How to take and print the best holiday photos

Holidays are a time for making memories and having a camera that captures those (hopefully) sun-baked days is an important part of reliving your favourite trips.

But, with a host of cutting-edge smartphones on the market, is it worth investing in an advanced camera and top-tier printer?

Our tips will help you find the best camera or phone for your holiday photos, as well as your best photo printer options.

Choosing the best equipment

The best cameras for holiday photos

If you are trying to choose the best digital camera for your holiday, you'll have to decide between compact, mirrorless or DSLR.

You can find out more about these terms on our guide looking at which types of digital camera you should choose.

But depending on what kind of holiday you are planning, there are some other features to consider:

Portability: Nobody wants to be bogged down on vacation. Compact cameras reign supreme for sheer portability. However, mirrorless cameras deliver a great mix of performance in a relatively lightweight package.

Zoom range: Compacts have decent built-in zoom capabilities. Yet, for ultimate flexibility, both DSLRs and mirrorless cameras have the advantage of interchangeable lenses, letting you capture everything from sweeping landscapes to close-up details.

Low light performance : Those romantic evening strolls or indoor dinners require good low-light performance. Here, DSLRs and mirrorless cameras generally shine brighter than compacts due to their larger sensors.

Battery life : Holidays can be busy. A camera that requires frequent charging can be a drawback. DSLRs often boast long battery life, but advances in mirrorless tech are closing the gap. Compacts can be a mixed bag, depending on their features.

Image stabilisation: This feature is crucial for capturing sharp images, especially in dynamic environments or when using zoom. All camera types can offer this, but it's essential to ensure the model you're eyeing has effective stabilisation.

Weather resistance: If your holiday has you trekking through misty forests or sun-soaked beaches, weather resistance can be a game-changer. Many high-end DSLRs and mirrorless models offer this feature, protecting your gear from the elements. For the most high-intensity activities, you might want to look at our guide to the best action cameras for the most durable models around.

Read our digital camera reviews to find the best model for you out of more than 70 we’ve tested.

Two of the most popular cameras on our website are the Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX15 and the Canon EOS M200.

Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX15

Billed as an enthusiast's compact, the Lumix DMC-LX15 camera can be easily popped into a jacket pocket. It has a 20Mp 1-inch sized sensor, up to 3x optical zoom, and can take 4K video and stills. It also has image stabilisation features that could come in handy when shooting on the go. One disadvantage is it lacks a viewfinder, which some may find an annoying omission.

Read the full review of the Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX15 to find how it compares with other cameras.

Canon EOS M200

The Canon EOS M200 is one of the cheapest mirrorless cameras on the market, with a wide range of interchangeable lenses and a decent-sized sensor. It's really light and with multiple auto-modes and autofocus it's easy to pick up and shoot. It also can record video in 4K resolution, and wi-fi and Bluetooth connections make it easy to control remotely and share photos and videos online.

Read the full review of the Canon EOS M200 to find out how it compares with other cameras.

The best phone cameras

Smartphone cameras have evolved leaps and bounds, becoming many travellers' go-to for capturing memories.

Their compact nature means you're always ready to snap a moment without carrying extra gear. Modern smartphones boast features like optical zoom, portrait modes, and impressive low-light capabilities. Integrated AI and software enhancements also aid in producing stunning shots.

While they might not match the nuanced capabilities of dedicated cameras, their straightforward convenience makes them a formidable contender for holiday photography. The best camera is the one you have with you - and chances are that's your phone.

In the market for a new phone? Check out our guide on the best smartphones to buy in 2023.

Samsung Galaxy S23

One of the most popular phones on our site is the Samsung Galaxy S23, released earlier this year. With a 50Mp main camera, a 12Mp ultra-wide camera and a 10Mp telephoto sensor with 3x optical magnification on the back of this phone, it certainly has tech specs impressive enough to rival lower-end digital cameras.

It sounds great - but you'll have to read the full Samsung Galaxy S23 review to find out how well it actually performed.

Tips for taking memorable holiday photos

Capturing the essence of a holiday begins with understanding your environment and camera, whether it's a dedicated device or a smartphone.

Golden hours: The hours just after sunrise and just before sunset, known as the golden hours, offer soft, warm lighting. This magical light can elevate any shot, making landscapes glow and giving portraits a dreamy touch.

Rule of thirds: Imagine breaking your image down into nine equal segments with two vertical and two horizontal lines. Place key elements in your scene along these lines or at their intersections. This simple composition technique can make your photos more balanced and engaging.

Perspective shift: Don't just shoot from eye level. Get down low, climb up high, or find an unusual angle. This can transform an ordinary scene into something far more intriguing.

Understand your settings: While phone cameras and compacts offer impressive auto modes, understanding basic settings like ISO, shutter speed, and aperture can give you creative control, especially in challenging light conditions.

From a practical standpoint, always use protective cases and lens caps, especially in sandy or wet locales, to prevent damage. Try to carry a spare or portable charger, too - especially if you're out for the whole day. Nothing's worse than seeing a perfect shot and having a dead battery.

For more photography tips and an overview on camera settings, find out how to shoot and edit photos like a pro.

Printing your photos

Photo printing online or on the high street

Both online platforms and high street stores offer services to transform your holiday memories into keepsakes. Online services provide the convenience of uploading photos directly from your digital devices. With a few clicks, you can choose sizes, finishes, and even create photo books or calendars.

High street stores may offer expert advice and be more accessible for those less digitally inclined.

Below, you can see the prices for a single 6x4-inch print (about the size of a postcard) through various online services.

Online photo printing website Price per 6x4-inch photo (starting from) Tesco 7p Asda Photo 11p Freeprints 11p Snapfish 11p BonusPrint 13p Photobox 13p Digitalab 15p Show full table

You can also get photos printed in-store at places like Snappy Snaps, Timpson, Max Spielmann, and certain branches of Boots. These do tend to be more expensive though, with prices starting at around 26p for a 6x4-inch print.

You can find more information about the best online photo printing services.

The best photo printers for home

Modern home printers, especially those designed for photo printing, have become increasingly sophisticated, enabling users to produce high-quality prints with vibrant colours and sharp details.

Coupled with the right photo paper, the results can rival professional print services. While there might be an initial investment in a good printer and ink, the convenience and personal touch of home-printed memories often make it worthwhile.

Our printer reviews cover everything from print quality and speed to running costs and premium features.

Epson Ecotank ET-8500

The Epson Ecotank ET-8500 is marketed towards those who print a lot of photos, and it's one of the most popular printer reviews on our whole site. It's an ink tank printer, so has built-in ink reservoirs which you can fill with bottled ink, rather than cartridges. Though most ink tank printers have four ink tank reservoirs, this one has six, the additional two being used for grey and ’photo black’ ink.

Read the full Ecotank ET-8500 review to find out info on running costs, as well as what our experts thought of its printing, scanning and copying abilities.

Canon Pixma TS5150

The Canon Pixma TS5150 printer comes at a low price, and you can use Bluetooth, Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print or the proprietary Canon PRINT app to scan and print from your smartphone. You can also print directly from digital cameras that have PictBridge compatibility.

Read the full Pixma TS5150 review to see how it compared against other printers.

Alternatively, check out our guide to the best printers.