I'm a laundry expert - here's why I don't use fabric softener

To use fabric softener or not to use fabric softener? It’s a divisive issue that seems to spark debate every time we talk about it on social media.

We surveyed 1,232 Which? members to find out their thoughts, and almost half of them shared that they used it in at least some of their loads.

I'm a laundry expert, and it's not allowed in my house. Read on to find out why.

How does fabric softener work?

Many people rely on fabric softeners for that fresh, clean scent and comforting touch. They can also help reduce static, plus manufacturers claim that they can help protect clothes from the stress of a wash cycle, and help prevent colour fade.

But the reality is that its key perceived benefit – making clothes softer – is often short-lived and can come with hidden drawbacks.

Ultimately, the vast majority of ingredients in fabric softeners are softening agents, fragrances, stabilisers and preservatives, all of which can cause skin irritation and damage to fabrics over time.

Rather than permanently changing the makeup of fabrics to make them softer, it creates a temporary solution which might not serve you so well in the long run. Here's the science...

Fabric softeners contain emulsifiers, which coat the fabric in a thin layer that repels water and works as a lubricant, making fabric feel soft. They also contain cationic surfactants - positively charged substances that cancel out the static charge that washing can create. Regular use can create a build-up of these substances, which can have a negative impact on some fabrics, such as reduced breathability of athletic wear or degradation of fibres in delicate materials such as wool. Jus Rai Which? Senior Scientific Advisor

The downsides of fabric softener

While fabric softener can make your clothes feel softer in the short term, it can cause problems over the long term, including:

Crispy clothes - the waxy coating left behind on your garments builds up with every wash, counterintuitively making them feel stiff, or even crispy, rather than soft and snuggly.

- the waxy coating left behind on your garments builds up with every wash, counterintuitively making them feel stiff, or even crispy, rather than soft and snuggly. Reduced cleaning power - layers of this coating make it harder for detergent to penetrate fibres during a wash cycle, meaning it will be less effective at removing dirt and stains.

- layers of this coating make it harder for detergent to penetrate fibres during a wash cycle, meaning it will be less effective at removing dirt and stains. Skin irritation - most softeners contain some type of perfume or scent, which is rarely good news for those with sensitive skin or issues like eczema. Fragrance-free options do exist, but your choice will be much more limited.

- most softeners contain some type of perfume or scent, which is rarely good news for those with sensitive skin or issues like eczema. Fragrance-free options do exist, but your choice will be much more limited. Risk of increased flammability - the fat-based nature of fabric softeners may make clothes more flammable, and they shouldn't be used on any clothes labelled as flame-resistant. This includes curtains and upholstery, baby clothes, and lots of children's items – always check the label.

Don't ruin your towels or gym kit

The waxy coating created by fabric softeners is also bad news for towels, as it essentially makes them far less effective at absorbing water and getting you dry. This might lead to you needing to wash your towels more frequently too, which will break down the fabric fibres and mean their lifespans are much shorter.

The same applies to things like sportswear, which is made from technical fabrics designed to quickly wick away sweat from your body during a workout. Layers of fabric softener clogs these fibres, destroying their wicking ability and leaving you feeling clammy and damp.

Fabric softener can also cause problems for Gore-tex and other waterproof textiles, swimwear made from Lycra, polyester or nylon, and natural fibres like wool.

Do Which? members use fabric softener?

Over 1,000 Which? members responded to our survey on fabric softeners, with around half of those reporting they used it in some, most or all of their washloads – and around one in five saying they added it to every single wash.

Around half (54%) of members who use fabric softener told us it was because they wanted softer clothes, while 21% said they considered scent to be the main benefit. When it comes to choosing a product, brand and scent were very important to people, with price also factoring in.

Around three quarters of members said they would stop using fabric softener if it started to irritate their skin, with half saying damage to their clothes or towels would also put them off.

Of the members surveyed who don't use fabric softener, 70% said they wouldn't use it again. The main concerns are negative environmental impact and damage to fabrics, with one member reporting, 'it really doesn't make a difference to my laundry'. There were also several reports of towels drying less effectively and an increase of build-up in washing machines.

What to do instead

Rather than spending money on fabric softener and running the risk of damaging your clothes, your washing machine or the environment, there are a few things you can try to help keep your garments feeling (and looking) their best.

Natural odour neutralisers like white vinegar or baking soda can be used to pre-treat particularly smelly or soiled items before adding them into the washing machine. They can also help to soften clothing and reduce static.

Simply soak your clothes in a mixture of either white vinegar and water (1:1) or baking soda and water (3:1), before giving them a thorough rinse and popping them into the drum. However, don't be tempted to combine white vinegar and baking soda, as the former is an acid, and the latter an alkali, so they neutralise each other, making them less effective at cleaning.

A quick spin in the tumble dryer can also help things like towels maintain their fluffiness, even if it's just for 10 minutes before hanging them out to dry naturally. If you need to dry clothes and towels indoors, giving them a vigorous shake can help reshape cotton fibres and fluff up the pile.

For further advice, read our guide on how to wash clothes, towels and bedding and discover the best laundry detergents