How to deal with banks after a loved one dies

Settling the affairs of a loved one is never easy, but new research from Which? shows that banks and the probate service are causing unnecessary delays.

In this episode, we’re joined by Which? Money journalist Holly Lanyon, and James Buchan from Which? Legal to explain what’s going wrong, and what you can do to make the process as easy as possible.

What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.

How to listen to the Which? Money podcast

We’ll bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday, with the podcast also available wherever you usually listen.

Subscribe using one of the links below or click this link on your mobile to find us in your favourite podcast app.

To download a transcript of this podcast, please click here .