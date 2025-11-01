By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

How much could speeding impact your car insurance?

New data reveals how speeding convictions affect what drivers pay for cover
Ravi GhelaniConsumer writer & producer

From decoding money topics to curating gift guides, Ravi’s writing helps readers save money - and pick the perfect present.

Average car insurance premiums are 23% higher for drivers with a speeding conviction, according to new figures from Go.Compare.

With speeding offences on the rise – from 2.3m penalty points in 2021 to 9.6m in 2024 – the comparison site estimates that motorists could collectively be paying an extra £291m a year for cover.

Here, Which? explains how speeding convictions affect your car insurance, what happens if you’re caught, and how to keep costs down.

Compare car insurance deals

Check Which? insurance ratings and compare deals using the service provided by Confused.com

Get a quote

How much more could you pay?

Go.Compare says the average car insurance premium for a driver with a speeding conviction is £482 a year.

That’s £91 more than the average premium of £391 for drivers with a clean record – an increase of around 23%.

The analysis is based on car insurance policies sold between 1 January and 31 August 2025, across all policy types paid annually.

Even a single speeding offence can increase your premium, as insurers view drivers with penalty points as higher risk

What to expect if you’re caught speeding

If you’re caught speeding by a camera or stopped by police, you’ll usually receive a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) followed by a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN). This normally means a £100 fine and three penalty points on your licence.

For minor offences, you might be offered a speed awareness course instead. It avoids penalty points, but you’ll need to pay for the course and you can usually only take one every three years.

Serious cases, such as driving far over the limit or in dangerous conditions, can lead to higher fines, more points or even a driving ban.

Penalty points stay on your licence for four years, though insurers can ask you to declare them for up to five. If you build up 12 or more points within three years, you could lose your licence. 

For new drivers, just six points within two years of passing your test can mean having it revoked.

How speeding can impact a claim

If you’re involved in an accident and it’s proven you were driving above the speed limit, your insurer may decide that you were at fault. This could reduce the amount you’re paid out or even lead to your claim being refused altogether.

Even if you’re not claiming for an accident caused by speeding, having penalty points on your licence can still work against you. Insurers use your driving history to assess risk, so drivers with points are more likely to see higher premiums and, in some cases, larger excesses.

It’s also important to declare any speeding convictions when you renew your policy. Failing to do so could invalidate your insurance, meaning you won’t be covered if you need to claim later.

How to cut your car insurance premiums 

Whether you’ve had a speeding conviction or not, many drivers are finding the cost of car insurance harder to manage. Here are a few simple ways to bring your premium down:

  1. Shop around: prices can vary depending on where you compare. Try at least two or three comparison sites, such as Confused.com, Compare the Market, Go.Compare or MoneySuperMarket. Some insurers, including Direct Line, don’t appear on comparison sites, so it’s worth checking them separately too.
  2. Don’t leave it too late: car insurance tends to be cheaper if you buy it a few weeks before your renewal date. Research shows around three weeks before your policy ends is often the sweet spot for lower prices.
  3. Check for add-ons you don’t need: many policies include extras like legal cover, courtesy cars or breakdown assistance as standard. You may already have these elsewhere, such as through a bank account or breakdown membership. Removing unnecessary add-ons can help trim your quote.
  4. Consider black box insurance: a telematics or ‘black box’ policy monitors how you drive, using a small device or smartphone app. If you’re a careful driver or drive fewer miles, you could be rewarded with a lower premium. These policies are often best suited to younger or less experienced drivers. Learn more in our guide to black box insurance.
  5. Pay annually if you can: paying monthly may seem easier, but it usually includes interest charges that can push up the total cost. Paying in full upfront is usually cheaper. If you need to spread the cost, consider a 0% credit card and set up automatic repayments.

Find out more: how to find cheap car insurance

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740


6. Travel Insurance Facilities Plc (FRN306537), for the introduction of travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment insurance contracts. Registered in England under company number 3220410 at Suite 12, 20 Churchill Square, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent, ME19 4YU.

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.