'Have my penalty points pushed up my car insurance premiums?'

I was given three penalty points for speeding in November 2024.

I only remembered to tell my insurer when I had to raise another query. My yearly premium has now risen by 25%.

The insurer also told me that had I given my driving licence number when I took out the policy I may have been entitled to a discount. Is that right?

A Which? Money member

'When you need to tell your insurer depends on the offense'

Bill Wilkinson-Hoy, Which? money expert, says…

When applying for a new policy or at renewal time, you are legally required to disclose penalty points – whether given to you or a named driver on the policy. That’s because insurers use this information to assess risk and price premiums.

However, if you or your named driver are banned from driving or receive a non-motoring conviction, you must tell your insurer immediately. Otherwise it may cancel your policy and any claims may be rejected.

Depending on the offence, the points will stay on your record and affect premiums for four or 11 years.

Providing your driving licence information to your car insurer can lead to a discount because it allows them to verify your driving history, convictions, and license duration.

This helps it to establish your risk profile and ensures that you receive accurate premium calculations.

