How much could speeding impact your car insurance?

Average car insurance premiums are 23% higher for drivers with a speeding conviction, according to new figures from Go.Compare.
With speeding offences on the rise – from 2.3m penalty points in 2021 to 9.6m in 2024 – the comparison site estimates that motorists could collectively be paying an extra £291m a year for cover.
Here, Which? explains how speeding convictions affect your car insurance, what happens if you’re caught, and how to keep costs down.
Go.Compare says the average car insurance premium for a driver with a speeding conviction is £482 a year.
That’s £91 more than the average premium of £391 for drivers with a clean record – an increase of around 23%.
The analysis is based on car insurance policies sold between 1 January and 31 August 2025, across all policy types paid annually.
Even a single speeding offence can increase your premium, as insurers view drivers with penalty points as higher risk
If you’re caught speeding by a camera or stopped by police, you’ll usually receive a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) followed by a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN). This normally means a £100 fine and three penalty points on your licence.
For minor offences, you might be offered a speed awareness course instead. It avoids penalty points, but you’ll need to pay for the course and you can usually only take one every three years.
Serious cases, such as driving far over the limit or in dangerous conditions, can lead to higher fines, more points or even a driving ban.
Penalty points stay on your licence for four years, though insurers can ask you to declare them for up to five. If you build up 12 or more points within three years, you could lose your licence.
For new drivers, just six points within two years of passing your test can mean having it revoked.
If you’re involved in an accident and it’s proven you were driving above the speed limit, your insurer may decide that you were at fault. This could reduce the amount you’re paid out or even lead to your claim being refused altogether.
Even if you’re not claiming for an accident caused by speeding, having penalty points on your licence can still work against you. Insurers use your driving history to assess risk, so drivers with points are more likely to see higher premiums and, in some cases, larger excesses.
It’s also important to declare any speeding convictions when you renew your policy. Failing to do so could invalidate your insurance, meaning you won’t be covered if you need to claim later.
Whether you’ve had a speeding conviction or not, many drivers are finding the cost of car insurance harder to manage. Here are a few simple ways to bring your premium down:
