How much do you need to spend to get good kitchen knives?

We’ve put all sorts of different knives to the test, including bread knives, utility knives and even electric carving knives (plus the all important knife sharpeners you need to keep your knives shipshape) and we’ve learned more than a thing or two with all that slicing, dicing and julienning.

While it can be tempting to want to buy a matching set of knives from just one manufacturer, our tests have discovered Best Buys from different brands.

We've also found that you can get great kitchen knives from under £15.

Bread knives

Considering a bread knife's job is simply cutting neatly through the crust, we were surprised by how costly some of them can be. But we were pleased to find that even though our tests proved you have to pay a bit more for the best, you can find great bread knives if you want to spend less than £50, or even less than £20.

The best bread knives we found sliced cleanly through all different types of bread creating lovely straight slices. The worst squished the bread and left us with a mess of crumbs.

Bread knife need to know:

Some bread knives are too wide for some knife blocks, so do compare widths before buying

Bigger isn’t always better. We’re referring here to the teeth or serrations on the cutting edges of the knives we tested. While you might expect larger teeth would be more proficient for slicing, we actually found the bread knives with shallow serrations to be the most effective

An overly-flexible blade on a bread knife isn’t great for cutting through the crust and could leave you with jagged slices

Chef's knives

A chef's knife is the workhorse of both the home and professional kitchen. These versatile blades can be used for most food prep tasks from slicing fruits and vegetables to dicing or carving meat and poultry.

If you only buy one knife, make it a chef's knife, and the good news is you don't need to spend big. We found one knife we named great value that cost less than £15 and our favourite came in at under £50.

Chef's knife need to know:

Chef's knives are between around 12-20cm long. Choose the size that feels most comfortable in your hand. A longer blade can cut more volume but isn't going to be worth it if it doesn't feel right. You might feel more agile at cutting with a shorter chef's knife but it won't be as useful for slicing through something bigger, such as a pumpkin.

When checking for comfort, consider the balance of the knife and what feels best for you. Front heavy means there's more weight in the blade, back heavy means more weight in the handle - our testers found back heavy chef's knives the easiest to control, but you might feel differently. Go into a shop and hold a few.

As your chef's knife is going to be your kitchen all-rounder, this is the knife to spend a bit more money on if you need to to get one that feels right.

Kitchen utility knives

A kitchen utility knife is designed for cutting food that's too fiddly or small for a chef's knife. It has a narrow blade that tapers to a small tip which makes it perfect for thinly slicing fruit or trimming and filleting meat and fish with ease.

We found two Best Buys for less than £20.

Kitchen utility knife need to know:

Watch out for longer-handled utility knives if you've got small hands - you might find these too difficult to control when undertaking more fiddly chopping task.

We found it easier to control smaller and thinner blades when we tested kitchen utility knives.

Some utility knives have a sharp tip which points upwards. This is designed to help with precision on more intricate work.

Knife sharpeners

When we review kitchen knives we check how sharp each knife is out of the box and then again after we've completed a series of chopping and slicing tasks.

You'd be surprised at how many we've found that dull pretty quickly. But no knife stays sharp forever, which is why if you're serious enough about buying knives to be reading this article, you'll also need to invest in a knife sharpener or a whetstone.

Using a whetstone is the best way to effectively sharpen your knives, but they can be difficult to master and if used incorrectly can end up damaging the cutting edge of your blade.

A handheld knife sharpener is the easiest and safest sharpening option for most mere mortals.

When testing knife sharpeners we found three that stood out enough to get our recommendations, two of which were under £25 each

Knife sharpener need to know:

Not all knife sharpeners can be used on knives with serrated edges, such as bread knives. Our reviews (via the link above) tell you which of those we tested are suitable.

We also tell you which knife sharpeners give you the opportunity to purchase a replacement sharpening wheel rather than having to buy a whole new sharpener once yours has dulled. Popular knife brand Robert Welch recommends changing your sharpening wheel every 12-24 months.

Handheld sharpeners are designed to keep your blade fresh, and you should use them to top up the blade after every few hours of use. They aren't great with fully dulled knives; that's what a whetstone is for.

Electric carving knives

A good electric carving knife makes for smooth, even and easy to cut slices of meat and bread.

Those we tested cost between £12 and £30 and we found the best electric carving knife among the more expensive we tested.

Electric carving knife need to know: