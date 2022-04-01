What are the latest travel restrictions for France?

In new rules in place from 31 March, both vaccinated and unvaccinated holidaymakers from the UK can enter France, though there are some hoops to jump through. Here's our step-by-step guide to travelling to France, including the rules for children



If you're fully vaccinated and wish you visit France, you will need to show proof of your vaccination status to gain entry. You can use the NHS Covid Pass app to do this. You might also be asked to complete the EU-PLF form before boarding a flight to France.

It's important to check your vaccination dates before you even consider booking a holiday. If you had your second jab more than nine months before travel, you will be classed as unvaccinated and will need to show a negative pre-departure test result. However, if you've had your booster within 4 months of the initial course you will be permitted entry.

If you're not fully vaccinated, you can now go on holiday in France, but you'll need either a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours before arrival, an antigen test result taken within 48 hours before arrival, or proof of recent recovery. This is in addition to signing a sworn statement.

Travel restrictions can change very quickly and without much warning. It's important to keep an eye on the latest from the FCDO because if you travel against their advice, it could invalidate your travel insurance. You can also check France's travel rules on the gov.uk website.

France entry requirements for UK holidaymakers

Fully vaccinated travellers

Fully vaccinated travellers will just need to prove their vaccination status to enter France.

You can use the NHS Covid Pass app to provide evidence of being fully vaccinated and any booster jabs.

Read our guide to how to use the NHS app and the options for residents of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Tip: We strongly advise that you print out the required QR code, or at least save it in your phone's document wallet. Some travellers have missed their flights when the Covid Pass app stopped working at the airport, leaving them with no way of proving when they had their vaccinations.

If you don't have a smartphone, you can access your vaccine status on the NHS Covid Pass website and print it off. You can also request proof of vaccination in letter form for yourself or on somebody's behalf there. If you are printing it, make sure it's in date at the time of travel.

What counts as 'fully vaccinated' to enter France?

A passenger is classed as fully vaccinated, and therefore allowed to enter France for tourism without any need for testing, if they have have either:

The second dose of Pfizer, Moderna, Oxford/AstraZeneca between nine months and one week before travel

The single and only dose of Johnson & Johnson between nine months and one month before travel

The first dose of any of the above vaccines if you have previously tested positive for COVID-19 and can prove recent recovery using the NHS app no less than one week before travel

A certificate proving medical exemption from vaccination.

Upon arrival in France, you may also be asked to have a temperature check or complete a Covid-19 test.

Important: If you had your second Covid-19 vaccine (or first and only of a one-dose vaccine) more than nine months before travel to France, you will be classed as unvaccinated, unless you've had a booster jab.

Unvaccinated travellers

Unvaccinated travellers over the age of 12 will need to provide either:

a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure, or;

a negative rapid antigen test result taken within 48 of departure,or;

A certificate of recovery from Covid-19 with a positive PCR test between 11 days and six months before departure.

Can I use an NHS test to travel?

No. You must book and pay for a private pre-departure test, as you'll be issued a certificate which you'll need to be granted entry.



Travelling with children to France from the UK

Children over the age of 12 are subject to the same entry restrictions as adults. This means if they're fully vaccinated, they'll need to show evidence. If they're not fully vaccinated, they'll need either a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure, a negative rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of departure, or certificate of recovery.



Children under the age of 12 are exempt from France's travel restrictions, meaning they will not have to take a pre-departure test or prove their vaccination status.

Do I have to quarantine in France?

No. You will not need to quarantine in France, regardless of vaccination status.

What if I'm fully vaccinated but my children aren't?

If you're fully vaccinated and your children aren't, you can still go on holiday in France. That's because children under the age of 12 can travel to France even if they are not vaccinated- regardless of the accompanying adult's vaccination status.

Children between the ages of 12-17 who aren't fully vaccinated can also go on holiday in France if the adults they're travelling with meet the vaccination requirements for tourism.

France Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine pass rules explained

Tourists in France no longer need to show their vaccine pass (Pass Vaccinal) to enter indoor public spaces or wear a mask indoors (except for public transport).

If you're visiting a hospital, care home or an establishment welcoming people with disabilities, you are still required to wear a mask and carry a health pass (which is either your vaccine pass or a certificate showing a negative Covid-19 result).There's more information about France's updated Covid-19 restrictions on the French government website .

Is the NHS Covid Pass accepted in France?

Yes, the NHS Covid Pass is accepted in France to prove that you are either fully vaccinated, medically exempt, or have recently recovered from Covid-19. Both the digital and printed versions of the QR code can be used to demonstrate vaccination status while in France.

While you're no longer required to show your QR code to enter most indoor venues, it's still wise to have it on you in case the rules change at short notice or an individual establishment asks to see it.

Will I need to wear a mask?

Mask wearing is mandatory for everybody over the age of 11 in France on public transport and in hospitals, care homes or establishments for people with disabilities.

Returning to the UK from France

The UK's travel restrictions have changed, meaning you won't need to complete a passenger locator form, take any tests or quarantine upon arrival, regardless of vaccination status.