Where to go in September for hot weather

September is the sweet spot for getaways, with hot weather still to be found in many destinations without the crowds(or high prices) of summer. If you’re planning on taking advantage, we’ve provided some inspiration for you.

Discover Lake Garda’s hidden gems, delve into the history (and geothermal baths) of Budapest or treat yourself to the ultimate beach holiday in Australia.

But first, a caveat. While Covid restrictions have largely eased, there are still restrictions in countries such as the USA and Australia. Make sure you’re eligible to travel before booking and always follow the latest FCDO advice. Travelling against this advice will invalidate your travel insurance.

Short haul destinations

Lake Garda, Italy

What is Lake Garda like in September?

Average maximum temperature: 23℃

Shimmering waters, crisp mountain air and trattorias serving up fresh pasta dishes; it’s no mystery why the Italian lakes have long been a magnet for holidaymakers. Go in September to avoid the crowds of high season while still enjoying seven hours of bright sunshine and highs of 23℃.

Top sights include 14th century Scaligero Castle, the Grotte di Catullo Roman archeological site and the Isola del Garda - the largest island on Garda with parks, gardens and a villa. There are also a number of family-friendly attractions, including the CanevaWorld Resort waterpark and Parco Natura Viva zoo and safari park. To experience this beautiful destination like a local, venture away from the water’s edge; at Formaga town you can enjoy bird’s eye views from 700 metres upalongside just a handful of residents.

Travel to Italy is restriction-free, regardless of vaccination status. FFP2 masks are mandatory on planes and other forms of public transport when travelling to and within Italy. Masks are not mandatory in other public spaces, but highly recommended. See gov.uk for the latest on Italy’s Covid restrictions.

Crete, Greece

Is Crete hot in September?

Average maximum temperature: 25℃

Crete was voted one of the best Greek islands by Which? Readers, scoring five out of five stars in our survey for scenery and four stars for all other categories - including its beaches, value for money, and food and drink options.

The largest of the Greek islands, Crete’s north coast is where most tourists set up base around Heraklion and Chania. While these areas still remain pleasant in the autumn months, the south coast is a few degrees hotter. It’s also home to smaller and quieter resorts such as Paleochora.

Travel to Greece is restriction-free, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are mandatory on public transport. Read our full Greece travel advice guide for more information.

Budapest, Hungary

Is Budapest hot in September?

Average maximum temperature: 23℃

Hungary’s capital offers a blend of history, culture and relaxation with its renowned thermal baths. And a visit in September means less crowds and pleasant weather.

Don’t miss a cruise on the Danube to catch sight of the houses of parliament or even sail all the way to Vienna. Other top attractions include the Citadela, Buda castle and the Szechenyi Thermal Bath. For a break from sightseeing, head to Margaret Island in the middle of the Danube. It's home to a huge outdoor swimming pool, walking and cycling trails and medieval ruins.

Travel to Hungary is restriction-free, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are not mandatory in public spaces or on public transport. See gov.uk for the latest updates on Covid restrictions in Hungary.

Stockholm, Sweden

Is September a good month to visit Stockholm?

Average maximum temperature: 15 ℃

The Swedish capital is made up of 14 islands connected by more than 50 bridges, making it a unique city-break experience. And after a sweaty summer in the UK, you might enjoy the more comfortable climes of 15 ℃.

Must see attractions include the Skansen (an open-air museum with farmsteads and a zoo), the Royal Palace and the ABBA museum. Stortorget in Gamla Stan (Stockholm’s old town) is also a must for first-timers. It’s the city’s oldest square, dating back to medieval times, and is lined with colourful houses and ancient architecture.

Travel to Sweden is restriction-free, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are not mandatory, but you are highly encouraged to wear one in crowded public spaces. See gov.uk for more information.

Long haul destinations

San Francisco, USA

Is San Francisco hot in September?

Average maximum temperature: 22℃

Walking across the Golden Gate Bridge is a bucket list item for many. Tick it off in September and you’ll enjoy fewer crowds and plenty of sunshine, with temperatures of up to 22℃.

History lovers can take a tour of Alcatraz island, home to the notorious rison. Meanwhile, foodies should head to PIER 39 for a wide choice of restaurants. You’ll also find an arcade, shops, street performers and even wild sea lions splashing around in the bay.

Currently, only fully-vaccinated adults can enter the USA for tourism. You will need to show proof using your NHS Covid pass (or equivalent). Children aged 17 and under can enter if they’re not fully vaccinated, but they are advised to take a self-test shortly after arrival and self-isolate if they have any symptoms. Masks are not mandatory but are still highly recommended in crowded public spaces. You can check the USA’s latest Covid restrictions on the CDC website .

Whitsunday Islands, Australia

Is September a good time to visit the Whitsunday Islands?

Average maximum temperature: 27 ℃

The Whitsunday Islands are a feast for the eyes with their white, sandy beaches swirling around turquoise waters. Go in September when the mercury dances around a balmy 27℃ and there are fewer crowds.

This majestic archipelago lies at the heart of the Great Barrier Reef and most of the islands are uninhabited national parks. Whitsunday Island is the largest, with a range of accommodation - from camping pitches to five-star luxury hotels. It’s also home to the iconic Whitehaven Beach and Hill Inlet. Laze on the beach or explore the reefs and sea life with a snorkelling trip or a ride on a glass bottom boat. The Whitsundays are just a short flight from Brisbane (630km south) or Cairns (1,120 km away).

All travellers, regardless of vaccination status, can enter Australia. However, you should check state-level Covid restrictions. To visit the Whitsunday Islands in Queensland, there are no requirements to test or quarantine on arrival. Masks must be worn by all passengers on flights to Australia. Keep up to date with entry requirements on the Australian government website .

Know before you go

We always recommend booking your holiday as a package with a provider with good flexible cancellation policies. For flights only, check the airline’s cancellation T&Csbefore booking.

Now that the UK has left the EU, there are tighter rules around passport validity when entering the EU and Schengen zone. Check your passport is valid for travel to Europe before booking. f you need to renew it, allow at least ten weeks and one day before your scheduled departure date.

