'If I have no income, will I pay tax when I sell an asset?'

I’m a non-taxpayer but I recently sold an asset and made a capital gain of £15,000. 

Will this be set against my unused personal allowance of £12,570, so I only have to pay capital gains tax on the remaining £2,430?

Unfortunately not: your personal allowance of £12,570 is used purely for income (including savings interest payments), not gains. 

Everyone has a separate capital gains tax allowance of £3,000 per tax year, which you can use against gains made in that period. You can’t carry forward any previous unused capital gains allowances.

In your case, the £12,000 that exceeds your capital  gains tax allowance would  be taxed at the basic rate of 18%, giving a bill of £2,160.

Other readers should consider staggering any sales above their capital gains allowance over several tax years.

