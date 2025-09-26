Insurance is broken: here's how we're fighting to protect you

After more than a year of campaigning against poor practices in the insurance industry, Which? is making a super-complaint to industry regulator the Financial Conduct Authority.



In this episode, we’re taking you to the FCA headquarters as we hand in our super-complaint. Joining us we have Which? Money’s insurance expert Dean Sobers to explain what’s gone wrong with the sector. Steve Edwards, our Head of Campaigns and External Affairs tells us why we’ve taken this extraordinary step, and Which? Legal expert Lisa Webb tells us what a super-complaint actually is, and how they can help consumers like you.

Plus, we hear from Claire Massey who suffered a devastating house fire, and was left confused and frustrated by her insurer’s actions as she tried to put her life back together.

To download a transcript of this podcast, please click here .

