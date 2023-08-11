Great Value hedge trimmers revealed: get a high-scoring model for less

Hedge trimmers generally cost between £30 and £400, depending on the power type. If you're looking for a bargain, our Great Value badge will help you spot affordable models that are worth considering.

Read on to also discover what a hedge trimmer needs to do to earn our recommendation.

What makes a Great Value hedge trimmer?

Great Value models do pretty well in our tests as they need to reach a benchmark for quality. A hedge trimmer need to score 70% or more to be considered for a Great Value recommendation.

Although Best Buy hedge trimmers are often pricey, it's not always the case, so a hedge trimmer can be Great Value and a Best Buy. It also needs to be at least 20% cheaper than the average price of hedge trimmers we’ve tested.

Three Great Value hedge trimmers to consider

There are many Great Value models to choose from and you can see all of them in our hedge trimmer reviews.

Below, we've picked out three - a corded model and and two cordless ones so you can see the types available. They all have their own pros and cons, so read the full reviews to find out more before buying.

Titan TTB823HDC

Powe r: Corded

Corded Blade length: 500mm

500mm Weight: 2.8kg

This corded hedge trimmer has a 10-metre power cord, a large hand guard and a 550-watt motor which helps it cut through branches of all kinds of thickness. We found the hand guard very convenient, but this is a fairly noisy power tool. It's good enough to be a Great Value model, but does it cut hedges well enough to be a Best Buy too?

Learn more in our full Titan TTB823HDC review or buy now from Screwfix .

Greenworks GWG24HTK2

Powe r: Cordless

Cordless Blade length: 510mm

510mm Weight: 2.6kg

This cordless hedge trimmer is operated by a 20V lithium-ion battery. It has a large hand guard for safety and a rigid sheath to slide on the blade when you store it away. It has a couple of minor usability issues, but still does well enough to be a Great Value model.

Read the full review of the cordless Greenworks GWG24HTK2 or shop now from Colour Supplies .

Hyundai HY2188 20V

Powe r: Cordless

Cordless Blade length: 510mm

510mm Weight: 2.1kg

Hyundai's lightweight hedge trimmer comes with a 20V 2Ah battery, which is interchangeable with all Hyundai tools using the 20V MAX battery system. It has three indicator lights on the battery to show how much power is left, a large front handle and a rotating rear handle that can be turned 90 degrees to the left or right.

Read the full review of the Hyundai HY2188 20V or buy now from Robert Dyas .