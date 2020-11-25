By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

Fraudsters used FCA register mistake to dupe investors

Impostors set up as a Vision Introducer Limited after it remained incorrectly listed as 'live' on the regulator's website, eight years after closing
Faye LipsonSenior researcher & writer

Faye was Headline Money Consumer Money Journalist of 2023 and a Wincott Award finalist in 2025. She's been investigating scams for nearly a decade.

Maroon logo featuring "FCA" with a stylized letter "C" and the full name "Financial Conduct Authority" beside it.

Suspected scammers posed as an investment company which closed in 2012 after it remained incorrectly listed as active and authorised for eight more years on the financial watchdog's official register.

The out-of-date entry for Vision Introducer Limited was only spotted earlier this month when accountant and anti-fraud campaigner Mark Taber found an impostor firm linking to it and claiming to be authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Mr Taber reported the entry to the FCA and it was swiftly removed, with the regulator then publishing a warning about the copycat firm.

It's not yet clear whether anyone was successfully scammed by the impostors.

However, news of an inaccuracy on the register raises major concerns, as checking the FCA register is a cornerstone of fraud prevention advice given by Which? and other organisations.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our privacy notice.


Website mystery

Earlier this month, Taber found a firm calling itself Money Bonds Market advertising on a Google search results page.

On clicking through, he found the site - which offered investments - claimed to be called 'Vision Introducer Limited' and linked directly to the FCA register entry for a firm of the same name. The register entry stated the firm was live and correctly authorised to provide investment services.

But Taber realised this could not be true, as Vision Introducer Limited ceased operating in 2012.

The impostor site was registered at the official URL stated in the FCA's register entry, making the copycat firm appear even more convincing. This raises the possibility that the impostors may have acquired the lapsed URL of the defunct firm in order to carry out the deception.

Who was Vision Introducer?

The genuine Vision Introducer was an official introducer for investments company, Quilter. It operated in this way from 2011-2012 and was authorised to do so by the FCA at this time, with Quilter named as its principal firm on the FCA register.

However, it should have been removed from the register once this arrangement stopped.

Who is responsible for the error?

The FCA has overall responsibility for the register but implied that Quilter was to blame for the out-of-date entry.

A spokesperson told Which?: 'It is the responsibility of the authorised principal firm to notify the FCA whenever an appointed representative ceases operations.'

The FCA told us it was investigating the incident.

Quilter told Which? it was 'continuing to investigate and work closely with the FCA to understand how this incident occurred.'

How to spot an investment scam

To avoid scam investments, savings and other financial products, stick to firms authorised by the FCA. Look up organisations on the FCA register to check for any 'copycat' warnings and identify genuine websites and contact details.

This may not be enough to keep you safe though, as this story illustrates. So for more advice, see our guide on how to spot an investment scam.

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740


6. Travel Insurance Facilities Plc (FRN306537), for the introduction of travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment insurance contracts. Registered in England under company number 3220410 at Suite 12, 20 Churchill Square, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent, ME19 4YU.

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.