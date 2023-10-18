3 ways to get rid of mould

If you're starting to notice signs of mould at home, you should tackle the problem sooner rather than later. Our expert tips will help you get rid of mould, or prevent it in the first place.

Mould can lead to a host of health issues, particularly if you have respiratory problems, skin problems or a weakened immune system. Elderly people and children will also be more sensitive to the effects of mould.

Fortunately, there are plenty of things you can do to prevent mould from wreaking havoc in your home.

How to get rid of mould

If you only have a small amount of mould, you can probably remove it yourself with household products or mould remover.

Avoid breathing in mould spores, particularly if you have allergies or breathing issues, by wearing a mask that covers both your nose and mouth. If you have goggles and rubber gloves, wear those too, and make sure the area is well ventilated.

It's important to tackle the problem at its source, though, and understand why you have mould in the first place, or else this will be a Sisyphean task.

Larger jobs may require professional help.

1. Using household products

A few drops of washing up liquid mixed with warm water can work wonders on smaller areas of mould on hard surfaces like walls or floors.

Clean the mouldy surface with a soft brush or vacuum cleaner, then use a sponge, cloth, or brush to work the soapy solution in small circular motions over the mould.

You may need to repeat this process a few times, rinsing and letting the area dry between scrubs, and cleaning your sponge thoroughly throughout the process with fresh water.

If you're facing particularly stubborn mould, make a 1:1 solution of white vinegar and warm water and pour it into a spray bottle to target the affected area. Tougher mould will require more vinegar in the solution. Let this mix sit on the mould for up to an hour.

Once the mould is gone, wipe away any residue and gently dry the area with a clean cloth before letting completely air dry.

For machine-washable fabrics affected by mould, such as towels and clothes, take the affected pieces outdoors if possible and brush away any loose mould with a paper towel, or dry cloth.

Add a few drops of laundry detergent to the area and rub in; then wash the pieces on the highest temperature possible for the fabric (check the label).

It's important to air dry rather than tumble dry until you're sure the mould has been completely removed.

2. Using mould remover

You may find it more convenient to use a dedicated mould remover. These are pre-made solutions widely available from most supermarkets, online and in some DIY shops. Popular options include Mould Magic, Cillit Bang Black Mould Remover, and Astonish Mould and Mildew.

Follow the manufacturer instructions to ensure you're removing the mould and not just the staining caused by the mould. It's also important to check you're using a mould remover that's appropriate for the surface or material you're treating.

Remember to ventilate before spraying mould remover. You'll usually need to leave this to work, then come back and wipe it off.

3. Call in the professionals

You can usually treat smaller patches of mould yourself, but if you find new mould growing quickly in other areas of your home, or the affected area becomes too large to handle, it may be time to get professional help.

We recommend using a Which? Trusted Trader mould and cleaning specialist. Our endorsement scheme recognises reputable traders who successfully pass our assessment process, so you know you're using a company you can trust.

Search for Which? Trusted Traders in your area by simply typing in the trade you want and your location.

How to prevent mould

The best offence is truly a good defence when it comes to mould. Here are five ways to prevent mould in your home.

1. Ventilate your home and keep it tidy

Moist, warm conditions offer the perfect environment for mould to grow in. Leave window vents open and try to get into the habit of opening your windows every day.

If moisture can't escape, it builds up in the air and makes itself comfortable on hard surfaces as condensation. Make sure that any unused rooms in your home get a thorough airing from time to time.

Keep your bathroom as dry as possible to prevent mould forming there. After showering, dry your bath, sink and other wet surfaces, and hang your towels and bath mats rather than leaving them in a damp pile.

If your tile grouting or sealing is discoloured, it could well be mould. Replace the seal around your bath if you notice it starting to peel away.

Keep toiletries that aren't used regularly in your cupboard. If you've got dozens of bottles of shampoo and shower gel sitting around your bath or shower tray, it will be harder for you to notice mould.

It's also a good idea to keep your home tidy and clutter free so that it's easier to spot signs of mould. Mould is a fungus that grows from spores. Dusting and vacuuming your home regularly can help prevent mould from coming back.

If your current vacuum cleaner isn't particularly powerful, it might be time to upgrade. A strong vacuum can suck up dormant spores from your sofa or rug, which is helpful in preventing mould.

2. Avoid hanging wet washing indoors

If you hang wet washing indoors, the moisture it releases will condense and stick to your walls. But, if drying clothes inside is your only option, because you don't have a tumble dryer or an outdoor area, make sure you open a window.

A dehumidifier can also help dry your clothes more quickly and deal with the moisture that evaporates into the air, stopping it forming condensation.

Many dehumidifiers have a specific laundry setting, which whacks the fan speed up to maximum and aims for a lower relative humidity, drying the air faster and recreating the conditions you'd have outside on a warm, breezy day.

If your dehumidifier doesn't have a laundry setting, you can still use it to dry your washing. Hang your clothes on a clothes airer and place the dehumidifier nearby.

Normally, you should open a window when drying clothes indoors, but you should close the window if you have a dehumidifier running, or it will have to work harder trying to dehumidify a greater area.

3. Use your extractor fan hood when cooking

Make the most of your kitchen extractor fan if you have one. If your extractor leads to the outside of your house, moisture in the air has a way to escape. If your fan is one that pushes air through a filter and then back into the room, make sure you also open a window.

Cover pots and pans as much as possible while cooking to trap moisture, and try to close your kitchen door when cooking so that moisture doesn't escape into the rest of the house.

Watch out for ceiling mould above your kettle too, and don't position your kettle under a cupboard as it can damage wooden units.

4. Keep mould at bay with a Best Buy dehumidifier

Mould thrives on damp surfaces. A good dehumidifier will draw excess moisture from the air, preventing conditions that favour mould growth. A dehumidifier won't banish existing mould, but it can stop it spreading or developing in the first place.

A refrigerant (or compressor) dehumidifier draws air through a filter and across cold coils. These models are better-suited to a heated room than a chilly room, as the air needs to be warmer than the cold surface inside the machine itself.

Place it in the centre of your home and keep internal doors open, so that it can draw air from all the rooms in which you generate moisture.

The larger your home, the higher-capacity dehumidifier you'll need, as there will likely be more people generating moisture through activities such as cooking, showering and boiling the kettle.

Keep external doors and windows closed, so that the dehumidifier isn't working harder than it needs to attempting to dehumidify a larger area.

Your other option is a desiccant dehumidifier, which uses an adsorbent material to extract water from the air and prevent mould. If you're shopping for a dehumidifier that can work effectively in lower temperatures, this is your best bet.

If your damp problem is severe, a dehumidifier might not be powerful enough. Start by pinpointing what type of damp is affecting your home.

5. Make sure your home is adequately heated and insulated

Very cold rooms are more prone to damp. You might not want to spend money heating a room that's rarely used given high energy prices at present, but prevention is better than cure when it comes to mould. Consider heating rooms to a low level at least, or setting a heater on a timer.

Have a look around your home and see if you can spot cracked caulking. This is a problem, as cracked caulking can trap moisture and therefore lead to a build up of mould.

In most cases, you'll need to go a step further than simply wiping down the surface. Seal the cracks completely to prevent the mould problem from getting worse. Once that's done, consider treating the area with a mould-resistant paint.

Make sure that your home is well-insulated, but ensure that it's ventilated too. Find out more about draught-proofing your home.

Mould in rented accommodation

If you're renting, and mould has developed as a result of a structural problem, your landlord should take action. Cracks in the walls, poor insulation, plumbing issues and rising damp fall to your landlord to sort.

Notify your landlord as soon as possible to get things moving in the right direction. Describe where the mould is and what damage has been caused.

If your landlord is refusing to deal with the problems causing the mould, find out how to claim against your landlord for disrepair.

As a renter, your responsibility is to ventilate correctly and to heat your home appropriately so that mould can't build up over time. In turn, your landlord shouldn't make unreasonable demands of you, such as asking you to dry your clothes outdoors if there's no access to an outside space.

In extreme cases, if it can be shown that the build-up of mould was due to a lack of proper housekeeping, a landlord could try to deduct money from your deposit.

Whose responsibility it is to resolve damp problems isn't always a clear cut matter, as it can be difficult to determine the cause. Citizen's Advice has more guidance regarding renters' rights in damp accommodation .