How to quiet a noisy dishwasher

Dishwashers have always been noisy beasts. Our tests have found that quiet dishwashers are as rare as unicorns – very few receive full marks in our subjective noise test. If you’re looking for one, check out our pick of the best quiet-running dishwashers.

If you don’t want to upgrade your dishwasher, but the noise is getting on your nerves, there may be something you can do about it. We’ve found a few possible factors that may be increasing dishwasher noise – and solutions that you can try.

What can increase dishwasher noise?

Appliance location – vibrations can cause surrounding walls or cabinets to rattle, as well as anything else in the vicinity

– vibrations can cause surrounding walls or cabinets to rattle, as well as anything else in the vicinity Dishwasher age – older dishwashers are often noisier anyway, but it could be that some of the parts, such as the motor, are wearing out

– older dishwashers are often noisier anyway, but it could be that some of the parts, such as the motor, are wearing out Program – some dishwasher programs may be noisier, and others have quiet or night modes to keep noise levels down. Also, some programs run for longer, meaning a longer period of noise

– some dishwasher programs may be noisier, and others have quiet or night modes to keep noise levels down. Also, some programs run for longer, meaning a longer period of noise Faults – if your dishwasher is making stranger or louder noises than usual, it may have developed a fault, like a pump failure. You might need to call a professional

– if your dishwasher is making stranger or louder noises than usual, it may have developed a fault, like a pump failure. You might need to call a professional User error – It could be as simple as not loading it properly, resulting in dishes rattling or the spray arm getting caught.

Ways to reduce dishwasher noise

Change how you’re loading it

If you load the dishwasher incorrectly, the spray arm might end up hitting the plates or utensils, causing additional noise. To resolve this, position the plates and utensils so that the spray arms can rotate fully without being obstructed.

While you're at it, take a look at our other top tips on how to load your dishwasher.

Move the dishwasher

If your dishwasher is next to walls or cabinets, the vibrations could cause annoying thumping or buzzing. If it’s a freestanding model, you may be able to move it to a quieter location.

Use the night or quiet mode

Night or quiet modes are increasingly common, reducing noise levels if you’re sleeping, entertaining guests or working from home.

If you're bothered by the beeping of your dishwasher, you may be able to disable or adjust the volume in the settings. Consult the user manual for instructions on how to do this, or check out our guide to dishwasher programs.

Clean the chopper blade

A grinding sound could be the result of a chopper blade covered in debris. Take the lower spray arm off and give it a rinse. In future, avoid leaving too much solid food waste on pots, pans and utensils, as this will help to prevent them getting clogged up again.

Close doors or soundproof

Ideally, noisy appliances can be shut away in a utility room or behind cupboard doors. If this isn’t an option, try keeping the kitchen door closed to help prevent the noise from travelling to the rest of your home. Another option is domestic soundproofing.

Call a pro

If your dishwasher is noisier than it should be and you can’t work out why, you may need to have the issue diagnosed by a professional. A common issue is a clogged or broken pump. If it’s very loud, it may need to be replaced.

On the hunt for a new whisper-quiet dishwasher? Take a look at our dishwasher reviews to see how they scored for noise, performance and more