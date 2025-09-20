Health insurance growing in popularity - how do you get the best value cover?

Looking to buy private health insurance?
Some 14% of the UK adult population (7.6 million) held private medical insurance (PMI) in 2024, according to analysis by consultancy Broadstone.
This is up from 6.7 million people in 2020, an increase of 900,000.
NHS waiting times and workplace health schemes are likely to be the biggest driving factors for more people to opt for PMI. While private cover can mean quicker access to treatment and more choice, it can also be expensive if you don’t choose carefully.
Here, Which? looks at who is most likely to take out PMI, the different types of cover available, and how to keep costs down.
Overall, the data suggests that PMI uptake is strongest among working-age adults who are more likely to have workplace benefits or the financial means to pay for cover.
Broadstone’s analysis of the Financial Conduct Authority's Financial Lives 2024 survey found that 18% of adults aged 35–44 (around 1.7 million people) and 19% of those aged 45–54 (around 1.6 million people) held a PMI policy.
Premiums typically rise as you get older, reflecting your increased likelihood of needing to make a claim. Which? research has found that these increases can become particuarly steep when customers reach their 70s, at which point the average premium rises by 41%.
Private medical insurance doesn’t give you a golden ticket to jump NHS waiting lists. Instead, it gives you access to the private healthcare system, which operates separately from the NHS, though some consultants and hospitals work in both.
With PMI, you may be seen more quickly because it can be faster to book a private GP appointment and get referred for treatment.
This is one of the main reasons people choose private cover. However, it won’t shorten the wait to see your NHS GP or to access NHS services - those queues remain the same for everyone.
Different policies offer different levels of cover, and the right choice depends on your needs and budget. Broadly, there are two main types:
Many insurers let you tailor cover further. For example, you can limit the list of hospitals you use, add or remove cancer cover, or choose a higher excess to lower your premium.
If you decide to take out private medical insurance (PMI), there are ways to keep costs down without leaving yourself underprotected. Here are some practical tips: