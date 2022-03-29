Watch: How to clean a shower screen

Scrubbing away watermarks and limescale on your shower screen can be a tricky task, and one that you'll be returning to before long if you don't use the proper equipment. But our handy cleaning guide explains how to get the job done properly.

Do a quick Google search on 'how to clean a shower screen' and you'll get thousands of weird and wacky tips thrown back at you, including using saliva and a utility blade.

Don't waste your time and money experimenting with each method - we've done that so you don't have to.

Keep scrolling to read our step-by-step tips. Alternatively, sit back and watch our walkthrough shower screen cleaning video .

Clean your shower screen in four steps

If you're tackling a grimy shower screen, then vinegar is a safe bet.

However, the Which? science team recommends citric acid above anything else - it's safe, non-toxic, stronger than vinegar and it doesn't leave behind an unpleasant smell.

To leave your shower screen sparkling, follow these steps:

Put a couple of spoonfuls of citric acid into a spray bottle and shake. Spray the whole shower screen and leave it to get to work for a couple of minutes. Give it a good scrub with a non-scratch sponge. Spray your screen again and use a squeegee in downward strokes, wiping it clean each time.

If you don't have a squeegee lying around the house, you can simply try wiping down your shower screen with a microfibre cloth.

What's the best way to unblock a shower drain?

Here's another bathroom task that few of us enjoy. Still, if you're willing to roll your sleeves up for a couple of minutes and tackle the issue, you can prevent water from pooling at the base of your shower.

Shower drains can easily get clogged up with hair over time. To find out the best way to clear the blockage, we've tested a variety of cleaning methods.

The full list includes chemical plughole unblockers, reusable tools such as the Flexisnake, soda crystals and even a home remedy using bicarbonate soda, salt and vinegar.

What works?

We uncovered two products that impressed us enough to earn a Which? Best Buy recommendation.

The first product typically costs less than a fiver, and proved to be both speedy and efficient when tackling a hair-clogged drain.

Our second Best Buy drain unblocker works on hair within 20 minutes. Again, it's an affordable product that makes a clear difference to your bathroom.

What doesn't work?

Not all of the drain unblockers we tested were suitable.

In fact, one of the products we tried took a while to prepare, but we may as well not have bothered - it did a lousy job of dealing with the hair-clogged drain.

To find out which drain unblockers we recommend, head to our in-depth free advice guide on the best shower drain unblockers.

Are steam cleaners good for cleaning bathrooms?

They can be, but only if you pick the right model. For every steam cleaner that reaches our lab, we test to see how well it cleans hard floors, glass and tiles. Plus, our rigorous lab tests score new models on how easy they are to use.

Some steam cleaners come with squeegees for cleaning glass and shower screens, which is good news if you're shopping for a gadget that'll keep your bathroom pristine.

We've also been hands-on with steam cleaners that feature scrubbing brushes to remove embedded grime and cleaning pads for wiping surfaces down.

Whatever your budget, check our expert steam cleaner reviews to bag yourself an efficient Best Buy.