How to store your lawn mower for the winter

The nights are closing in, and gardeners across the nation are hanging up their gardening gloves and putting away their lawn mowers until spring. But what should you do to protect your mower while it's out of use?

Winter is coming, and although it might be tempting to down tools and get yourself inside somewhere cosy and warm, there are a few steps you should take to pack away your lawn mower before forgetting about it until the first blooms of spring.

Not taking the proper care when putting your lawn mower away over winter can be a costly mistake – you might find that when you come to use it again, it won't wake from its hibernation, and you'll be forced to invest in a replacement. It's an expensive mistake that can be avoided by taking some very simple steps.

Thankfully, storing your mower properly is fairly simple to do. We've put together five essential tips to bear in mind when packing up your lawn mower for the winter months.

1) Give it a good clean

Tidying up your mower before you store it away will both protect it and keep it looking fresh.

Brush away mud, leaves and grass – this will help to slow the build-up of rust on the mower, and prevent key components like wheels and grass catchers from getting clogged up and stiff.

Before you tip the mower on its side to clean underneath, make sure it's switched off and has no source of power that can be accidentally triggered. When you tip a petrol mower, make sure the air filter is on top – otherwise, you risk oil running into the filter.

For tricky-to-reach nooks and crannies, and especially on the blades, use a stiff brush or stick to remove the debris – don't use your hands. We'd also suggest not using a hose either; although it can get the job done quickly, you run the risk of damaging any electrical components, and you'd have to make sure it was completely dry before storing to avoid rust.

It's not the most glamorous job, but it does have to be done to keep the mower running efficiently - and it will be far more unappealing to do in spring. Wouldn't you rather clean off grass and mud that isn't six months old?

2) Fold it down properly

Collapse the lawn mower handle – this will make it easier to store. Most mowers come with adjustable handles, which can be folded backwards or forwards. The mower will take up less room and can easily be propped up against a wall. Consult the manual before storing a petrol mower vertically – some have special features to allow storage this way, but if yours doesn't, you may run the risk of oil and fuel seeping into the engine. You don't need to be a mechanic to know that this is something you should avoid.

Remove the grass collector so the separated parts can be tucked away in different spots. Just make sure you keep track of what you're putting where.

Some mowers have grass-collection bags instead of boxes – these are even more portable for storage.

With corded mowers, be wary of how tightly you wind the cable before storage. By all means tidy it away, but don't put undue strain on it, or it might fray or break.

3) Drain or treat your fuel, and replace your oil

Only petrol lawn mowers are powered by fuel that needs topping up, so cordless and electric mower owners can skip this step.

It's unlikely that the mower's fuel tank will be completely empty after its last use before being tucked away for winter.

Leaving fuel in the tank for that long is risky because after around 30 days, it can start to degrade and become stale. After a few months, there's a pretty good chance the engine will be clogged and struggle to run.

Draining the tank is the safest option, but you'll need a siphon hose to do this effectively. You can buy cheap ones for less than £10.

There are also some stabilising liquids you can buy that keep your fuel fresh until the mower is ready to be used again. Most claim to extend the life of fuel by around two years. Do your research and shop around before buying one of these, though, as there are a lot of options out there and some will work better than others.

A company called Aspen produces a petrol that they claim lasts for years without deteriorating – eliminating the need to drain the mower before storing it away for a few months, or to buy fuel stabiliser in addition to petrol.

With oil, you should do the opposite: at the end of the season, remove all of the old oil and fill up with fresh oil. Storing a mower with old oil in it can allow nasty deposits to settle at the bottom, which will damage the engine when you go to start it up again in spring.

4) Remove the battery

Cordless lawn mowers are becoming an increasingly popular option, and almost all of them are powered by one or more fairly large detachable batteries.

Keeping your batteries in good nick is very important, as replacement ones sometimes cost as much as the rest of the mower. Batteries don't like any environment that's too cold, hot or damp. A cool dry place is perfect, so find an appropriate spot indoors where you can store it over winter. Remember, most sheds aren't frost-proof.

While you're at it, give the battery itself and the battery terminal on the mower a good clean with a dry cloth. Don't use water, as it could harm the electronics and prove dangerous.

Even though you won't be using your battery during the off-season, you should still give it a charge a few times. If you let the battery run out completely and it remains at zero-percent charge, it might not hold a charge at all when you go to use it again.

5) Choose the right spot

Every garden and house is different, so every lawn-mower owner has their own set of options as to where to store their mower. Leaving it outside will invite rust to set in, putting your mower at risk of never cutting another blade of grass.

A shed or garage are good options – they offer indoor storage without dirtying your home. Be wary of damp, though. Wooden sheds in particular offer poor protection from moisture build-up. Keep your mower away from any appliances or active devices that heat up, as this can be a safety risk.

Not everybody has a shed or space to store their lawn mower indoors. So if you have to keep it outside, cover it with a waterproof tarpaulin.

