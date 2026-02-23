'How I used Section 75 after Apple refused to repair my MacBook'

'I purchased an Apple MacBook Pro laptop from John Lewis a few years ago. It started having issues last year, with horizontal lines appearing intermittently across the bottom half of the screen.

'Then the screen started going black, making it impossible use. So, I took the laptop to Apple – they said the display needed to be replaced at cost of £739.

'I looked on the official Apple forum and found a number of users complaining about similar issues. I hadn't dropped or damaged the machine prior to this issue. It seems to me that it's a fault with the design. The laptop is a premium product and cost more than £2,000.

'I tried to start a claim with my credit card provider, MBNA, over the phone. They were very unhelpful, and no one gave me any meaningful advice.

'I remember being put on hold for ages and then being cut off a couple of times, so I started writing an email, but there was no contact address. I have no correspondence from MBNA to show I ever contacted them.'

Joe from Wiltshire

Chiara Cavaglieri, Which? senior researcher, says:



You were initially very happy with your Apple Macbook Pro, but a premium laptop should clearly last more than a couple of years.

Under the Consumer Rights Act, your rights regarding faulty goods are against the retailer and can last for up to six years. However, after the first six months, the onus is on you to prove that a fault was there from the beginning and not just wear and tear.

In this case, you felt strongly that the laptop screen was faulty through no fault of your own. Given that you paid using a credit card, you correctly asked your credit card provider to step in and make a claim under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act.

Which? contacted MBNA on your behalf, and within days, it had accepted your claim and agreed to cover the cost of the repair in full.

MBNA said: ‘We want to make things simple for our customers, and we’re sorry we weren’t able to help our customer when he first got in touch. Paying with your credit card can give you added peace of mind, as it means you're protected in many cases if something goes wrong, and you can always reach out to us for support.’