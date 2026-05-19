More than 255,000 five-year fixed rate mortgages are ending: what will your next deal cost?

Borrowers have become used to higher mortgage rates in recent years, but many homeowners are only now starting to feel the impact.

More than 255,000 homeowners are due to come off five-year fixed-rate mortgages over the next three months, according to analysis by specialist lender Together. Many borrowers fixed when rates were at record lows, meaning their next deal could cost significantly more.

Here, Which? explains how mortgage rates have changed over the past five years, how much your repayments could rise and how to find the best mortgage deal.

Ready to get a mortgage? Find the right mortgage using the fee-free service provided by L&C Mortgages Compare mortgages If you click on the link and complete a mortgage with L&C Mortgages, L&C is paid a commission by the lender and will share part of this fee with Which? Ltd helping fund our not-for-profit mission. We do not allow this relationship to affect our editorial independence. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.

How have rates changed since 2021?

At the start of May 2021, the average five-year fixed-rate was 2.79%. Going into the archives, we found a Santander five-year fix that offered an interest rate of 1.19% from May 2021. But fast forward to now, and it's a very different picture.

When we last checked, on 18 May, the figure was 5.67%. The average two-year fixed-rate is even higher at 5.75%.

Of course, it is possible to find better deals than these. For borrowers remortgaging or moving home, some of the cheapest fixed-rate deals are currently below 5%.

Tracker mortgages are currently your best bet for securing the lowest possible rate. Unlike fixed-rate mortgages, tracker deals move in line with the Bank of England base rate, meaning your monthly repayments can go up or down.

For those moving home or remortgaging with a loan-to-value (LTV) below 75%, sub-4% tracker mortgages are available. However, there is a risk that repayments could increase if interest rates rise.

Ultimately, whatever product you choose for your next mortgage, if you are coming off a five-year fix, your next mortgage will have a substantially higher rate.

Find out more: today's best mortgage rates

How much will your mortgage cost now?

To help you understand what your monthly repayments could look like when you remortgage, we've worked out costs for two example borrowers across different mortgage products and loan-to-value (LTV) levels.

Example 1: £200,000 mortgage with 20 years remaining

LTV Two-year tracker Two-year fixed-rate Three-year fixed-rate Five-year fixed-rate 60% (or less) £1,207.75 £1,279.38 £1,285.90 £1,285.90 75% £1,220.41 £1,288.08 £1,292.45 £1,291.36 85% £1,239.54 £1,305.59 £1,308.89 £1,307.79

Assumes any mortgage fees are paid upfront rather than added to the loan. Cheapest mortgage rates taken on 18 May.

In this scenario, your previous monthly repayments would have been roughly £1,080, based on the rates available in May 2021. This means that, regardless of your LTV ratio or the product you choose, your repayments will increase by more than £120 a month. If you choose to fix again for five years and have a higher LTV, your monthly repayments will rise by more than £200.

Example 2: £180,000 mortgage with 15 years remaining

You are coming off a five year fixed-deal with 15 years left on your mortgage and a remaining balance of £180,000.

LTV Two-year tracker Two-year fixed-rate Three-year fixed-rate Five-year fixed-rate 60% (or less) £1,327.83 £1,388.98 £1,394.53 £1,394.53 75% £1,338.67 £1,396.39 £1,400.10 £1,399.17 85% £1,355.01 £1,411.27 £1,414.07 £1,413.14

Assumes any mortgage fees are paid upfront rather than added to the loan. Cheapest rates taken on 18 May.

In this scenario, your previous monthly repayments would have been around £1,230. This means that, even in the best-case scenario, your monthly payments would rise by almost £100. If you wanted to fix again for five years, your repayments would increase by between £160 and £180 a month, depending on your LTV.

In both examples, we have conservatively assumed that the borrower only secured a rate slightly below the market average for May 2021. If the borrower was able to secure one of the best deals, less than 1.5%, then the monthly repayments will increase by at least an additional £100.

Find out more: mortgage calculator

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

How to get the best mortgage deal

It can be tempting to stick with your current lender when your mortgage deal ends, especially if you already bank with them. However, this won't always get you the cheapest deal.

To find the cheapest deal, it is best to shop around. You can use our best rates page to find which lender offers the best deal for your circumstances. The page is updated twice a day to ensure it provides up-to-date information.

When searching for a new deal, borrowers need to be vigilant that table-topping deals really offer the best value for money. For example, Halifax offers a two-year tracker with a rate of 3.96%, but it comes with a substantial upfront fee of £1,499. In some cases, a slightly higher rate with no fees will actually be cheaper.

If you expect to be in a position to overpay your mortgage or pay it off before the term ends, early repayment charges (ERCs) are another factor to consider.

One way to ensure your mortgage balances a competitive rate with low fees is to seek advice from a mortgage broker, who can search the market to find the best deal for your needs. A very small number of lenders, such as First Direct, only offer mortgages when going direct to the lender.

Find out more: choosing a mortgage broker

When to think about remortgaging

If you're in the last six months of your fixed term, you can start searching for a new deal now.

If you've got more than six months left, it's best to sit tight for now. If you lock in a deal too early, you may need to pay early repayment charges to your current lender, which can run to thousands of pounds.

If you're currently on your lender's standard variable rate (SVR), then you can likely switch to a cheaper deal. Lender SVRs currently average just above 7%, far above fixed rates or trackers.