How much do you really need to spend on a pushchair?

Safety and comfort are important considerations when it comes to buying a pushchair but with prices varying from £50 to well over £1,500, does paying more really get you a better model?

Not necessarily. Every pushchair that reaches the Which? test lab is scored on the features that matter the most, regardless of how much it costs.

So, if you’re on the lookout for a low cost pushchair that doesn’t skimp on the important things, keep scrolling to find out how much you'll need to spend.

How much will a good pushchair cost?

In February 2022, we asked 2,004 parents how much they paid for their pushchair. Two in five (38%) spent between £100 and £300, while 16% paid less than £100.

Our tests find that, in some cases, you’ll be paying a premium for big brand name or additional accessories rather than a practical pushchair that’s easy and safe to use, while also being comfortable for both parent and child.

There are three main types of pushchair and which one you go for will impact the price and determine which features you get.

Buggy / stroller - typically the most affordable type, buggy's and strollers are lightweight and compact with thin or double wheels. They’re ideal for nipping around town and are handy for holidays. Many are now travel-system-compatible so you can use them with a car seat and/or a carrycot but you will need to pay more for the versatility. Our cheapest Best Buy stroller is £230.

typically the most affordable type, buggy's and strollers are lightweight and compact with thin or double wheels. They’re ideal for nipping around town and are handy for holidays. Many are now travel-system-compatible so you can use them with a car seat and/or a carrycot but you will need to pay more for the versatility. Our cheapest Best Buy stroller is £230. Travel system pushchairs - these can be used with car seats and/or a carrycot. This functionality usually costs more, but it’s worth investing in a travel-system pushchair if you use your car often, as it will make it much easier to transfer your baby from car to pushchair without disturbing them. Our cheapest Best Buy travel system is £119.

these can be used with car seats and/or a carrycot. This functionality usually costs more, but it’s worth investing in a travel-system pushchair if you use your car often, as it will make it much easier to transfer your baby from car to pushchair without disturbing them. Our cheapest Best Buy travel system is £119. All terrain - designed with larger tyres and all-wheel suspension for tackling off-road surfaces. However, most all terrain pushchairs are bulky and less suited for use on public transport or crowded places, such as supermarkets. You'll also need a big car boot if you want to transport it, and enough space to store your off-road pushchair at home. Our cheapest Best Buy all terrain is £240.

Are cheap pushchairs any good?

Our extensive tests prove that you don’t necessarily have to spend a large amount of money to get an excellent pushchair.

While the average price of a Best Buy pushchair is £480, we’ve also uncovered 10 Best Buys that cost less than £300. Plus, we've found many decent scorers at under £150, including big names such as Joie, Baby Jogger and Mamas & Papas.

In fact, in our tests, pushchairs that cost £100 or less have a better average Which? test score than pushchairs in all the other price ranges. See our table below for the full breakdown.

Price range Average Which? test score

£100 or less 68% £101 - £300 61% £301 - £500 67% £501 - £700 66% £701 + 61%

Scores correct as of 14 June 2022

What extra features will I get if I spend more?

Expensive pushchairs don't necessarily have all the high-spec features, but additional accessories can bump up the price so it's worth knowing which ones are worth it.

Reversible seat - for those of you who want to keep them parent-facing while young and world-facing when they're older.

for those of you who want to keep them parent-facing while young and world-facing when they're older. Adjustable height handlebar or handles - important if more than one of you is going to be pushing it and you’re different heights.

important if more than one of you is going to be pushing it and you’re different heights. Shopping basket size - capacity varies from 1kg to 15kg. Look for a basket with sturdy sides and good access, even when the seat is reclined. Additional storage pockets around the pushchair are also useful.

How to save money in the long run

It’s worth thinking about future-proofing when choosing your pushchair. Paying more money upfront could work out as a savvier option down the line.

For example, convertible pushchairs can be turned into a double if you’re planning a bigger family in the near future and they’ll be close in age. This is a pushchair where you can attach one baby car seat or a carrycot and one ordinary pushchair seat.

Some also have buggyboards as an optional accessory. These connect to the back of your pushchair to create a platform for your older child to stand on while holding the pushchair’s handles.

You can also buy products such as the Mountain Buggy Freerider which is a scooter that you can attach to the buggy’s frame.

Should I buy a second-hand pushchair?

Our recent survey found that one in seven people bought or received their pushchair second-hand.

There's a sizable market for second-hand pushchairs if parents want to save money. Very often they're sold via local Facebook groups, on eBay, Gumtree or Shpock. Or, you may be able to buy one from a local mum's group, friend or family member. If you really want to save money, check for pushchairs going free on Freecycle.

If you go down this route, there are a few things you should keep in mind:

Look for 'collection only' sales . Buy from somewhere that lets you inspect it before you hand over your cash.

. Buy from somewhere that lets you inspect it before you hand over your cash. Check it over. Make sure there’s no tears in the harness and that the wheels look secure and there’s no visible cracks in the chassis.

Make sure there’s no tears in the harness and that the wheels look secure and there’s no visible cracks in the chassis. Give it a test drive. It's worth taking the pushchair for a quick circuit to make sure the wheels are aligned and it steers well and the brakes hold.

See more information on the safety of buying a second-hand pushchair.

Cheap pushchairs reviewed

Below, we've outlined the key features of four low cost pushchairs, costing between £80 and £190. All four seem to represent superb value for money - but do they deliver what they promise?

Graco Evo, £190

Type: pushchair

pushchair Travel system compatible: yes

yes Seat direction: world facing

world facing Useful features: adjustable-height handlebar

This low cost stroller was tested back in 2017 but it's still available to buy. It's a travel-system-compatible pushchair and suitable to use from birth. You can also convert it into a pram by adding an optional carrycot.

Read our full review of the Graco Evo to find out how it compares to more expensive pushchairs we’ve tested.

Joie EvaLite Duo, £185

Type: double buggy

double buggy Travel system compatible: yes

yes Seat direction: world facing

world facing Useful features: lightweight for a double

A tandem double buggy designed to carry a baby and a toddler. It has a one-handed fold mechanism, travel-system compatibility and, at around 10kg, it's pretty lightweight.

If your family is expanding, find out whether the Joie EvaLite Duo will be the perfect addition by reading our full test review.

Joie Nitro, £80

Type: stroller

stroller Travel system compatible: no

no Seat direction: world facing

world facing Useful features: lightweight (7.1kg)

A lightweight stroller with a compact fold. It's suitable from birth, but you can't use it with a baby car seat or a carrycot.

Take a look at our full review of the Joie Nitro to find out how well it did in our lab tests.

Kinderkraft Trig, £109

Type: stroller

stroller Travel system compatible: no

no Seat direction: world facing

world facing Useful features: compact fold so ideal for travelling with.

A stroller with shock-absorbing wheels designed to tackle uneven terrain.

Read our full review of the Kinderkraft Trig pushchair to see whether its low cost equals good value.