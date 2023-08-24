How much could the state pension pay in 2024?

Millions of pensioners could receive an 8.2% rise in their state pension payments in the new tax year thanks to soaring wage growth.

The Prime Minister has confirmed the state pension will rise by the ‘triple lock’ in 2023-24, which means the benefit will be boosted by either September’s inflation, earnings growth (from the period between May to July) or 2.5% - whichever is highest.

Here, we explain how much the state pension is likely to rise next year using the latest available figures and how much your weekly payments could change.

How much could the state pension rise?

It's probably safe to assume that the state pension won't rise by the guaranteed 2.5% minimum in April 2024, as the latest inflation and wage growth figures are tracking way above this benchmark.

Average earnings growth

The government takes the average wage growth year-on-year for the May to July period.

We don’t have that figure just yet, but the Office for National Statistics (ONS) recently released figures showing average growth between April and June was 8.2% (including bonuses).

This is the highest regular annual growth rate since comparable records began in 2001. However, the ONS said this figure was skewed by a one-off bonus payment made by the NHS in June.

So next month's figure, which is used in the triple lock calculation may not be as high.

CPI inflation

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) is a measure of inflation that tracks the overall price changes for a basket of more than 700 popular goods and services.

The triple lock uses September's CPI inflation figure, which will be published in October, so we'll have to wait until then before the state pension increase can be confirmed.

Inflation fell to 6.8% in July. This is the second month in a row that inflation has dropped, and it’s now at a 15-month low.

The Bank of England predicts inflation will fall to around 5% by the end of this year, partly due to energy bills coming down in price.

If inflation continues to fall, it’s likely the earnings growth figure will be used, rather than inflation.

How much state pension could you get next year?

In 2023-24, the full level of the new state pension is £203.85 a week, or £10,600.20 a year.

If we presume the state pension increases by 8.2% (it may end up being less, depending on wage growth for May - July), this would mean the full new single-tier state pension would be worth around £11,469 a year - a rise of £869.

If you reached the state pension age before April 2016, you will qualify for the basic state pension.

The basic state pension currently pays £156.20 a week in 2023-24 or £8,122.40 a year. An 8.2% increase would mean the basic state pension would pay £8,788 a year in 2024-25 - a rise of £666.

Find out more: how much state pension will I get?

Is the 'triple lock' at risk?

In the 2022-23 tax year, the 'triple lock' was reduced to a 'double lock' to address a quirk in wage growth following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month Rishi Sunak told ITV the government was committed to its policy on the triple lock.

The table below shows how the triple lock has boosted the state pension since it was introduced.

Year CPI Average earnings 2.5% Which part of the triple lock kicked in? April 2012 5.2%

2.7% 2.5% CPI Inflation April 2013

2.2% 1.5% 2.5% Guaranteed minimum April 2014

2.7% 1.2% 2.5%

CPI Inflation April 2015

1.2% 0.6% 2.5%

Guaranteed minimum April 2016

-0.1% 2.9% 2.5% Average earnings April 2017

1% 2.5% 2.5%

Guaranteed minimum April 2018

3% 2.3% 2.5%

CPI Inflation Show full table

*Triple lock suspended

Find out more: how do I qualify for state pension?





How to check your state pension forecast

The state pension is paid when you've reached state pension age. This is currently age 66 for women and men, but it's due to increase in the coming years.

The amount you get depends on how many National Insurance Contributions (NICs) you've made during your working life.

You'll need at least 35 qualifying years of contributions to qualify for the full new state pension, and at least 10 years' worth to get anything at all.

You can use the government tool to check your state pension forecast , which will tell you how much you can get, when you can start receiving payments and whether you're able to increase them.

If you reached state pension age before April 2016, you'll need 30 years of contributions to get the full basic state pension.