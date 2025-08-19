How fraudsters could steal your card without it ever leaving your wallet

Digital wallet scams are on the rise, with fraudsters stealing card details to set up a digital wallet (such as Apple Pay or Google Pay) on their own devices. This can happen even if you have never set up a digital wallet yourself.

The level of fraudulent transactions is causing major losses for banks, with a December 2024 report shared with Which? by the Cyber Defence Alliance revealing that some individual banks have reported losses of £2m to £6m in one year.

We found many banks continue to use one-time passcodes when setting up digital wallets, even though industry body UK Finance has warned they're being abused by fraudsters.

Victims are almost always reimbursed for unauthorised payments on fraudulent digital wallets, with the bank absorbing the cost.

Ultimately, these losses will likely be passed on to all of us through higher interest rates on mortgages and loans, less generous account perks and lower interest on savings.

How the scam works

A digital wallet is set up when you add your card details to a service such as Apple Pay, Google Wallet or Samsung Pay on your phone. This allows your phone or a connected wearable device to be used to pay at contactless payment terminals.

Digital wallets can be very convenient and have security advantages compared to paying by card: namely, that you have to authorise every payment with your fingerprint or face.

But as you don't need a physical card to add a card to a digital wallet, fraudsters could steal your card details and set up a digital wallet on their own phone.

They can then use this to spend your money online or in physical stores. Unlike physical contactless cards, which are typically limited to £100 per transaction, digital wallets have no arbitrary spending limit, making it easier for criminals to make large purchases.

Digital wallet fraud can occur during a takeover of an entire bank account, but another common method involves tricking you into giving up your debit or credit card details.



This often starts with a fake ad for a product or a phishing text or email, such as a bogus parcel delivery message. When you click the link, you are taken to a fake website that prompts you to enter your card details to complete a transaction.

The scammer monitors the website in real time. Once you submit your personal and card information, they receive it and use it to set up a digital wallet immediately.

As part of the setup, banks and providers must verify that you want to add your card to a digital wallet, and many send a one-time passcode (OTP) via text or email. The scammer's fake website will then ask for this code, claiming it's needed to authorise the payment you thought you were making.

In reality, the fraudster uses the OTP to complete the digital wallet setup on their own device. Once the digital wallet is set up, the fraudster can spend money from your account. You might not even know it has happened unless your bank notifies you, and research shows that some providers do not.

How a digital wallet scam unfolds





This is a real example of a copycat Royal Mail website, supplied by the Cyber Defence Alliance. It starts with a believable message. 1 / 4





The passcode problem

While digital wallet companies such as Apple and Google state they provide card issuers with information on potential fraudulent activity, they say that the card issuer is ultimately responsible for approving or rejecting transactions and adding cards to wallets.

Unfortunately, the security processes of many banks have a weak point: the OTP sent via text message.

The Cyber Defence Alliance's 2024 report recommended that its members, including banks, 'consider avoiding or limiting the option to use OTP/SMS as authentication'. UK Finance has also been warning about scammers using social engineering to get OTPs since 2021.



In our banking security reviews, we've long been penalising bank websites and apps that send OTPs by text. This is due to the potential for social engineering and because texts sometimes appear on phone screens even when locked (you can turn this off in settings).



Yet despite years of concern, our snapshot research has revealed that some major banks, building societies and credit card companies are still using SMS OTPs in the digital wallet setup process.

Banks using texted passcodes

In April and May, we surveyed 15 providers about their digital wallet setup process.



Barclays, the Co-operative Bank, HSBC (with its sister banks First Direct and M&S Bank), Santander and Virgin Money said they currently use SMS OTPs – although they usually weren’t the only verification option.



Starling Bank told us it does still use OTPs for setting up Apple Pay alongside other options, but it removed them from Google Wallet in 2022.



TSB told us it is ‘working closely with card and wallet providers to implement approval via the TSB mobile app. In the interim, OTP verification is accompanied by the necessary risk verification, alongside fraud controls to keep customer details safe'.

Digital banks Chase and Monzo differed significantly from the norm, telling us they don’t use OTPs for setting up digital wallets and never have. Capital One told us it doesn’t allow its cards to be added to digital wallets.

Three providers didn’t outline exactly which verification methods they use. These were American Express, Lloyds Banking Group and NewDay, which operates the John Lewis Partnership Credit Card.

One-time passcodes sent by text aren’t the gold standard in verification. Some providers offer more secure alternatives.

We were able to test the setup processes for cards issued by Halifax (part of Lloyds Banking Group) and American Express. American Express did use SMS and email OTPs; Halifax did not, instead offering two more robust methods, including in-app approval. It’s unclear whether Lloyds and Bank of Scotland have the same verification methods as their sister bank, and Lloyds didn’t respond to our follow-up questions about this.

Responding to our finding, American Express said: ‘Privacy and security are a priority for American Express. We have controls designed to protect customer accounts and guard against unauthorised fraudulent activity, and if we identify activity that may be fraud, we will take protective actions.’



OTPs sent by text aren’t the gold standard in verification. Some providers offer more secure alternatives, including approval within their mobile banking apps and customers calling the bank and being asked for digits or characters from passwords.



No verification method is bulletproof. For example, it’s conceivable that a victim could be socially engineered into approving wallet setup within their mobile app.

But an in-app process or a phone call gives the bank more chances to warn victims about fraudsters’ tactics – anyone making a bank transfer in the past few years is likely to have noticed the increased checks and warnings.

Find out more: How safe is online banking?

Missed opportunities

When we asked UK Finance about digital wallet scams, it told us the industry was ‘alive to these risks’, takes fraud more seriously than other sectors, and that in 2024, £1.45bn of unauthorised fraud was prevented.

Changing these processes can be costly and time-consuming, especially for older banks with ageing IT systems. Additional measures can be taken to ensure wallet setup requests are genuine, such as providers flagging setups to customers.



Chase said: ‘Every time a customer’s card is added to a digital wallet from any other method than the button within the Chase app, we will always notify the customer via the Chase app and prompt them to check the request to ensure that it’s genuinely them.’



Starling Bank told us its customers have the ability to freeze all mobile wallets in their Starling app. They can also create virtual cards in just a few taps when they are unsure if a payee can be trusted. Those cards can then be deleted after a single use, ensuring a fraudster can’t make any further use of the credentials.

Providers can also limit how many wallets a card can be added to overall, or within a certain time period, although most told us they didn’t. Banks that do impose limits include Virgin Money, where an individual card could be added to a maximum of five devices; for Starling, it was a total of 15 devices, while Monzo customers can only add their Monzo cards to a digital wallet twice in a 24-hour period and three times every 30 days.



Yet even these sorts of measures potentially allow plenty of room for fraudsters, who need to add your card to just one digital wallet to start spending.

While OTPs remain widely in use, the risk of digital wallet fraud will be elevated, and anyone with a debit or credit card needs to be aware and alert to what to look out for.



