation. Additionally, longer grass shades the soil, reducing water evaporation and promoting healthier roots, keeping the grass green for longer in dry weather.

There’s a fundamental principle in lawn mowing known as the one third rule: never cut more than one third of the grass blade length at a time. Cutting more than this can put stress on the grass, making it less robust and more susceptible to diseases. Most lawn mowers have a lever or similar device to adjust the height of the blades, so adjust yours to leave the grass longer.

You're mowing at the wrong time

The time of day you choose to mow your lawn significantly impacts its health. Mowing under the scorching midday sun might cause the freshly cut grass to lose more water and take longer to recover. The best time to mow is in the early evening when the sun is lower in the sky. The lawn will still have plenty of time to recover before the following afternoon's heat.

You should also try and avoid mowing the grass when it’s wet. A wet lawn is slippery and challenging to cut, leading to inconsistencies in the cut of the grass and a potentially uneven appearance. Wet grass also tends to clump, which might block your mower’s deck and make it cut less effectively or even stall.

The moist conditions soften the ground, making the grass roots more susceptible to being torn or yanked from the soil, as opposed to a neat, clean cut. If you find it hard to avoid mowing in these conditions, frequent cleaning of the mower deck will help to to avoid clumping while also maintaining a slower mowing speed, allowing the blades to produce a more uniform cut.

Your blades aren't sharp enough

Regularly maintenance to keep your mower's blades sharp is crucial. Dull blades tend to tear the grass instead of cleanly cutting it, leading to brown, jagged grass tips. Ensuring your mower blades are sharp results in a clean cut and a healthier-looking lawn. Aim to sharpen your mower blades at least once every mowing season.

A lawn mower specialist in your area can service your machine and sharpen the blades at the same time.

You're collecting too many clippings

Although it’s important to remove any clumps of grass left on your lawn after you’ve mowed, leaving small clippings can actually provide a natural fertiliser for the soil. The clippings decompose quickly, returning valuable nutrients back to the soil, thereby reducing the necessity for fertilisers.

Mulching mowers are specifically designed for this, as they cut grass trimmings incredibly finely. You can also achieve a similar effect by mowing back over any remaining trimmings that are too big, in order to chop them up further.

You're mowing in the same direction every time

Mowing your lawn in the same direction every time can lead to uneven growth of your grass. This is because the grass blades tend to grow in the direction they were mowed, so over time they might end up leaning one way rather than standing upright.

Passing over the same areas repeatedly with your lawn mower can also overly compact the soil, which makes it more difficult for grass roots to penetrate through, hindering their ability to absorb water and nutrients.

