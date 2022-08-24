How much does your TV really cost to run?

TV manufacturers got a bit of a shock in 2021 when the energy ratings on their sets plummeted from As and Bs to Es and Fs. The rules were tightened and the ratings made stricter, and it made people more aware of how much their TVs cost to run.

Things are no different in 2022 and the majority of TVs still have poor energy ratings.

Part of our in-depth TVs lab test looks at how much energy a TV will use when turned on and when in standby. We give each model a star rating based on how much energy it uses.

You can use this star rating to easily compare different TVs of the same size to see which is the most energy efficient - our star rating factors in the size of the TV, because a 65-inch TV will always cost more to run than a smaller model. Our reviews also tell you how much a TV will cost you in energy per year.

But does the type of screen make a difference, and do TVs from a particular brand cost more to run than others? Read on to find out.

How much does a 40 to 43-inch 4K TV cost to run?

£21.76 average yearly running cost

yearly running cost £30.44 highest running cost

running cost £14.32 lowest running cost

The cheapest TV to run over the course of the year was a Sony, while an LG was the most expensive.

How much does a 48 to 50-inch 4K TV cost to run?

£24.28 average yearly running cost

yearly running cost £34.03 highest running cost

running cost £15.65 lowest running cost

The annual running costs of a 48 to 50-inch TV is only a bit more expensive than a 40 to 43-inch one.

A Samsung TV bookends the list, a high-end QLED is the cheapest, while a mid-range LCD model is the priciest to run.

How much does a 55-inch 4K TV cost to run?

£27.62 average yearly running cost

yearly running cost £45.58 highest running cost

running cost £18.75 lowest running cost

The average price creeps up by £3.34, but a handful of 55-inch models are extremely expensive to run.

Four LG's cost more than £40 per year. The most energy hungry model costs £26.83 more in energy to run each year the the most frugal.

The cheapest 55-inch TV to run is a Samsung.

How much does a 65-inch 4K TV cost to run?

£33.97 average yearly running cost

yearly running cost £55.09 highest running cost

running cost £21.12 lowest running cost

It's no surprise that 65-inch TVs are the priciest to run. They cost £12.21 per year more than 43-inch sets on average.

An LG TV again costs the most to run, and a Samsung model is cheapest.

LCD, OLED and QLED, which are the most expensive to run?

You'd expect LCD and QLEDs to cost the most to run, since they have backlights. The extra layer of bulbs that shine on a colour-producing layer should mean they use more power than an OLED, which has no backlight.



40 to 43-inch average running costs 48 to 50-inch average running costs 55-inch average running costs 65-inch average running costs LCD £22.01 £25.07 £28.59 £35.58 QLED £20.02 £21.85 £24.83 £29.95 OLED £21.63 £23.40 £27.07 £33.00

LCD models are consistently the most costly, while QLEDs are the cheapest.

Which brands TVs cost the most to run?



40 to 43-inch TV average running costs* 48 to 50-inch TV average running costs** 55 to 58-inch TV average running costs*** 65-inch TV average running costs LG £24.68 £24.10 £28.11 £35.80 Panasonic £14.48 £19.49 £25.16 £30.81 Philips £20.99 £22.71 £24.94 £30.70 Samsung £22.80 £25.51 £27.21 £32.50 Sony £17.39 £26.98 £29.28 £36.25

*Panasonic makes 40-inch TVs rather than 43-inch TVs. All other brands make only 43-inch TVs.

**LG, Panasonic and Sony make 48- and 50-inch TVs. All other brands just make 50-inch TVs.

***Panasonic and Philips make 55- and 58-inch TVs. All other brands just make 55-inch TVs.

43-inch TVs aside, it's Sony TVs that cost the most to run on average, but the prices are broadly similar regardless of the brand you choose.

The biggest difference is in the 40-to-43-inch bracket. Panasonic, which exclusively makes 40-inch models, is cheapest. But of the brands making 43-inch sets, there's a £7 difference between the cheapest and most expensive to run.

How we get our annual running costs?

Unless you're a real addict, you're probably not watching TV 24 hours a day, so when we get our annual running costs we base it on the TV being on for four hours a day and on standby for the other 20.

Use our free tools to make sure you choose energy-efficient appliances.

