How much do you need to spend to get good kitchen knives?

We’ve put all sorts of different knives to the test, including bread knives, utility knives and even electric carving knives (plus the all important knife sharpeners you need to keep your knives shipshape) and we’ve learned more than a thing or two with all that slicing, dicing and julienning.
While it can be tempting to want to buy a matching set of knives from just one manufacturer, our tests have discovered Best Buys from different brands.
We've also found that you can get great kitchen knives from under £15.
Considering a bread knife's job is simply cutting neatly through the crust, we were surprised by how costly some of them can be. But we were pleased to find that even though our tests proved you have to pay a bit more for the best, you can find great bread knives if you want to spend less than £50, or even less than £20.
The best bread knives we found sliced cleanly through all different types of bread creating lovely straight slices. The worst squished the bread and left us with a mess of crumbs.
See our round up of the best bread knives.
Bread knife need to know:
A chef's knife is the workhorse of both the home and professional kitchen. These versatile blades can be used for most food prep tasks from slicing fruits and vegetables to dicing or carving meat and poultry.
If you only buy one knife, make it a chef's knife, and the good news is you don't need to spend big. We found one knife we named great value that cost less than £15 and our favourite came in at under £50.
See our round up of the best chef's knives.
Chef's knife need to know:
A kitchen utility knife is designed for cutting food that's too fiddly or small for a chef's knife. It has a narrow blade that tapers to a small tip which makes it perfect for thinly slicing fruit or trimming and filleting meat and fish with ease.
We found two Best Buys for less than £20.
Discover our best kitchen utility knives.
Kitchen utility knife need to know:
When we review kitchen knives we check how sharp each knife is out of the box and then again after we've completed a series of chopping and slicing tasks.
You'd be surprised at how many we've found that dull pretty quickly. But no knife stays sharp forever, which is why if you're serious enough about buying knives to be reading this article, you'll also need to invest in a knife sharpener or a whetstone.
Using a whetstone is the best way to effectively sharpen your knives, but they can be difficult to master and if used incorrectly can end up damaging the cutting edge of your blade.
A handheld knife sharpener is the easiest and safest sharpening option for most mere mortals.
When testing knife sharpeners we found three that stood out enough to get our recommendations, two of which were under £25 each
See the best knife sharpeners and how to use them.
Knife sharpener need to know:
A good electric carving knife makes for smooth, even and easy to cut slices of meat and bread.
Those we tested cost between £12 and £30 and we found the best electric carving knife among the more expensive we tested.
See our reviews of the best electric carving knives.
Electric carving knife need to know: